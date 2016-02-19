Essays in Toxicology, Volume 7 presents essays on toxicology and related topics. The book presents essays on the effects of toxicants on reproductive performance; an overall view of carcinogenesis from an epidemiological viewpoint and the potentialities and limitations of the epidemiological method in cancer control; and the activity of cytochrome P450 and mixed-function oxidase in target and nontarget organisms. The text also includes essays on the toxicity of hexachlorophene and the use of hexachlorophene as an antibacterial agent; the methodology, dose measurement, and respiratory function assessment in respiratory toxicology; as well as behavioral toxicology, with focus on early warning and worker safety and health. Pharmacologists, biochemists, pathologists, neurophysiologists, epidemiologists, and toxicologists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

1. EfEects of Toxicants on Reproductive Performance

I. Introduction

II. DDT: Mythical Mutagen

III. Chemical Mutagens: The Real Thing

IV. Anti metabolites

V. Mitotic Spindle Poisons

VI. Somatic Aspects

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

2. Chronic Toxicology — An Epidemiologist's Approach to the Problem of Carcinogenesis

I. Introduction

II. General Principles of Epidemiological Studies in Human Carcinogenesis

III. Etiological Approaches to Human Cancer Based on Geographical Variations in Cancer Incidence

IV. Epidemiological Studies Related to Unusual Exposure to Potential Carcinogens

V. Conclusion

Addendum

References

3. Comparative Toxicology: Cytochrome P 450 and Mixed-Function Oxidase Activity in Target and Nontarget Organisms

I. Introduction

II. General Features of Cytochrome P 450 and the Microsomal Mixed-Function Oxidase System of Importance in Comparative Investigations

III. Relationship of Spectrum Formation to Sustrate Activity

IV. Intracellular Location of Cytochrome P 450

V. Occurrence of Cytochrome P 450

VI. Evolutionary Considerations

VII. Role of Cytochrome P 450 in Resistance to Insecticides

VIII. Conclusions

References

4. Hexachlorophene: Toxicity and Use as an Antibacterial Agent

I. Introductory Remarks

II. Staphylococcus Infections in Infants and Use of Hexachlorophene on Infants and Other Segments of the General Population

III. Toxicity of Hexachlorophene in Animals

IV. Human Toxicity

V. Skin Absorption, Hexachlorophene Blood Levels, and Tissue Levels

VI. Other Toxic Effects of Hexachlorophene

VII. Legal Restrictions of Hexachlorophene

References

5. Respiratory Toxicology

I. Introduction

II. Methodology

III. Estimation of Dose

IV. Respiratory Function Tests

V. Concluding Remarks

References

6. Behavioral Toxicology: Early Warning and Worker Safety and Health

I. Introduction

II. Historical Development of Behavioral Toxicology

III. Behavioral Toxicology of Industrial Chemicals

IV. Chemical Interactions

V. Drug Effects and Industrial Safety

VI. Methodological Problems in Behavioral Toxicology Research

VII. Future of Behavioral Toxicoloy Research

Subject Index