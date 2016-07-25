Equity and Justice in Developmental Science: Implications for Young People, Families, and Communities, Volume 51

Stacey S. Horn, (Ph.D. 2000, University of Maryland) is a Professor of Educational and Developmental Psychology and Chair of the Department of Educational Psychology, affiliate faculty member in Community Psychology and Prevention Research, and Program Director for the M.Ed. program in Youth Development at University of Illinois at Chicago. Her current research focuses on issues of sexual prejudice and bias-motivated harassment among adolescents, adolescents’ reasoning about peer harassment, as well as LGBT students’ experiences in schools and communities. Much of this work looks at the underlying moral, social, and personal dimension of exclusion and peer harassment, how adolescents construct an understanding of their peer interactions based on these dimension, and the role that bias plays in adolescents understanding and experiences of harassment. Stacey has served on the Editorial Boards for the Journal of Youth and Adolescence, International Journal of Behavioral Development, and the Journal of Gay and Lesbian Youth, served as Chair of the Equity and Justice Committee for the Society for Research in Child Development, and is a past-chair of the Governing Board for the Illinois Safe Schools Alliance. She has published articles in journals such as Developmental Psychology, Journal of Social Issues, Journal of Youth and Adolescence, Cognitive Development, and Equity and Excellence in Education. She is a past recipient of the Wayne F. Placek Award from the American Psychological Foundation (2002), the Outstanding Dissertation Award from Division 7 (Developmental) from the American Psychological Association, and the Outstanding Youth Scholar award from the University of Maryland Alumni Association. Stacey is a former high school English teacher and has worked with young people for over 25 years.