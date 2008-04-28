Essence of Memory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444531643, 9780080932330

Essence of Memory, Volume 169

1st Edition

Editors: Wayne Sossin Jean-Claude Lacaille Vincent Castellucci Sylvie Belleville
eBook ISBN: 9780080932330
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444531643
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 28th April 2008
Page Count: 450
Table of Contents

Wayne S. Sossin, Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery Jean-Claude Lacaille, Department of Physiology Vincent F. Castellucci, Department of Physiology Sylvie Belleville, Department of Psychology Montreal Neurological Institute and Hospital McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

SECTION I. CELLULAR AND MOLECULAR APPROACHES TO THE ESSENCE OF MEMORY Molecular memory traces W.S. Sossin PKMζ,LTP Maintenance, and the dynamic molecular biology of memory storage T.C. Sacktor Understanding the importance of mRNA transport in memory M. Del Rayo Sánchez-Carbente and L. DesGroseillers Cap-dependent translation initiation and memory J.L. Banko and E. Klann Translational control of gene expression: a molecular switch for memory storage M. Costa-Mattioli and N. Sonenberg Regulation of hippocampus-dependent memory by cyclic AMP-dependent protein kinase T. Abel and P.V. Nguyen Synaptic tagging and cross-tagging and related associative reinforcement processes of functional plasticity as the cellular basis for memory formation S. Frey and J.U. Frey Synaptic plasticity in learning and memory: stress effects in the hippocampus J.G. Howland and Y.-T. Wang The role of the GluR-A (GluR1) AMPA receptor subunit in learning and memory D.J. Sanderson, M.A. Good, P.H. Seeburg, R. Sprengel, J.N.P. Rawlins and D.M. Bannerman Synaptic remodelling, synaptic growth and the storage of long-term memory in aplysia C.H. Bailey and E.R. Kandel Spine dynamics and synapse remodelling during LTP and memory processes M. De Roo, P. Klauser, P. Mendez Garcia, L. Poglia and D. Muller

SECTION II. SYSTEMS APPROACHES TO THE ESSENCE OF MEMORY The age of plasticity: developmental regulation of synaptic plasticity in neocortical microcircuits A. Maffei and G. Turrigiano Differential mechanisms of transmission and plasticity at mossy fiber synapses C.J. McBain Long-term synaptic plasticity in hippocampal feedback inhibitory networks J.G. Pelletier and J.-C. Lacaille Persistent neural activity in the prefrontal cortex: a mechanism by which BDNF regulates working memory? E.M. Galloway, N.H. Woo and B. Lu

SECTION III. ANIMAL APPROACHES TO THE ESSENCE OF MEMORY Animal models and behaviour: their importance for the study of memory V.F. Castellucci New tricks for an old slug: the critical role of postsynaptic mechanisms in learning and memory in aplysia D.L. Glanzman Olfactory memory traces in Drosophila J. Berry, W.C. Krause and R.L. Davis Associative learning signals in the brain W.A. Suzuki SECTION IV. HUMAN APPROACHES TO THE ESSENCE OF MEMORY What are the differences between long-term, short-term, and working memory? N. Cowan Encoding-retrieval overlap in human episodic memory: a functional neuroimaging perspective M.D. Rugg, J.D. Johnson, H. Park and M.R. Uncapher Cognitive aging and increased distractibility: costs and potential benefits M.K. Healey, K.L. Campbell and L. Hasher Characterizing the memory changes in persons with mild cognitive impairment S. Belleville, S. Sylvain-Roy, C. De Boysson and M.-C. M¨¦nard Aging, metamemory regulation and executive functioning M. Isingrini, A. Perrotin and C. Souchay Cognitive neuroscience studies of semantic memory in Alzheimer's disease H. Chertkow, C. Whatmough, D. Saumier and A. Duong The effects of surgery and anesthesia on memory and cognition C. Nicole, T. Rame, Q. Yanqin and B. Gilbert

Description

This selection of reviews gives an up-to-date picture of memory research. Great progress has been made in identifying the memory trace at the molecular and cellular level and individual reviews address the major mechanisms by which changes in synaptic strength can persist. Exciting research at the systems level is also reviewed including the growing importance of changes in inhibitory interneurons and how they play a role in memory formation. Finally, reviews present cognitive and neurobiological models of human memory that explain, characterize and organize the act of memory within a coherent framework.

Key Features

  • Provides an unique overview that covers all perspectives and methodological approaches to memory
  • Broad coverage of memory research from molecular to human studies in one source
  • Up-to-date reviews give the latest important ideas on memory formation

Readership

Neuroscientists, psychologists, psychiatrists and basic and clinical researches in medical fields interested in memory research.

Details

No. of pages:
450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080932330
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444531643

About the Editors

Wayne Sossin Editor

Jean-Claude Lacaille Editor

Vincent Castellucci Editor

Sylvie Belleville Editor

