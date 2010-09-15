Essentials of Biopharmaceutics and Pharmacokinetics

The book interrelates five different sections:

Section 1 Biopharmaceutics and Pharmacokinetics: What Do They Mean?

Section 2 Biopharmaceutics

Section 3 Pharmacokinetics

Section 4 Clinical Pharmacokinetics

Section 5 Bioavailability and Bioequivalence

Each section starts with a basic theory and fields of application, focuses on model-independent pharmacokinetic analyses, expatiates various biopharmaceutical aspects of dosage form and evaluation, provides an altogether new approach in understanding both dosage regimen design and individualization, and explains modification in drug molecules related to the pharmacokinetics.

Undoubtedly, the unique blend of fundamental principles and latest breakthroughs in the field will certainly provide sufficient subject matter to the students of pharmacy, pharmacology, medicinal chemistry scientists, who need a simple as well as detailed introduction in theory and application.