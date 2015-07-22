Essential Clinically Applied Anatomy of the Peripheral Nervous System in the Limbs
1st Edition
Description
Essential Clinically Applied Anatomy of the Peripheral Nervous System in the Limbs is designed to combine the salient points of the anatomy of the PNS with typical pathologies affecting the nerves of the upper and lower limbs.
The book is a quick reference guide for those studying and treating neuromuscular disease such as neurologists, neurosurgeons, neuroradiologists, and clinical neurophysiologists.
Readers will find easy-to-access facts about the anatomy of the nerves in the limbs, coupled with clinically applied scenarios relevant to that area being discussed, as well as clinical findings on examination.
The book's purpose is to provide the reader with a succinct presentation of the relevant anatomy of the PNS in the limbs and how it is directly applicable to day-to-day clinical scenarios. It presents the reader with an easily accessible format to clinically applied PNS anatomy that is perfect for quick reference.
Chapters review the nerves of the upper and lower limbs, and the origins, course, distribution and relevant pathologies affecting each. These pathologies present typical injuries to the nerves of the PNS, as well as clinical findings on examination and treatments.
Key Features
- Provides a resource on the anatomy of the PNS nerves in the limbs, including key facts and summary tables that are essential to clinical practice
- Reports on typical injuries to the nerves of the PNS, as well as clinical findings on examination and treatments
- Presents a succinct, yet comprehensive, format with quick and easy access facts for quick reference
- Includes comprehensive chapters on nerves of the upper and lower limbs, discussing origin, course, distribution, and relevant pathologies
Readership
neurologists, neurosurgeons, neuroradiologists, as well as clinical neurophysiologists
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1: Overview of the Nervous System
- Abstract
- 1.1. Divisions of the nervous system
- 1.2. Functional division of the nervous system
- 1.3. History taking and clinical examination
- 1.4. Examination of the sensory system
- 1.5. Examination of the motor system
- Chapter 2: Upper Limb Nerve Supply
- Abstract
- 2.1. Overview of the upper limb nervous system
- 2.2. Branches of the brachial plexus
- Chapter 3: Lower Limb Nerve Supply
- Abstract
- 3.1. Overview of the lower limb nervous system
- 3.2. Cutaneous innervation of the lower limb
- 3.3. Motor and sensory nerves of the lower limb
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 22nd July 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128030639
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128030622
About the Author
Paul Rea
Paul Rea graduated in Medicine from the University of Glasgow and then went into clinical training in a wide range of hospital specialties. He was then appointed as an Associate Lecturer in Anatomy at the University of Glasgow teaching medical, dental and science students.
During his time as an Associate Lecturer in Anatomy, he was awarded a scholarship to undertake a part time MSc in craniofacial anatomy alongside his teaching duties. His research won the Scottish Royal Medico-Chirurgical Society of Glasgow prize. He returned to clinical practice in pathology receiving training in all areas of histopathology, including post-mortem analysis.
He then returned to the University of Glasgow and was appointed as a University Teacher and subsequently Senior University Teacher. He is also one of the Licensed Teachers of Anatomy, appointed by St. Andrew’s House, Edinburgh. He teaches across the medical, dental and science programmes. He sits on many university committees and is a member of the Dental School Liaison Group. Paul has published in numerous journals and presented his work at many international conferences. He is also involved with public engagement with the Glasgow Science Centre as a Meet the Expert, and was key to the anatomical input to the international exhibition BodyWorks, and was a member of its Advisory Committee. He is also a STEM ambassador.
His research involves a successful strategic partnership with the Digital Design Studio, Glasgow School of Art. This has led to multi-million pound investment in creating world leading 3D digital datasets to be used in undergraduate and postgraduate teaching to enhance learning and assessment. This successful collaboration has resulted in the creation of the world’s first taught MSc in Medical Visualisation and Human Anatomy combining anatomy and digital technologies with internationally recognised leading digital experts. Paul is the joint Programme Coordinator for this programme.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Human Anatomy, College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences, University of Glasgow, UK