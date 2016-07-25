Equity and Justice in Developmental Science: Implications for Young People, Families, and Communities, Volume 51
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Lauren L. Emberson, Princeton University, How Does Experience Shape Early Development? Considering the Role of Top-Down Mechanisms
Sammy Perone, Washington State University & Vanessa R, Simmering, University of Wisconsin, Applications of dynamic system theory to cognition and development: New frontiers
Nelson Cowan, University of Missouri, Mental Objects in Working Memory: Development of Basic Capacity or of Cognitive Completion?
Tara D. Warner & Richard A. Settersten, Jr., Why Neighborhoods (and How We Study Them) Matter for Adolescent Development
Melissa L. Allen, Lancaster University & Emma Armitage, Assessment and Qualifications Alliance, Manchester, UK, How Children Learn to Navigate the Symbolic World of Pictures: The Importance of the Artists’ Mind and Differentiating Picture Modalities
Susan Birch, Vivian Li, Taeh Haddock, Siba Ghrear, Patricia Brosseau-Liard, Adam Baimel & Megan Whyte, University of British Columbia, CA, Perspectives on Perspective Taking: How Children Think About the Minds of Others [Patricia Brosseau-Liard, École de Psychologie, Faculté des Sciences Sociales, Université d'Ottawa]
Andrew J. Bremner, Goldsmiths, University of London, UK and Charles Spence, University of Oxford, UK, The development of tactile perception
Susan J Paxton & Stephanie R Damiano, La Trobe University, AU, The development of body image attitudes and weight bias in childhood
Equity and Justice in Development Science: Implications for Diverse Young People, Families, and Communities, a two volume set, focuses on the implications of equity and justice (and other relevant concepts) for a myriad of developmental contexts/domains relevant to the lives of young people and families (e.g. education, juvenile justice), also including recommendations for ensuring those contexts serve the needs of all young people and families.
Both volumes bring together a growing body of developmental scholarship that addresses how issues relevant to equity and justice (or their opposites) affect development and developmental outcomes, as well as scholarship focused on mitigating the developmental consequences of inequity, inequality, and injustice for young people, families, and communities.
- Contains a wide array of topics on equity and justice which are discussed in detail
- Focuses on mitigating the developmental consequences of inequity, inequality, and injustice for young people, families, and communities
- Includes chapters that highlight some of the most recent research in the area
Serves as an invaluable resource for developmental or educational psychology researchers, scholars, and students
Developmental or educational psychology researchers, scholars, and students.
Praise for the Series:
"This book is useful, not only for scholars already interested in the specific topics reviewed, but for anyone open to the scientific process." --Child Development Abstracts and Bibliography
Stacey Horn Serial Volume Editor
Stacey S. Horn, (Ph.D. 2000, University of Maryland) is a Professor of Educational and Developmental Psychology and Chair of the Department of Educational Psychology, affiliate faculty member in Community Psychology and Prevention Research, and Program Director for the M.Ed. program in Youth Development at University of Illinois at Chicago. Her current research focuses on issues of sexual prejudice and bias-motivated harassment among adolescents, adolescents' reasoning about peer harassment, as well as LGBT students' experiences in schools and communities. Much of this work looks at the underlying moral, social, and personal dimension of exclusion and peer harassment, how adolescents construct an understanding of their peer interactions based on these dimension, and the role that bias plays in adolescents understanding and experiences of harassment. Stacey has served on the Editorial Boards for the Journal of Youth and Adolescence, International Journal of Behavioral Development, and the Journal of Gay and Lesbian Youth, served as Chair of the Equity and Justice Committee for the Society for Research in Child Development, and is a past-chair of the Governing Board for the Illinois Safe Schools Alliance. She has published articles in journals such as Developmental Psychology, Journal of Social Issues, Journal of Youth and Adolescence, Cognitive Development, and Equity and Excellence in Education. She is a past recipient of the Wayne F. Placek Award from the American Psychological Foundation (2002), the Outstanding Dissertation Award from Division 7 (Developmental) from the American Psychological Association, and the Outstanding Youth Scholar award from the University of Maryland Alumni Association. Stacey is a former high school English teacher and has worked with young people for over 25 years.
Department of Educational Psychology, College of Education, University of Illinois at Chicago, USA
Martin Ruck Serial Volume Editor
Martin D. Ruck ,(Ph.D. 1994, University of Toronto) is an Associate Professor of Psychology and Urban Education at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York. His research examines the overall process of cognitive socialization—at the intersection of race, ethnicity and class—in terms of children's and adolescents' thinking about human rights, educational opportunity, and social justice. Much of his research has addressed how children and adolescents view their protection/nurturance and participation/self-determination rights across various settings.
The Graduate Center, City University of New York, USA
Lynn Liben Serial Volume Editor
Departments of Psychology, Human Development & Family Studies, and Education, The Pennsylvania State University, USA
Departments of Psychology, Human Development & Family Studies, and Education, The Pennsylvania State University, USA