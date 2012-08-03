Essential Nursing Skills
4th Edition
Clinical skills for caring
Description
As a nursing student you learn lots of nursing theory and research – but how do you translate this into practice and apply it to the skills you need? Where do you start? What steps should be carried out and in what order? What should you do afterwards?
Essential Nursing Skills answers these questions for over 130 clinical skills. Each one is explained from start to finish, using a step-by-step approach, with clear illustrations and colour photographs to enhance understanding.
Small enough to carry with you and specifically designed and written to aid learning, this book is invaluable for nurses across all fields.
Key Features
- Attractive design – easy to use
- Skills explained step by step
- Comprehensive list of skills covers all that students will encounter in practice
- Points for Practice sections encourage readers to reflect and learn
- Further reading and references point to the evidence and knowledge base for each skill
Table of Contents
1 Infection prevention and control
1.1 Standard precautions
1.2 Aseptic non touch technique (ANTT)
1.3 Hand washing 1.4 Use of masks
1.5 Use of aprons
1.6 Use of gloves (non-sterile)
1.7 Disposal of waste and care of equipment
1.8 Taking a swab
1.9 Isolation (barrier nursing)
2 Observation and monitoring
2.1 Temperature recording – oral & axillary
2.2 Electronic thermometer – oral & axillary
2.3 Temperature recording: Tympanic membrane thermometer
2.4 Cooling the patient
2.5 Pulse recording
2.6 Assessment of breathing and counting respirations
2.7 Blood pressure recording
2.8 Cardiac monitoring
2.9 Recording a 12-lead ECG
2.10 Assessment of level of consciousness
2.11 Weighing patients
2.12 Measuring waist circumference
2.13 Measuring height
2.14 Care of the patient having a seizure
2.15 Neurovascular assessment
2.16 Blood glucose monitoring
2.17 Pain assessment
2.18 Patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) and epidural analgesia
2.19 Assessment of the deteriorating patient
2.20 Measuring capilliary refill time
3 Resuscitation3.1 Assessment of collapsed person and recovery position 3.2 Basic life support with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) 3.3 Ward-based cardiopulmonary resuscitation 3.4 Automated external defibrillator (AED)
4 Vascular access and intravenous therapy4.1 Venepuncture 4.2 Intravenous cannulation 4.3 Preparing an infusion 4.4 Changing an infusion bag 4.5 Regulation of flow rate 4. 6 Care of peripheral cannula site 4.7 Visual infusion phlebitis (VIP) score 4.8 Removal of peripheral cannula 4.9 Care of arterial line 4.10 Intravenous pumps and syringe drivers 4.11 Central venous catheters: care of the site 4.12 Central venous pressure measurement 4.13 Removal of central venous catheters 4.14 Care of long term central venous catheters
5 Blood transfusion5.1 Blood transfusion 5.2 Care and management of a transfusion
6 Nutrition and hydration
6.1 Nutritional assessment6.2 Assisting adults with eating and drinking 6.3 Nausea and vomiting 6.4 Subcutaneous fluids (hyperdermoclysis) 6.5 Nasogastric tube insertion 6.6 Nasogastric feeding 6.7 Care of gastrostomy site 6.8 Feeding via percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy (PEG)/radiologically inserted gastrostomy (RIG)
7 Medicines management7.1 Storage of medicines 7.2 Self-administration of medicines 7.3 Drug calculations 7.4 Principles of administration of medicines 7. 5 Oral route 7.6 Nasogastric route 7.7 Controlled drugs 7.8 Subcutaneous injection 7.9 Intramuscular injection 7.10 Intravenous drug administration 7.11 Instillation of nose drops/ nasal spray 7.12 Instillation of ear drops 7.13 Instillation of eye drops or ointment 7.14 Topical application 7.15 Vaginal preparations 7.16 Administration of suppositories 7.17 Respiratory route – metered dose inhaler 7.18 Variable dose intravenous infusions
8 Elimination8.1 Observation of faeces 8.2 Obtaining a specimen of faeces 8.3 Administration of an enema 8.4 Assisting with a bedpan 8.5 Assisting with a commode 8.6 Assisting with a urinal 8.7 Monitoring fluid balance 8.8 Observation of urine 8.9 Application of a penile sheath 8.10 Urinalysis 8.11 Midstream specimen of urine 8.12 Catheter specimen of urine 8.13 24-hour urine collection 8.14 Early morning urine specimen 8.15 Female catheterisation 8.16 Male catheterisation 8.17 Urethral catheter care 8.18 Care of suprapubic catheter 8.19 Emptying a catheter bag 8.20 Continuous bladder irrigation 8.21 Bladder washout/lavage 8.22 Catheter removal 8.23 Stoma care 8.24 Changing a stoma bag
9 Peri-operative Care
9.1 Wound assessment
9.2 Aseptic dressing technique
9.3 Removal of skin closures: sutures/staples
9.4 Wound drainage
9.5 Changing a vacuum drainage bottle
9.6 Removal of wound drain
9.7 Topical negative pressure wound therapy
9.8 Peri-operative care
10 Patient hygiene
10.1 Assisting with a bath or shower
10.2 Bed bath
10.3 Oral assessment
10.4 Mouth care for a dependent patient
10.5 Facial shave
10.6 Washing hair in bed
10.7 Eye care
10.8 Caring for fingernails and toenails
10.9 Last offices
11 Respiratory care
11.1 Assessment of breathing and counting respirations
11.2 Positioning the breathless patient
11.3 Face masks and nasal cannulae
11.4 Humidified oxygen
11.5 Use of nebuliser
11.6 Peak expiratory flow rate
11.7 Pulse oximetry (oxygen saturation)
11.8 Observation of sputum
11.9 Obtaining a sputum specimen
11.10 Oral suctioning
11.11 Care of a tracheostomy
11.12 Tracheal suctioning
11.13 Insertion and management of chest drains
11.14 Chest drain removal
11.15 Non-invasive ventilation
12 Reduced mobility
12.1 Principles of moving and handling
12.2 Risk assessment of pressure ulcers
12.3 Prevention of pressure ulcers
12.4 Complications of immobility
12.5 Fitting anti embolism stockings
12.6 Falls prevention
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2012
- Published:
- 3rd August 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780723436942
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723437772
About the Author
Maggie Nicol
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, School of Community & Health Sciences, City University, London, UK
Carol Bavin
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, St Bartholomew School of Nursing & Midwifery, City University, London, UK
Patricia Cronin
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Nursing, School of Nursing & Midwifery, Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland
Karen Rawlings-Anderson
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, St Bartholomew School of Nursing & Midwifery, City University, London, UK
Elaine Cole
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer Emergency and Trauma Care, City University, London, UK
Janet Hunter
Reviews
"This book covers the majority of clinical skills encountered in primary and secondary care settings.The level of detail is ideal for a student nurse from year one of training through to a newly qualified nurse. It is both colourful and informative. All subjects are well-researched and evidence-based. This is a good teaching resource for mentors to have access to when mentoring student nurses. Its layout with points for practice and comprehensive reading lists allow the reader to undertake independent study beyond that of just being able to perform the skill."
Nursing Times, February 2013
"THIS IS a comprehensive little handbook aimed at nursing students, but would serve also as a reminder for those who mentor students as well a newly registered staff nurses. It is well structured and the points for practice, with their contemporaneous evidence base and reflections on clinical improvements, are the real 'golden nuggets'...All in all, a great handbook that helps to translate theory into clinical practice. It can be carriedaround and 'dipped' into as and when required. I recommend it as a must for nursing students"
Nursing Management, June 2013