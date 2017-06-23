Essentials of Noncoding RNA in Neuroscience
1st Edition
Ontogenetics, Plasticity of the Vertebrate Brain
Description
Essentials of Noncoding RNA in Neuroscience: Ontogenetics, Plasticity of the Vertebrate Brain focuses on the role of miRNAs in neurogenesis, gliogenesis, neuronal network formation, and the cell biology of forebrain development. The important role miRNAs play in neuronal maturation, neocortex function, and in some neurodevelopmental disorders is discussed, as are the computational challenges and methods used in the identification of miRNA targets.
This book is a valuable reference for neuroscientists who wish to better understand the role of miRNAs in complex processes. It is of strong interest to those working to develop enabling technologies to detect and monitor miRNA expression and function, and to evaluate its roles in neural progenitor proliferation/differentiation, neuronal plasticity, and learning and memory.
Key Features
- Discusses the unique features of neural miRNAs
- Details functional investigation of miRNA actions and current experimental approaches
- Includes extensive coverage of miRNA biology, developmental and postnatal neurogenesis, and computational challenges for miRNA target identification
- Contains thorough discussion of the transcriptional control of miRNA expression in forebrain development and in specific neuronal subtypes, as well as miRNA function in neurogenesis, neuronal network maturation, plasticity, gliogenesis, and dysfunction
- Provides an overview of miRNA roles in neurodevelopmental disorders and their possible role in the evolution of the neocortex
Readership
Neuroscientists, biomedical researchers, RNA biologists, grad students, postdocs
Table of Contents
Intro to miRNAs and methods
1. Making and Maintaining MicroRNAs in Animals
2. Essentials of miRNA-dependent control of mRNA translation and decay, miRNA targeting principles and methods for target identification
3. Computational challenges and -omics approaches for the identification of miRNAs and targets
4. Methodological challenges in functional investigation and therapeutic use of microRNAs
Neurogenesis
5. The cell biology of neural stem and progenitor cells and neocortex expansion in development and evolution
6. miRNA-dependent and independent functions of the Microprocessor in the regulation of neural stem cell biology
7. Epigenetic Regulation of Neurogenesis by MicroRNAs
8. MiRNAs in mammalian adult olfactory neurogenesis
9. microRNA-mediated regulation of adult hippocampal neurogenesis and implications for hippocampus-dependent cognition and related disorders
Gliogenesis
10. Transcriptional and Epigenetic Control of Astrogliogenesis
11. microRNAs in Oligodendrocyte Myelination and Repair in the Central Nervous System
Plasticity and brain dysfunctions
12. MiRNA in neuronal networks maturation and plasticity
13. Small RNA dysregulation in neurocognitive and neuropsychiatric disorders
Emerging complexity in small RNA classes and functions
14. Circular RNAs expression, function and regulation in neural systems
15. Comparative functions of miRNAs in embryonic neurogenesis/neuronal network formation
16. MicroRNA and neocortical evolution
Details
- No. of pages:
- 338
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 23rd June 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128498996
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128044025
About the Editor
Davide De Pietri Tonelli
Dr. De Pietri Tonelli is Group Leader of the microRNA in Neurobiology laboratory at the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia in Genova, Italy, investigating noncoding RNAs in neurogenesis and brain circadian rhythms. Having received his PhD in Neurobiology from the University of Varese, he completed his postdoctoral studies at the Max-Planck Institute of Molecular Cell-Biology and Genetics in Dresden examining the role of microRNAs in mouse corticogenesis. He was also a Research Fellow at the San Raffaele Institute in Milan, focusing on post-transcriptional control of gene expression in Alzheimer’s disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Italian Institute of Technology, Genova, Italy