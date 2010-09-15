Essentials of Biopharmaceutics and Pharmacokinetics
1st Edition
Description
Essentials of Biopharmaceutics and Pharmacokinetics
Kar’s Essentials of Biopharmaceutics and Pharmacokinetics deals with how a drug exerts its action in the human body through the fundamentals of absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion. The book adopts a growth-oriented format and design that is developed systematically and methodically.
Key Features
The book interrelates five different sections:
Section 1 Biopharmaceutics and Pharmacokinetics: What Do They Mean?
Section 2 Biopharmaceutics
Section 3 Pharmacokinetics
Section 4 Clinical Pharmacokinetics
Section 5 Bioavailability and Bioequivalence
Each section starts with a basic theory and fields of application, focuses on model-independent pharmacokinetic analyses, expatiates various biopharmaceutical aspects of dosage form and evaluation, provides an altogether new approach in understanding both dosage regimen design and individualization, and explains modification in drug molecules related to the pharmacokinetics.
Undoubtedly, the unique blend of fundamental principles and latest breakthroughs in the field will certainly provide sufficient subject matter to the students of pharmacy, pharmacology, medicinal chemistry scientists, who need a simple as well as detailed introduction in theory and application.
Table of Contents
Section 1 Biopharmaceutics and Pharmacokinetics: What Do They Mean? 1
Chapter 1 Introduction to Biopharmaceutics and Pharmacokinetics 3
1. Introduction 3
2. Historical Perspective of Biopharmaceutics 3
3. Extravascular Administration of a Drug 6
4. Scope of Biopharmaceutics 7
5. Variants in Biopharmaceutics 7
6. Pharmacokinetics 8
7. Clinical Pharmacokinetics 10
8. Pharmacodynamics 12
9. Toxicokinetics and Clinical Toxicology 13
10. Bioavailability 13
11. Bioequivalence 17
Section 2 Biopharmaceutics 23
Chapter 2 Biopharmaceutics 25
1. Introduction 25
2. Biopharmaceutics Classifi cation System (BCS) 29
3. In Vitro–In Vivo Correlation (IVIVC): An Introspection 30
4. Passage of Drugs across Biological Barrier 33
5. Factors Infl uencing Drug Absorption 43
6. Mechanisms of Drug Absorption 58
7. Drug Absorption vs. Bioavailability 72
Section 3 Pharmacokinetics 121
Chapter 3 Pharmacokinetics 123
1. Introduction 123
2. Clinical Signifi cance of Plasma Protein Drug Concentration
Measurement 124
3. Pharmacokinetic Models 133
4. Pharmacokinetics of Drug Absorption 154
5. Volume of Distribution and Distribution Coeffi cient 170
6. Organ-Specifi c Clearance 173
7. Non-Linear Pharmacokinetics 195
8. Pharmacokinetic Profi les of Some Specifi c Examples
from Various Classes of Drugs 206
Section 4 Clinical Pharmacokinetics 215
Chapter 4 Clinical Pharmacokinetics 217
1. Introduction 217
2. Dosage Regimens: Design, Modalities and Implementation 221
3. Single Dose Bioequivalence Study: Design and Relevant Statistics 248
4. Pharmacokinetic Drug Interaction: Signifi cance in Combination Therapy 275
Section 5 Bioavailability and Bioequivalence 283
Chapter 5 Bioavailability and Bioequivalence 285
1. Introduction 285
2. Bioavailability 291
3. Bioequivalence 327
4. Bioanalytical Method Development and Validation for Bioavailability and Bioequivalence Studies 336
Index 347
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2011
- Published:
- 15th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131232620
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131226391