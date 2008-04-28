Essence of Memory, Volume 169

Wayne S. Sossin, Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery Jean-Claude Lacaille, Department of Physiology Vincent F. Castellucci, Department of Physiology Sylvie Belleville, Department of Psychology Montreal Neurological Institute and Hospital McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

SECTION I. CELLULAR AND MOLECULAR APPROACHES TO THE ESSENCE OF MEMORY Molecular memory traces W.S. Sossin PKMζ,LTP Maintenance, and the dynamic molecular biology of memory storage T.C. Sacktor Understanding the importance of mRNA transport in memory M. Del Rayo Sánchez-Carbente and L. DesGroseillers Cap-dependent translation initiation and memory J.L. Banko and E. Klann Translational control of gene expression: a molecular switch for memory storage M. Costa-Mattioli and N. Sonenberg Regulation of hippocampus-dependent memory by cyclic AMP-dependent protein kinase T. Abel and P.V. Nguyen Synaptic tagging and cross-tagging and related associative reinforcement processes of functional plasticity as the cellular basis for memory formation S. Frey and J.U. Frey Synaptic plasticity in learning and memory: stress effects in the hippocampus J.G. Howland and Y.-T. Wang The role of the GluR-A (GluR1) AMPA receptor subunit in learning and memory D.J. Sanderson, M.A. Good, P.H. Seeburg, R. Sprengel, J.N.P. Rawlins and D.M. Bannerman Synaptic remodelling, synaptic growth and the storage of long-term memory in aplysia C.H. Bailey and E.R. Kandel Spine dynamics and synapse remodelling during LTP and memory processes M. De Roo, P. Klauser, P. Mendez Garcia, L. Poglia and D. Muller

SECTION II. SYSTEMS APPROACHES TO THE ESSENCE OF MEMORY The age of plasticity: developmental regulation of synaptic plasticity in neocortical microcircuits A. Maffei and G. Turrigiano Differential mechanisms of transmission and plasticity at mossy fiber synapses C.J. McBain Long-term synaptic plasticity in hippocampal feedback inhibitory networks J.G. Pelletier and J.-C. Lacaille Persistent neural activity in the prefrontal cortex: a mechanism by which BDNF regulates working memory? E.M. Galloway, N.H. Woo and B. Lu

SECTION III. ANIMAL APPROACHES TO THE ESSENCE OF MEMORY Animal models and behaviour: their importance for the study of memory V.F. Castellucci New tricks for an old slug: the critical role of postsynaptic mechanisms in learning and memory in aplysia D.L. Glanzman Olfactory memory traces in Drosophila J. Berry, W.C. Krause and R.L. Davis Associative learning signals in the brain W.A. Suzuki SECTION IV. HUMAN APPROACHES TO THE ESSENCE OF MEMORY What are the differences between long-term, short-term, and working memory? N. Cowan Encoding-retrieval overlap in human episodic memory: a functional neuroimaging perspective M.D. Rugg, J.D. Johnson, H. Park and M.R. Uncapher Cognitive aging and increased distractibility: costs and potential benefits M.K. Healey, K.L. Campbell and L. Hasher Characterizing the memory changes in persons with mild cognitive impairment S. Belleville, S. Sylvain-Roy, C. De Boysson and M.-C. M¨¦nard Aging, metamemory regulation and executive functioning M. Isingrini, A. Perrotin and C. Souchay Cognitive neuroscience studies of semantic memory in Alzheimer's disease H. Chertkow, C. Whatmough, D. Saumier and A. Duong The effects of surgery and anesthesia on memory and cognition C. Nicole, T. Rame, Q. Yanqin and B. Gilbert