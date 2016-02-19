Essays in Toxicology
1st Edition
Volume 7
Description
Essays in Toxicology, Volume 7 presents essays on toxicology and related topics. The book presents essays on the effects of toxicants on reproductive performance; an overall view of carcinogenesis from an epidemiological viewpoint and the potentialities and limitations of the epidemiological method in cancer control; and the activity of cytochrome P450 and mixed-function oxidase in target and nontarget organisms. The text also includes essays on the toxicity of hexachlorophene and the use of hexachlorophene as an antibacterial agent; the methodology, dose measurement, and respiratory function assessment in respiratory toxicology; as well as behavioral toxicology, with focus on early warning and worker safety and health. Pharmacologists, biochemists, pathologists, neurophysiologists, epidemiologists, and toxicologists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
1. EfEects of Toxicants on Reproductive Performance
I. Introduction
II. DDT: Mythical Mutagen
III. Chemical Mutagens: The Real Thing
IV. Anti metabolites
V. Mitotic Spindle Poisons
VI. Somatic Aspects
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
2. Chronic Toxicology — An Epidemiologist's Approach to the Problem of Carcinogenesis
I. Introduction
II. General Principles of Epidemiological Studies in Human Carcinogenesis
III. Etiological Approaches to Human Cancer Based on Geographical Variations in Cancer Incidence
IV. Epidemiological Studies Related to Unusual Exposure to Potential Carcinogens
V. Conclusion
Addendum
References
3. Comparative Toxicology: Cytochrome P 450 and Mixed-Function Oxidase Activity in Target and Nontarget Organisms
I. Introduction
II. General Features of Cytochrome P 450 and the Microsomal Mixed-Function Oxidase System of Importance in Comparative Investigations
III. Relationship of Spectrum Formation to Sustrate Activity
IV. Intracellular Location of Cytochrome P 450
V. Occurrence of Cytochrome P 450
VI. Evolutionary Considerations
VII. Role of Cytochrome P 450 in Resistance to Insecticides
VIII. Conclusions
References
4. Hexachlorophene: Toxicity and Use as an Antibacterial Agent
I. Introductory Remarks
II. Staphylococcus Infections in Infants and Use of Hexachlorophene on Infants and Other Segments of the General Population
III. Toxicity of Hexachlorophene in Animals
IV. Human Toxicity
V. Skin Absorption, Hexachlorophene Blood Levels, and Tissue Levels
VI. Other Toxic Effects of Hexachlorophene
VII. Legal Restrictions of Hexachlorophene
References
5. Respiratory Toxicology
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Estimation of Dose
IV. Respiratory Function Tests
V. Concluding Remarks
References
6. Behavioral Toxicology: Early Warning and Worker Safety and Health
I. Introduction
II. Historical Development of Behavioral Toxicology
III. Behavioral Toxicology of Industrial Chemicals
IV. Chemical Interactions
V. Drug Effects and Industrial Safety
VI. Methodological Problems in Behavioral Toxicology Research
VII. Future of Behavioral Toxicoloy Research
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 222
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216478