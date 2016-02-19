Essays in the Economics of Exhaustible Resources, Volume 150
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I: Introduction
Essay 1 The State of the Art
Part II: The Problem of Survival
Essay 2 The Problem of Survival: A Closed Economy
Essay 3 The Problem of Survival: An Open Economy
Part III: The Optimal Order of Exploitation
Essay 4 Towards a More General Theory of the Order of Exploitation of Non-Renewable Resource-Deposits
Essay 5 The Optimal Order of Exploitation of Deposits of a Renewable Resource
Essay 6 On the Transition from an Exhaustible Resource-Stock to an Inexhaustible Substitute
Essay 7 On the Development of a Substitute for an Exhaustible Natural Resource
Essay 8 The Optimal Restriction of Resource Imports and the Optimal Investment in Capacity for Substitute Production
Part IV: The Economics of Forests and Fisheries
Essay 9 On the Economics of Forests
Essay 10 On the Economics of International Fisheries
Essay 11 Oligopolistic Extraction of a Common-Property Resource: Dynamic Equilibria
Part V: Exhaustible Resources and Welfare Economics
Essay 12 The Efficiency of Competitive Markets in a Context Of Exhaustible Resources
Essay 13 Optimal Taxation and Economic Depreciation: A General Equilibrium Model with Capital and an Exhaustible Resource
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Contributions to Economic Analysis, 150: Essays in the Economics of Exhaustible Resources focuses on the processes, principles, methodologies, and approaches involved in the economics of exhaustible resources.
The selection first elaborates on the problem of survival, towards a more general theory of the order of exploitation of non-renewable resource-deposits, and the optimal order of exploitation of deposits of a renewable resource. Discussions focus on optimal trajectory, stable locus, assumptions and formulation, set-up costs and flow fixed costs, possibility of storage, costly extraction of deposits, and technical progress. The text then examines the transition from an exhaustible resource-stock to an inexhaustible substitute and the development of a substitute for an exhaustible natural resource, including dispersed ownership of the resource, social optimum, and single monopoly of the resource and its substitute.
The manuscript takes a look at optimal taxation and economic depreciation, efficiency of competitive markets in a context of exhaustible resources, and oligopolistic extraction of a common-property resource. Topics include rational-expectations equilibrium, implausibility of the assumption of competition, second-best taxation and the undesirability of the economic depreciation rule, and the effect of other taxes.
The selection is a valuable reference for researchers interested in the economics of exhaustible resources.
@qu:This book contains a collection of thirteen essays in natural resource economics, all except two of which are written in the concise proposition and proof style of formal economic journals. Having been selected and in several cases written by Murray C. Kemp and Ngo Van Long, it is not surprising that they feature a high standard of formal rigour and a challenging complexity of the issues discussed. @source: Ernst Mohr in Economica, 1986 @qu:In summary, this book contains some interesting and insightful essays on the economic theory of exhaustible (and renewable) resources It should be of considerable interest to economists working in the area of natural resources. @source: Robert S. Pindyck in The Economic Record, 1985
About the Editors
N.V. Long Editor
M.C. Kemp Editor
The University of New South Wales, Kensington, Australia