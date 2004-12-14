Espresso Coffee - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123703712, 9780080575360

Espresso Coffee

2nd Edition

The Science of Quality

Editor-in-Chiefs: Andrea Illy
Editors: Andrea Illy Rinantonio Viani Rinantonio Viani
eBook ISBN: 9780080575360
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123703712
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th December 2004
Page Count: 398
Description

Written by leading coffee technology specialists in consultation with some of the world's biggest coffee manufacturers, the second edition of the successful Espresso Coffee will once again comprehensively cover the current status of the chemistry and technology of espresso coffee. It comprehensively covers topics such as agronomy, green coffee processing, roasting/grinding, packaging, percolating and decaffeination techniques. It provides a comprehensive resource for those interested in the fundamental notions of coffee quality; with a point of reference given in the form of a detailed bibliography to provide direction to the wider literature.

Key Features

  • Chapters Include: Quality of espresso coffee; The plant; The raw bean; Roasting; Grinding; Packaging; Percolation; The cup; Physiology

Readership

Food researchers, food technologists, food chemists, and food biologists

Table of Contents


Contributors

Acknowledgements

1 Quality

1.1 Origins and Meanings of Quality

1.2 Definition of Quality

1.3 Commercial Quality

1.4 Quality of Food Products

1.5 The Experience of Coffee Consumption

1.6 The Quality of Espresso Coffee

1.7 Definition of Espresso

1.8 Conclusions

References

2 The Plant

2.1 Origin, Production and Botany

2.2 Variety Development

2.3 Agronomy

2.4 Biochemical Ecology

2.5 Molecular Genetics of Coffee

References

3 The Raw Bean

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Harvesting

3.3 Processing of the Harvest

3.4 Drying

3.5 Final Processing for Export and Roasting

3.6 Logistics

3.7 Defects

3.8 Classification: Physical and Sensorial Analysis

3.9 Blending

3.10 Decaffeination

3.11 Raw Bean Composition

References and Further Reading

4 Roasting

4.1 The Process

4.2 Roasting Techniques

4.3 Changes Produced by Roasting

4.4 Volatile Aroma Compounds

4.5 Melanoidins

4.6 Contaminants

References

5 Grinding

5.1 Theory of Fracture Mechanics

5.2 Coffee Grinders

5.3 Methods for Measuring Ground Product Fineness

5.4 Parameters Influencing Grinding

5.5 Physico-Chemical Modifications Due to Grinding

References

6 Storage and Packaging

6.1 Physical and Chemical Changes of Roasted Coffee during Storage

6.2 Packaging of Roasted Coffee

References

7 Percolation

7.1 Conceptual Definitions

7.2 Physical and Chemical Characterization of the Percolation Process

7.3 Modeling of the Percolation Process

7.4 The Espresso Machine

7.5 Parameters Influencing Percolation

References

8 The Cup

8.1 Physical and Chemical Characterization of the Espresso Beverage

8.2 Organoleptic Characteristics of Espresso (Practical Aspects)

8.3 Espresso Definition Again

8.4 Espresso–Milk Mixes

References

9 Physiology of Perception

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Gustation

9.3 Olfaction

9.4 Human Chemosensory Psychophysics

References

10 Coffee Consumption and Health

10.1 Consumption Patterns

10.2 Coffee is More than Caffeine

10.3 Coffee is Beneficial to Health

10.4 Coffee is not Harmful to Health

10.5 Conclusions

References

Closing Remarks

Index

Details

No. of pages:
398
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080575360
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123703712

About the Editor-in-Chief

Andrea Illy

Andrea Illy studied in Switzerland at the University of Trieste, completing a dissertation on 'The quality of expresso from a chemical perspective.' He has worked at the Nestle Research Department and illycaffe, where he has been manager of the Quality Control Department and Manageing Director since 1994.

Affiliations and Expertise

Nestle Research Department and illycaffe

About the Editor

Rinantonio Viani

After graduating from the University of Pisa, Riantonio Viani studied at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, CA, USA. He went on to carry out postdoctoral research at Duke University, NC, USA, before moving to the Nestle Research Laboratories in Switzerland. He was appointed Scientific Advisor of the Technical Division of Nestle in the Coffee and Beverages Scientific Business Unit, and is former Chairman of Physiological Effects of Coffee and former President of ASIC.

Affiliations and Expertise

Nestle Research Laboratories in Switzerland

Reviews

"Overall this book serves as a complete overview not only of espresso coffee but also of coffee in general. With its comprehensive overview of the parameters important to coffee quality and coffee consumption on human health it becomes a good reference book for both food scientists and nutritionists in the field." --FOOD RESEARCH INTERNATIONAL, 2005

"A vital resource for anyone wishing to deepen their knowledge of coffee and its production, this book, with its industrial and historical perspectives, manages to combine the delivery of complex scientific data with pure enthusiasm for the product." --CAFE CULTURE, 2005

"…the book’s precision with the details of coffee science is unparalleled. It balances scientific prowess and readability without overwhelming the reader, whether new to the coffee world or a veteran." --FRESH CUP, 2005

Ratings and Reviews

