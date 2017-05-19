Essentials of Chinese Materia Medica and Medical Formulas - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128127223, 9780128127230

Essentials of Chinese Materia Medica and Medical Formulas

1st Edition

New Century Traditional Chinese Medicine

Authors: Shengyan Xi Yuewen Gong
eBook ISBN: 9780128127230
Paperback ISBN: 9780128127223
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th May 2017
Page Count: 1020
Description

Essentials of Chinese Materia Medica and Medical Formulas: New Century Traditional Chinese Medicine presents specific knowledge about the source, medicinal nature, action and application of more than 800 commonly-used Chinese materia medica, as well as the efficacy and application of more than 740 kinds of commonly-used Chinese medical formulas. Notably, all of the content is presented in table form, making the information easier to access, understand and apply.

Each primary herbal medicine is introduced with color pictures, and each primary formula is presented with efficacy analysis pictures. The book provides readers with essential information on Chinese materia medica and formulas and how to use them accurately, including the most common Chinese materia medica used in clinics and in commonly used clinical formulas.

This is an essential reference for traditional medical professionals and those interested in traditional Chinese medicine, including advanced undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Key Features

  • Includes over 800 Chinese materia medica and 740 medical formulas with their essential information
  • Combines 514 color pictures of medicine material crude slices and 255 formulary efficacy analysis pictures
  • Organized with concise forms, facilitating understanding and memorization

Readership

Health care professionals and students training to become health care professionals interested in traditional Chinese Medicines and those interested in natural products that may be derived from TCM. Western physicians and pharmacists and regulatory agencies may be interested in this book

Table of Contents

FOREWORD
PREFACE
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
COMPENDIUM
PART 1 CHINESE MATERIA MEDICA
CHAPTER 1  Herbs that Release the Exterior
CHAPTER 2  Herbs that Clear the Heat
CHAPTER 3  Herbs that Drain Downwards
CHAPTER 4  Herbs that Expel Wind and Damp
CHAPTER 5  Herbs that Transform Dampness
CHAPTER 6  Herbs that Promote Urination and Percolate Dampness
CHAPTER 7  Herbs that Warm the Interior
CHAPTER 8  Herbs that Rectify Qi
CHAPTER 9  Herbs that Promote Digestion
CHAPTER 10  Herbs that Expel Parasites
CHAPTER 11  Herbs that Stanch Bleeding
CHAPTER 12  Herbs that Invigorate Blood and Dissolve Stasis
CHAPTER 13  Herbs that Dissolve Phlegm, Relieve Cough and Calm Panting
CHAPTER 14  Herbs that Calm the Mind
CHAPTER 15  Herbs that Calm the Liver and Extinguish Wind
CHAPTER 16  Herbs that Open the Orifices
CHAPTER 17  Herbs that Supplement Deficiency
CHAPTER 18  Herbs that Astringe
CHAPTER 19  Herbs that Induce Vomit
CHAPTER 20  Herbs that Counteract Toxins, Kill Parasites and Relieve Itching
CHAPTER 21  Herbs that Draw Out Toxins, Remove Putridity and Engender Flesh

PART 2 CLNICAL CHINESE MEDICAL FORMULAS
CHAPTER 1  Formulas that Release the Exterior
CHAPTER 2  Formulas that Treat the Interior Excess Syndrome with Purgation
CHAPTER 3  Formulas that Harmonize
CHAPTER 4  Formulas that Clear the Heat
CHAPTER 5  Formulas that Dispel Summerheat
CHAPTER 6  Formulas that Warm the Interior
CHAPTER 7  Formulas that Release Pathogens from both the Exterior and Interior
CHAPTER 8  Formulas that Supplement and Boost
CHAPTER 9  Formulas that Consolidate and Astringe
CHAPTER 10  Formulas that Calm the Mind
CHAPTER 11  Formulas that Open the Orifices
CHAPTER 12  Formulas that Rectify Qi
CHAPTER 13  Formulas that Rectify Blood
CHAPTER 14  Formulas that Expel and Calm the Wind
CHAPTER 15  Formulas that Treat Dryness Syndrome
CHAPTER 16  Formulas that Dispel Dampness
CHAPTER 17  Formulas that Dispel Phlegm
CHAPTER 18  Formulas that Remove Food Stagnation and Accumulation
CHAPTER 19  Formulas that Expel Parasites
CHAPTER 20  Formulas that Induce Vomit
CHAPTER 21  Formulas that Treat Carbuncles
CHAPTER 22  Attachment Formulas that are Used Externally

PART 3 APPENDIX
APPENDIX 1  Introduction to Medicinal Selection for Common Diseases and Syndromes
APPENDIX 2  Introduction to Well-Known Chinese Materia Medica and Medical Formula Literatures
APPENDIX 3  Introduction to Intricate TCM Terminology of Diseases and Syndromes
REFERENCES

About the Author

Shengyan Xi

Dr. Xi is a Doctor of Medical Science and holds the following positions: Associate professor of TCM, Master Advisor of the TCM internal medicine of Xiamen University (China)

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical College of the Xiamen University, Xiamen, China

Yuewen Gong

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Associate Dean (Research), College of Pharmacy, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Manitoba (Canada); member, Section of Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine, College of Medicine, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Manitoba

Ratings and Reviews

