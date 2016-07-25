Equity and Justice in Developmental Science: Implications for Young People, Families, and Communities - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128018965, 9780128019078

Equity and Justice in Developmental Science: Implications for Young People, Families, and Communities, Volume 51

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Stacey Horn Martin Ruck Lynn Liben
eBook ISBN: 9780128019078
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128018965
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th July 2016
Page Count: 382
Table of Contents

Lauren L. Emberson, Princeton University, How Does Experience Shape Early Development? Considering the Role of Top-Down Mechanisms

Sammy Perone, Washington State University & Vanessa R, Simmering, University of Wisconsin, Applications of dynamic system theory to cognition and development: New frontiers

Nelson Cowan, University of Missouri, Mental Objects in Working Memory: Development of Basic Capacity or of Cognitive Completion?

Tara D. Warner & Richard A. Settersten, Jr., Why Neighborhoods (and How We Study Them) Matter for Adolescent Development

Melissa L. Allen, Lancaster University & Emma Armitage, Assessment and Qualifications Alliance, Manchester, UK, How Children Learn to Navigate the Symbolic World of Pictures: The Importance of the Artists’ Mind and Differentiating Picture Modalities

Susan Birch, Vivian Li, Taeh Haddock, Siba Ghrear, Patricia Brosseau-Liard, Adam Baimel & Megan Whyte, University of British Columbia, CA, Perspectives on Perspective Taking: How Children Think About the Minds of Others [Patricia Brosseau-Liard, École de Psychologie, Faculté des Sciences Sociales, Université d'Ottawa]

Andrew J. Bremner, Goldsmiths, University of London, UK and Charles Spence, University of Oxford, UK, The development of tactile perception

Susan J Paxton & Stephanie R Damiano, La Trobe University, AU, The development of body image attitudes and weight bias in childhood

Description

Equity and Justice in Development Science: Implications for Diverse Young People, Families, and Communities, a two volume set, focuses on the implications of equity and justice (and other relevant concepts) for a myriad of developmental contexts/domains relevant to the lives of young people and families (e.g. education, juvenile justice), also including recommendations for ensuring those contexts serve the needs of all young people and families.

Both volumes bring together a growing body of developmental scholarship that addresses how issues relevant to equity and justice (or their opposites) affect development and developmental outcomes, as well as scholarship focused on mitigating the developmental consequences of inequity, inequality, and injustice for young people, families, and communities.

Key Features

  • Contains a wide array of topics on equity and justice which are discussed in detail
  • Focuses on mitigating the developmental consequences of inequity, inequality, and injustice for young people, families, and communities
  • Includes chapters that highlight some of the most recent research in the area
  • Serves as an invaluable resource for developmental or educational psychology researchers, scholars, and students

Readership

Developmental or educational psychology researchers, scholars, and students.

Details

No. of pages:
382
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128019078
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128018965

Praise for the Series:
"This book is useful, not only for scholars already interested in the specific topics reviewed, but for anyone open to the scientific process." --Child Development Abstracts and Bibliography

About the Serial Volume Editors

Stacey Horn Serial Volume Editor

Stacey S. Horn, (Ph.D. 2000, University of Maryland) is a Professor of Educational and Developmental Psychology and Chair of the Department of Educational Psychology, affiliate faculty member in Community Psychology and Prevention Research, and Program Director for the M.Ed. program in Youth Development at University of Illinois at Chicago. Her current research focuses on issues of sexual prejudice and bias-motivated harassment among adolescents, adolescents’ reasoning about peer harassment, as well as LGBT students’ experiences in schools and communities. Much of this work looks at the underlying moral, social, and personal dimension of exclusion and peer harassment, how adolescents construct an understanding of their peer interactions based on these dimension, and the role that bias plays in adolescents understanding and experiences of harassment. Stacey has served on the Editorial Boards for the Journal of Youth and Adolescence, International Journal of Behavioral Development, and the Journal of Gay and Lesbian Youth, served as Chair of the Equity and Justice Committee for the Society for Research in Child Development, and is a past-chair of the Governing Board for the Illinois Safe Schools Alliance. She has published articles in journals such as Developmental Psychology, Journal of Social Issues, Journal of Youth and Adolescence, Cognitive Development, and Equity and Excellence in Education. She is a past recipient of the Wayne F. Placek Award from the American Psychological Foundation (2002), the Outstanding Dissertation Award from Division 7 (Developmental) from the American Psychological Association, and the Outstanding Youth Scholar award from the University of Maryland Alumni Association. Stacey is a former high school English teacher and has worked with young people for over 25 years.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Educational Psychology, College of Education, University of Illinois at Chicago, USA

Martin Ruck Serial Volume Editor

Martin D. Ruck ,(Ph.D. 1994, University of Toronto) is an Associate Professor of Psychology and Urban Education at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York. His research examines the overall process of cognitive socialization—at the intersection of race, ethnicity and class—in terms of children’s and adolescents’ thinking about human rights, educational opportunity, and social justice. Much of his research has addressed how children and adolescents view their protection/nurturance and participation/self-determination rights across various settings. He is a consulting editor for Child Development and serves on the Editorial Boards for Human Development and Journal of Social Issues. His published work has appeared in journals such as Applied Developmental Science, Child Development, Group Processes and Intergroup Relations, International Journal of Children’s Rights, Journal of Adolescence, Journal of Applied Social Psychology, Journal of Early Adolescence, Journal of Educational Psychology, Journal of Research on Adolescence, Journal of Social Issues, and Journal of Youth and Adolescence.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Graduate Center, City University of New York, USA

Lynn Liben Serial Volume Editor

Departments of Psychology, Human Development & Family Studies, and Education, The Pennsylvania State University, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Departments of Psychology, Human Development & Family Studies, and Education, The Pennsylvania State University, USA

