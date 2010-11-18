Essential Numerical Methods in Electromagnetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444537560, 9780444537638

Essential Numerical Methods in Electromagnetics

1st Edition

Editors: P.G. Ciarlet
eBook ISBN: 9780444537638
Paperback ISBN: 9780444537560
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 18th November 2010
Page Count: 414
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
59.99
50.99
86.32
73.37
85.95
73.06
64.95
55.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Essential Numerical Methods for Electromagnetics presents key contributions selected from the volume in the Handbook of Numerical Analysis: Numerical Methods for Electromagnetics Vol. 13 (2005).

This reference is an accessible resource on the basics of modeling. It is designed to assist professionals in the development of electromagnetic designs for electronic components and devices. It provides essential numerical methods and applications necessary for the development of technologies and simulation modeling. Numerical methods are a key ingredient in a simulation environment where researchers create virtually simulated experiments versus physical experiments. This book serves as a useful guide for scientists, engineers, and researchers providing a quick reference of commonly used numerical methods to help solve a variety of problems in the electronic industry.

Key Features

The basics of modeling aspects provide an accessible resource; Numerical solution procedures for quick reference; Special numerical techniques are presented to assist in specialization; Most commonly used methods and applications to create simulation experiments;

Readership

  • Provides numerical solution procedures for quick reference
  • Presents special numerical techniques to assist in specialization
  • Delivers the most commonly used methods and applications to create simulation experiments

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Electromgnetism; 2. Finite-Difference Time Domain Methods; 3. Simulation of EMC behavior; 4. Reduced-Order Modeling;

Details

No. of pages:
414
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444537638
Paperback ISBN:
9780444537560

About the Editor

P.G. Ciarlet

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.