Essential Clinically Applied Anatomy of the Peripheral Nervous System in the Limbs is designed to combine the salient points of the anatomy of the PNS with typical pathologies affecting the nerves of the upper and lower limbs.

The book is a quick reference guide for those studying and treating neuromuscular disease such as neurologists, neurosurgeons, neuroradiologists, and clinical neurophysiologists.

Chapters review the nerves of the upper and lower limbs, and the origins, course, distribution and relevant pathologies affecting each. These pathologies present typical injuries to the nerves of the PNS, as well as clinical findings on examination and treatments.