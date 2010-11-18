Essential Numerical Methods in Electromagnetics
1st Edition
Description
Essential Numerical Methods for Electromagnetics presents key contributions selected from the volume in the Handbook of Numerical Analysis: Numerical Methods for Electromagnetics Vol. 13 (2005).
This reference is an accessible resource on the basics of modeling. It is designed to assist professionals in the development of electromagnetic designs for electronic components and devices. It provides essential numerical methods and applications necessary for the development of technologies and simulation modeling. Numerical methods are a key ingredient in a simulation environment where researchers create virtually simulated experiments versus physical experiments. This book serves as a useful guide for scientists, engineers, and researchers providing a quick reference of commonly used numerical methods to help solve a variety of problems in the electronic industry.
Key Features
The basics of modeling aspects provide an accessible resource; Numerical solution procedures for quick reference; Special numerical techniques are presented to assist in specialization; Most commonly used methods and applications to create simulation experiments;
Readership
- Provides numerical solution procedures for quick reference
- Presents special numerical techniques to assist in specialization
- Delivers the most commonly used methods and applications to create simulation experiments
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Electromgnetism; 2. Finite-Difference Time Domain Methods; 3. Simulation of EMC behavior; 4. Reduced-Order Modeling;
Details
- No. of pages:
- 414
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2010
- Published:
- 18th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444537638
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444537560