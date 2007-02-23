ESL Design and Verification

CHAPTER 1 WHAT IS ESL? So, What is ESL? Who Should Read this Book Chapter Listing The Prescription References CHAPTER 2 TAXONOMY AND DEFINITIONS FOR THE ELECTRONIC SYSTEM LEVEL Taxonomy Introduction Model Taxonomy Temporal Axis Data Axis Functionality Axis Structural Axis ESL Taxonomy Concurrency Communication Concurrency and Communications Configurability Examples Languages Processors Flows Definitions Acronyms CHAPTER 3 EVOLUTION OF ESL DEVELOPMENT Introduction Motivation for ESL Design Traditional System Design Effectiveness System Design with ESL Methodology Behavioural Modelling Methodology VSP: Potential Value VSP: Programmer’s View VSP: Programmer’s View Plus Timing VSP: Cycle Accurate View Behavioural Modelling Environments Commercial Tools The Trailblazer: VCC Latest Generation Tools POLIS Ptolemy Simulator SpecC Language OSCI SystemC Reference Simulator Historical Barriers to Adoption of Behavioural Modelling The Demand Side The Standards Barrier Open SystemC Initiative Open Core Protocol International Partnership SpecC Technology Open Consortium The System Level Language War Automated Links to Chip Implementation Automated Implementation of Fixed-Function Hardware Commercial Tools Mathematical Algorithm Development Tools Graphical Algorithm Development Tools The Trailblazer: Behavioral Compiler Latest Generation High-Level Synthesis Tools Open Source and Academic Tools SPARK Parallelising High Level Synthesis (PHLS) Automated Implementation of Programmable Hardware Processor Design Using EDA Tools Processor Designer and Chess/Checkers CriticalBlue Cascade Coprocessor Synthesis Processor Design Using IP-Based Methods Configurable IP: Tensilica Xtensa and ARC 600/700 IP Assembly: ARM OptimoDE Mainstreaming ESL Methodology Who Bears the Risk? Adoption by System Architects Acceptance by RTL Teams Behavioural Modelling IDEs ASIP Processor Design Effect of ESL on EDA Tool Seats ESL and the Big 3 Three Companies The Prescription References CHAPTER 4 WHAT ARE THE ENABLERS OF ESL? Introduction Tool and Model Landscape System Designer Requirements Accuracy Time and Speed Traffic Generator Models Tool Cost and Value Proposition Software Team Requirements Accuracy Register Accuracy Cycle Count Accuracy Concurrent and State Accuracy Model Creation Time Model Execution Performance Tool Chain Cost Hardware Team Requirements Model Refinement Verification Environment Provision Verification Verification Simulation Cost Who Will Service These Diverse Requirements? Free or Open Source Software F/OSS Community and Quality Effects F/OSS Licenses Copyright Ownership License Terms OSCI’s License License Compatibility The Scope of F/OSS Within ESL Direct Benefits Other Effects of F/OSS Enabling (Academic) Research Economics of F/OSS Business Models Summary References CHAPTER 5 ESL FLOW Introduction Specifications and Modelling Pre-Partitioning Analysis Partitioning Post-Partitioning Analysis and Debug Post-Partitioning Verification Hardware Implementation Use of ESL for Implementation Verification Provocative Thoughts Summary The Prescription CHAPTER 6 SPECIFICATIONS AND MODELLING Introduction The Problem of Specification The Implementation and Ambiguity Problems The Heterogeneous Technology and Single-Source Problems Architectures, Attributes and Behaviour Formal and Executable Specifications and Modelling Case Study: Requirements Management Process at Vandelay Industries ESL Domains Dataflow and Control flow Protocol Stacks Embedded Systems Executable Specifications Transaction Level Modelling and Executable Specifications Executable Specifications and the Single-Source Problem Some ESL Languages for Specification MATLAB Rosetta SystemC SystemVerilog SDL The UML XML Bluespec Aspect Oriented Languages Provocative Thoughts: Model Based Development Model Driven Architecture Software/Hardware Co-Design Hardware How to Use MDD Summary The Prescription References CHAPTER 7 PRE-PARTITIONING ANALYSIS Introduction Static Analysis of System Specifications The Software Project Estimation Heritage—Function Point Analysis Analysis of Hardware and Hardware-Dominated System Specifications Traditional “ility” Analysis of Systems Requirements Analysis New Specification Methods – Rosetta Conclusions on Static Analysis The Role of Platform-Based ESL Design in Pre-Partitioning Analysis Dynamic Analysis Algorithmic Analysis Commercial Tools for Algorithmic Analysis Research Tools Analysis Scenarios and Modelling Example of Analysis of Signal Processing Algorithms Filter Design Example Complete System Specification to Silicon Methodology for Communications and Multimedia Signal Processing Software Radio Example How Much Analysis is Enough? Downstream Use of Analysis Results Case Study – JPEG Encoding Summary and Provocative Thoughts The Prescription for Pre-Partitioning Analysis References CHAPTER 8 PARTITIONING Introduction Functional Decomposition Architecture Description Platforms Architectural Components Modelling Levels Partitioning Refinement Based Methods System Scheduling and Constraint Satisfaction The Hardware Partition Module Refinement The Software Partition Partitioning Over Multiple Processors Partitioning over Multiple Tasks Worst-Case Execution Time Analysis The Operating System Commercial Operating Systems Custom Operating Systems Memory Partitioning Reconfigurable Computing Reconfigurable Computing Architectures Dynamic Online Partitioning Communication Implementation Interface Template Instantiation Interface Synthesis Provocative Thoughts Summary The Prescription References CHAPTER 9 POST-PARTITIONING ANALYSIS AND DEBUG Introduction Roles and Responsibilities Hardware and Software Modelling and Co-Modelling Single Model Separate Model: Filtered/Translated Separate Hosted Model Modelling Infrastructure and Inter-Model Connections Partitioned Systems and Re-Partitioning Pre-Partitioned Model Components Abstraction Levels Standardising Abstraction Levels for Interoperability Moving Between Abstraction Levels Communication Specification Dynamic and Static Analyses Metrics and the Importance of Experience Functional Analysis Performance Analysis Interface Analysis Power Analysis Area Analysis Cost Analysis Debug Capability Analysis Observability Controllability Correctability Provocative Thoughts Summary The Prescription CHAPTER 10 POST-PARTITIONING ANALYSIS AND VERIFICATION Introduction Facets of Verification Verification Planning What is the Scope of the Verification Problem? Specification Analysis Bottom-Up Specification Analysis Top-Down Specification Analysis Coverage Model Top Level Design Coverage Model Detailed Dsign Hybrid Metric Coverage Models What is the Solution to the Verification Problem? Stimulus Generation Response Checking Verification Planning Automation Verification Environment Implementation Write Verification Environment Failure Analysis Coverage Analysis Abstract Coverage Other Approaches Turning the Tables Mutation Analysis The Role of Prototyping Platform Verification Provocative Thoughts Summary The Prescription CHAPTER 11 HARDWARE IMPLEMENTATION Introduction Extensible Processors DSP Co-processors Customised VLIW Co-Processors Application Specific Co-Processors High-level Hardware Design Flow for ASIC and FPGA Behavioural Synthesis Differences between RTL and Behavioural Code Multicycle Functionality Loops Memory Access Behavioural Synthesis Shortcomings: Input Language Behavioural Synthesis Shortcomings: Timing Behavioural Synthesis Shortcomings: Verification ESL Synthesis Language Structure Concurrency Data types Operations Example Input and Output Verification Timing Scheduling Allocation Back-end Friendliness Example Results Hardware Design or Silver Bullet? Role of Constraints Pragmas Code Changes Example Constraints Code Modification Design Exploration Provocative Thoughts Summary The Prescription References CHAPTER 12 SOFTWARE IMPLEMENTATION Introduction Classical Software Development Methods for Embedded Systems and SoCs Performance Estimation Classical Development Tools Developing Run-Time Software from ESL Models UML Code Generation Case Study Developing Software Using ESL Models as Run-Time Environments Classes of ESL Models for Software Development Observability for Debug and Analysis Software Debug and Analysis Tools for Highly Observable Systems Summary Provocative Thoughts The Prescription References CHAPTER 13 USE OF ESL FOR IMPLEMENTATION VERIFICATION What This Chapter is Not About Positive and Negative Verification Verification Focus Clear Box Verification Verification IP Dynamic Verification IP Assertion Libraries Properties and Assertions Assertions Formal Methods Starting State Limiting the Future Speeding Up the Design Limiting States Coverage System Verification Post-Silicon Debug Observability and Debug Internal Logic Analyser Dynamic Modifications Provocative Thoughts Sequential Equivalence Checking Property-Based Design Summary The Prescription CHAPTER 14 RESEARCH, EMERGING AND FUTURE PROSPECTS Research Metropolis Space Multiple Processors Emerging Architectures ROSES Globalisation Value Migration Education The Academic View The Health of the Commercial EDA Industry Summary The Prescription