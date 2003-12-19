Ergonomic Solutions for the Process Industries

WORKPLACE DESIGN 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Workplace Design Principles 6.2.1 Introduction 6.2.2 Controls and displays are optimally located 6.2.3 Equipment is visually accessible 6.2.4 The workplace is designed for the user population 6.2.4.1: People differ in the characteristics necessary to perform within the workplace 6.2.4.2: Workplaces are designed to accommodate the extremes of the user population 6.2.4.3: Workplaces adjust to the characteristics of the user population 6.2.5 Equipment is physically accessible 6.2.5.1: Aisleways and corridors 6.2.5.2: Distances are optimal between adjacent pieces of equipment 6.2.5.3: Ladders, stairs, walkways and platforms 6.2.5.3.1 Stairs, ladders and ramps 6.2.5.3.2 Walkways and platforms 6.2.5.4 Pathway obstructions: Eliminate or mark to increase recognition 6.2.6 Positioning work 6.2.6.1: Position work within the range of motion of the body 6.2.6.2: Place frequently used materials and tools within easy reach 6.2.6.3: Avoid static loads and fixed work postures 6.2.6.4: Design to encourage frequent changes in body posture 6.2.6.5: Avoid causing the upper limbs to work above the shoulder 6.2.6.6: Avoid work that causes the spine to be twisted 6.2.6.7: Ensure that the forces on the limbs and joints are within their capabilities 6.2.6.8: Minimize manual handling 6.2.6.9: Provide specialized tools to reduce body stress 6.2.7 Design Standards: Workstations and seating are designed according to accepted Ergonomic Standards 6.2.7.1: Major categories of workstations in the process workplace 6.2.7.1.1 Seated workstations 6.2.7.1.2 Standing workstations 6.2.7.1.3 Sit/Stand workstations 6.2.7.2 Selecting the optimal workstation design 6.2.7.3: Workstation design standards 6.2.7.3.1 Seated Workstations 6.2.7.3.2 Standing Workstations 6.2.7.3.3 Sit/Stand Workstations 6.2.7.4 Seating 6.2.8 Maintenance and maintainability 6.2.8.1 Design considerations 6.2.8.2 Maintenance considerations 6.2.9 Summary of Design Principles 6.3 Analytical techniques in workplace design: 6.3.1 Activity Analysis 6.3.2 Task Analysis 6.3.3 LINK Analysis 6.4 Human Factors Design processes for existing and new workstations 6.5 Case Study: Redesign of a control room in an existing plant 6.6 Review Questions: Test Your Understanding of the material in this Chapter 6.7 References