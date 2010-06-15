Essential Communication Skills for Nursing and Midwifery - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780723435273, 9780702044380

Essential Communication Skills for Nursing and Midwifery

2nd Edition

Authors: Philippa Sully Joan Dallas
eBook ISBN: 9780702044380
Paperback ISBN: 9780723435273
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 15th June 2010
Page Count: 256
About the Author

Philippa Sully

Affiliations and Expertise

Visiting Lecturer, Reflective Practice, School of Community and Health Sciences. City University, London, UK

Joan Dallas

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, Psychology, Communication and Counselling Skills, School of Community and Health Sciences, City University, London, UK

