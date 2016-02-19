Essentials of Anatomy and Physiology Laboratory Manual
2nd Edition
Authors: Kevin Patton
Paperback ISBN: 9780323403016
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 12th December 2050
Page Count: 336
About the Author
Kevin Patton
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anatomy & Physiology Instruction, New York Chiropractic College, Seneca Falls, New York; Professor Emeritus of Life Sciences, St. Charles Community College, Cottleville, Missouri; Assistant Professor Emeritus of Physiology, Course Director Emeritus in Human Physiology, St. Louis University Medical School, St. Louis, Missouri, USA
