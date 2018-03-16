Essentials for Nursing Practice - Text and Study Guide Package - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323547680

Essentials for Nursing Practice - Text and Study Guide Package

9th Edition

Authors: Patricia Potter Anne Perry Patricia Stockert Amy Hall
Paperback ISBN: 9780323547680
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th March 2018
Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323547680

About the Author

Patricia Potter

Patricia A. Potter, RN, MSN, PhD, FAAN, Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO

Anne Perry

Anne Griffin Perry, RN, MSN, EdD, FAAN, Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Associate Dean, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL

Patricia Stockert

Patricia Stockert, RN, BSN, MS, PhD, President of the College, Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing, Peoria, IL

Affiliations and Expertise

President of the College, Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing, Peoria, IL

Amy Hall

Amy Hall, RN, BSN, MS, PhD, CNE, Professor and Dean, School of Nursing, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Dean, School of Nursing, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

