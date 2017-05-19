Essentials of Chinese Materia Medica and Medical Formulas
1st Edition
New Century Traditional Chinese Medicine
Essentials of Chinese Materia Medica and Medical Formulas: New Century Traditional Chinese Medicine presents specific knowledge about the source, medicinal nature, action and application of more than 800 commonly-used Chinese materia medica, as well as the efficacy and application of more than 740 kinds of commonly-used Chinese medical formulas. Notably, all of the content is presented in table form, making the information easier to access, understand and apply.
Each primary herbal medicine is introduced with color pictures, and each primary formula is presented with efficacy analysis pictures. The book provides readers with essential information on Chinese materia medica and formulas and how to use them accurately, including the most common Chinese materia medica used in clinics and in commonly used clinical formulas.
This is an essential reference for traditional medical professionals and those interested in traditional Chinese medicine, including advanced undergraduate and postgraduate students.
- Includes over 800 Chinese materia medica and 740 medical formulas with their essential information
- Combines 514 color pictures of medicine material crude slices and 255 formulary efficacy analysis pictures
- Organized with concise forms, facilitating understanding and memorization
Health care professionals and students training to become health care professionals interested in traditional Chinese Medicines and those interested in natural products that may be derived from TCM. Western physicians and pharmacists and regulatory agencies may be interested in this book
FOREWORD
PREFACE
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
COMPENDIUM
PART 1 CHINESE MATERIA MEDICA
CHAPTER 1 Herbs that Release the Exterior
CHAPTER 2 Herbs that Clear the Heat
CHAPTER 3 Herbs that Drain Downwards
CHAPTER 4 Herbs that Expel Wind and Damp
CHAPTER 5 Herbs that Transform Dampness
CHAPTER 6 Herbs that Promote Urination and Percolate Dampness
CHAPTER 7 Herbs that Warm the Interior
CHAPTER 8 Herbs that Rectify Qi
CHAPTER 9 Herbs that Promote Digestion
CHAPTER 10 Herbs that Expel Parasites
CHAPTER 11 Herbs that Stanch Bleeding
CHAPTER 12 Herbs that Invigorate Blood and Dissolve Stasis
CHAPTER 13 Herbs that Dissolve Phlegm, Relieve Cough and Calm Panting
CHAPTER 14 Herbs that Calm the Mind
CHAPTER 15 Herbs that Calm the Liver and Extinguish Wind
CHAPTER 16 Herbs that Open the Orifices
CHAPTER 17 Herbs that Supplement Deficiency
CHAPTER 18 Herbs that Astringe
CHAPTER 19 Herbs that Induce Vomit
CHAPTER 20 Herbs that Counteract Toxins, Kill Parasites and Relieve Itching
CHAPTER 21 Herbs that Draw Out Toxins, Remove Putridity and Engender Flesh
PART 2 CLNICAL CHINESE MEDICAL FORMULAS
CHAPTER 1 Formulas that Release the Exterior
CHAPTER 2 Formulas that Treat the Interior Excess Syndrome with Purgation
CHAPTER 3 Formulas that Harmonize
CHAPTER 4 Formulas that Clear the Heat
CHAPTER 5 Formulas that Dispel Summerheat
CHAPTER 6 Formulas that Warm the Interior
CHAPTER 7 Formulas that Release Pathogens from both the Exterior and Interior
CHAPTER 8 Formulas that Supplement and Boost
CHAPTER 9 Formulas that Consolidate and Astringe
CHAPTER 10 Formulas that Calm the Mind
CHAPTER 11 Formulas that Open the Orifices
CHAPTER 12 Formulas that Rectify Qi
CHAPTER 13 Formulas that Rectify Blood
CHAPTER 14 Formulas that Expel and Calm the Wind
CHAPTER 15 Formulas that Treat Dryness Syndrome
CHAPTER 16 Formulas that Dispel Dampness
CHAPTER 17 Formulas that Dispel Phlegm
CHAPTER 18 Formulas that Remove Food Stagnation and Accumulation
CHAPTER 19 Formulas that Expel Parasites
CHAPTER 20 Formulas that Induce Vomit
CHAPTER 21 Formulas that Treat Carbuncles
CHAPTER 22 Attachment Formulas that are Used Externally
PART 3 APPENDIX
APPENDIX 1 Introduction to Medicinal Selection for Common Diseases and Syndromes
APPENDIX 2 Introduction to Well-Known Chinese Materia Medica and Medical Formula Literatures
APPENDIX 3 Introduction to Intricate TCM Terminology of Diseases and Syndromes
- No. of pages:
- 1020
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 19th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128127230
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128127223
Shengyan Xi
Dr. Xi is a Doctor of Medical Science and holds the following positions: Associate professor of TCM, Master Advisor of the TCM internal medicine of Xiamen University (China)
Medical College of the Xiamen University, Xiamen, China
Yuewen Gong
Professor and Associate Dean (Research), College of Pharmacy, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Manitoba (Canada); member, Section of Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine, College of Medicine, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Manitoba