Essentials of Anatomy and Physiology Laboratory Manual - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323403016

Essentials of Anatomy and Physiology Laboratory Manual

2nd Edition

Authors: Kevin Patton
Paperback ISBN: 9780323403016
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 12th December 2050
Page Count: 336
Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 1950
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323403016

About the Author

Kevin Patton

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anatomy & Physiology Instruction, New York Chiropractic College, Seneca Falls, New York; Professor Emeritus of Life Sciences, St. Charles Community College, Cottleville, Missouri; Assistant Professor Emeritus of Physiology, Course Director Emeritus in Human Physiology, St. Louis University Medical School, St. Louis, Missouri, USA

