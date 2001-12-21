Essential MATLAB for Scientists and Engineers
2nd Edition
Description
Based on a teach-yourself approach, the fundamentals of MATLAB are illustrated throughout with many examples from a number of different scientific and engineering areas, such as simulation, population modelling, and numerical methods, as well as from business and everyday life. Some of the examples draw on first-year university level maths, but these are self-contained so that their omission will not detract from learning the principles of using MATLAB.
This completely revised new edition is based on the latest version of MATLAB. New chapters cover handle graphics, graphical user interfaces (GUIs), structures and cell arrays, and importing/exporting data. The chapter on numerical methods now includes a general GUI-driver ODE solver.
Key Features
- Maintains the easy informal style of the first edition
- Teaches the basic principles of scientific programming with MATLAB as the vehicle
- Covers the latest version of MATLAB
Readership
1st year undergraduate science, mathematics and engineering students
Table of Contents
Preface; Part 1: Essentials; Getting going; MATLAB fundamentals; Developing algorithms; MATLAB functions; Logical vectors; Matrices; Introduction to graphics; Loops; Errors and pitfalls; Function M-files; Part 2: More advanced topics and applications; Vectors as arrays:working with subscripts; Arrays of characters:strings; Advanced data structures; More graphics; Graphical user interfaces (GUIs); Importing and exporting data; Simulation; More matrices; Introduction to numerical methods; Appendix A Syntax quick reference; Appendix B Operators; Appendix C Command and function quick reference; Appendix D ASCII character codes; Appendix E Solutions to selected exercises; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2002
- Published:
- 21st December 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080477640
About the Author
Brian Hahn
Brian Hahn was a professor in the Department of Mathematics and Applied Mathematics at the University of Cape Town. In his career, Brian wrote more than 10 books for teaching programming languages to beginners.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mathematics and Applied Mathematics, University of Cape Town, South Africa
Daniel Valentine
Daniel T. Valentine is Professor Emeritus and was Professor and Chair of the Department of Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering, Clarkson University, Potsdam, New York. He was also Affiliate Director of the Clarkson Space Grant Program of the New York NASA Space Grant Consortium, a program that provided support for undergraduate and graduate research. His Ph.D. degree is in fluid Mechanics from the Catholic University of America. His BS and MS degrees in mechanical engineering are from Rutgers University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept of Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering, Clarkson University, Potsdam, NY, USA
Reviews
Of all the introductions I have seen to MATLAB this text does by far the most thorough job. I recommend [it] to anyone who wishes to become an expert MATLAB user - this book shows the way. J.A.C. Weideman, Oregon State University, USA and Stellenbosch University, South Africa