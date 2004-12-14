Espresso Coffee
2nd Edition
The Science of Quality
Description
Written by leading coffee technology specialists in consultation with some of the world's biggest coffee manufacturers, the second edition of the successful Espresso Coffee will once again comprehensively cover the current status of the chemistry and technology of espresso coffee. It comprehensively covers topics such as agronomy, green coffee processing, roasting/grinding, packaging, percolating and decaffeination techniques. It provides a comprehensive resource for those interested in the fundamental notions of coffee quality; with a point of reference given in the form of a detailed bibliography to provide direction to the wider literature.
Key Features
- Chapters Include: Quality of espresso coffee; The plant; The raw bean; Roasting; Grinding; Packaging; Percolation; The cup; Physiology
Readership
Food researchers, food technologists, food chemists, and food biologists
Table of Contents
Contributors
Acknowledgements
1 Quality
1.1 Origins and Meanings of Quality
1.2 Definition of Quality
1.3 Commercial Quality
1.4 Quality of Food Products
1.5 The Experience of Coffee Consumption
1.6 The Quality of Espresso Coffee
1.7 Definition of Espresso
1.8 Conclusions
References
2 The Plant
2.1 Origin, Production and Botany
2.2 Variety Development
2.3 Agronomy
2.4 Biochemical Ecology
2.5 Molecular Genetics of Coffee
References
3 The Raw Bean
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Harvesting
3.3 Processing of the Harvest
3.4 Drying
3.5 Final Processing for Export and Roasting
3.6 Logistics
3.7 Defects
3.8 Classification: Physical and Sensorial Analysis
3.9 Blending
3.10 Decaffeination
3.11 Raw Bean Composition
References and Further Reading
4 Roasting
4.1 The Process
4.2 Roasting Techniques
4.3 Changes Produced by Roasting
4.4 Volatile Aroma Compounds
4.5 Melanoidins
4.6 Contaminants
References
5 Grinding
5.1 Theory of Fracture Mechanics
5.2 Coffee Grinders
5.3 Methods for Measuring Ground Product Fineness
5.4 Parameters Influencing Grinding
5.5 Physico-Chemical Modifications Due to Grinding
References
6 Storage and Packaging
6.1 Physical and Chemical Changes of Roasted Coffee during Storage
6.2 Packaging of Roasted Coffee
References
7 Percolation
7.1 Conceptual Definitions
7.2 Physical and Chemical Characterization of the Percolation Process
7.3 Modeling of the Percolation Process
7.4 The Espresso Machine
7.5 Parameters Influencing Percolation
References
8 The Cup
8.1 Physical and Chemical Characterization of the Espresso Beverage
8.2 Organoleptic Characteristics of Espresso (Practical Aspects)
8.3 Espresso Definition Again
8.4 Espresso–Milk Mixes
References
9 Physiology of Perception
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Gustation
9.3 Olfaction
9.4 Human Chemosensory Psychophysics
References
10 Coffee Consumption and Health
10.1 Consumption Patterns
10.2 Coffee is More than Caffeine
10.3 Coffee is Beneficial to Health
10.4 Coffee is not Harmful to Health
10.5 Conclusions
References
Closing Remarks
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 14th December 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080575360
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123703712
About the Editor-in-Chief
Andrea Illy
Andrea Illy studied in Switzerland at the University of Trieste, completing a dissertation on 'The quality of expresso from a chemical perspective.' He has worked at the Nestle Research Department and illycaffe, where he has been manager of the Quality Control Department and Manageing Director since 1994.
Affiliations and Expertise
Nestle Research Department and illycaffe
About the Editor
Andrea Illy
Andrea Illy studied in Switzerland at the University of Trieste, completing a dissertation on 'The quality of expresso from a chemical perspective.' He has worked at the Nestle Research Department and illycaffe, where he has been manager of the Quality Control Department and Manageing Director since 1994.
Affiliations and Expertise
Nestle Research Department and illycaffe
Rinantonio Viani
After graduating from the University of Pisa, Riantonio Viani studied at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, CA, USA. He went on to carry out postdoctoral research at Duke University, NC, USA, before moving to the Nestle Research Laboratories in Switzerland. He was appointed Scientific Advisor of the Technical Division of Nestle in the Coffee and Beverages Scientific Business Unit, and is former Chairman of Physiological Effects of Coffee and former President of ASIC.
Affiliations and Expertise
Nestle Research Laboratories in Switzerland
Rinantonio Viani
After graduating from the University of Pisa, Riantonio Viani studied at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, CA, USA. He went on to carry out postdoctoral research at Duke University, NC, USA, before moving to the Nestle Research Laboratories in Switzerland. He was appointed Scientific Advisor of the Technical Division of Nestle in the Coffee and Beverages Scientific Business Unit, and is former Chairman of Physiological Effects of Coffee and former President of ASIC.
Affiliations and Expertise
Nestle Research Laboratories in Switzerland
Reviews
"Overall this book serves as a complete overview not only of espresso coffee but also of coffee in general. With its comprehensive overview of the parameters important to coffee quality and coffee consumption on human health it becomes a good reference book for both food scientists and nutritionists in the field." --FOOD RESEARCH INTERNATIONAL, 2005
"A vital resource for anyone wishing to deepen their knowledge of coffee and its production, this book, with its industrial and historical perspectives, manages to combine the delivery of complex scientific data with pure enthusiasm for the product." --CAFE CULTURE, 2005
"…the book’s precision with the details of coffee science is unparalleled. It balances scientific prowess and readability without overwhelming the reader, whether new to the coffee world or a veteran." --FRESH CUP, 2005