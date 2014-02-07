Equitable Solutions for Retaining a Robust STEM Workforce - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128002155, 9780128005057

Equitable Solutions for Retaining a Robust STEM Workforce

1st Edition

Beyond Best Practices

Authors: Donna Dean Janet Koster
eBook ISBN: 9780128005057
Paperback ISBN: 9780128002155
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th February 2014
Page Count: 224
Description

Equitable Solutions for Retaining a Robust STEM Workforce offers strategies and proven recommendations to accommodate work/life satisfaction for those in the STEM fields. Using real-life case studies, this book discusses universal issues such as dual careers and strategic decision making, childcare/dependent care in professional contexts, promoting family-friendly policies, as well as mentoring and networking.


Equitable Solutions for Retaining a  Robust STEM Workforce provides data and tools to drive successful programs relaying proactive solutions that STEM employers, academic institutions, policy-makers, and individuals can utilize.

Key Features

  • Distills and leverages best practices and internationally transportable policies to support and accommodate STEM work/life satisfaction
  • Serves as an action plan to help STEM employers, policy makers and academic institutions identify and create systemic change
  • Includes case studies and practical tools sections to highlight effective integration strategies
  • Addresses a variety of work/life challenges, including supporting travel for dual-career couples, making strategic choices around work/life issues, and overcoming implicit bias 

Readership

Those pursuing or involved in a career in the STEM fields, including students, academics, and regulatory and industry professionals. Additional markets include policymakers, academic and professional women’s organizations, and those involved in professional development training.

Table of Contents

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

Part 1: Surveying the Landscape

Chapter 1. Envisioning the STEM Workplace of the Future: The Need for Work/Life Programs and Family-Friendly Practices

Abstract

A Common Definition of Work/Life Balance

The Current Climate

Spurring Systemic Change

Chapter 2. Work/Life Integration Challenges Are Worldwide

Abstract

Survey Methods and Data Analysis

Global Perspectives on Careers in Science

Gender Differences in Approaches to Work/Life Issues

Gender Differences and Career/Life Decisions

Stress and Work/Life Conflicts

Career Mobility and Job Security

Part 2: Award-Winning Solutions

Chapter 3. Addressing Work/Life Issues

Abstract

Case Study 1. Leading Women to Create Their Own Definition of Work/Life Satisfaction

Case Study 2. Creation and Implementation of a Program for Personal and Professional Development of Women Scientists in an Emerging Democracy

Case Study 3. A Writing Retreat for Women in Science and Engineering

Practical Tools

Chapter 4. Dual Careers and Strategic Decision Making

Abstract

Case Study 4. Dual-Career Solutions and Other Meaningful Approaches to Recruitment and Retention Efforts

Case Study 5. A Scenario Toolkit for Advancing Careers in Science

Practical Tools

Chapter 5. Child Care and Dependent Care in Professional Contexts

Abstract

Case Study 6. Child Care at the European Molecular Biology Organization Meeting

Case Study 7. Child Care at the American Physical Society Annual Meetings

Case Study 8. Child Care at the American Society for Cell Biology Annual Meetings

Practical Tools

Chapter 6. Promoting Family-Friendly Policies

Abstract

Case Study 9. The Family Travel Initiative

Case Study 10. Enhancing the Academic Climate for Women Scholars Through Family-Friendly Policies

Case Study 11. From Graduate Student to Assistant Professor: Helping Postdoctoral Scientists and Engineers Meet the Demands of Career and Family Life

Case Study 12. Transitional Support Program

Practical Tools

Part 3: Advancing Comprehensive Solutions

Chapter 7. Mentoring and Networking

Abstract

Self-Analysis

Mentoring

Networking

Coaching

Sponsoring

Some Concluding Thoughts

Chapter 8. Implicit Bias and the Workplace

Abstract

What’s in a Scientist’s Name?

Blind Orchestral Auditions

Double-Blind Literature Reviews

Success and Likeability Do Not Go Hand in Hand (For Women)

The Selective Absence of Female Conference Speakers

The Power of Language

The AWARDS Project

Conclusion

Chapter 9. Government Policy Implications for Addressing Family-Related Issues

Abstract

The United States

Europe

Brazil, Canada, India, and South Korea

Summary

Global Highlights

Appendix A. Roster of Participants and Meeting Agenda for “Rethinking the Future of the STEM Workplace: Convening of Global Experts on Work/Life Family Issues”

Agenda

Appendix B. Overview of Elsevier Foundation New Scholar Project Awards by Year

2006 Awards

2007 Awards

2008 Awards

2009 Awards

2010 Awards

2011 Awards

2012 Awards

Appendix C. Researcher Insights Survey Questions for Data Collection

References

Index

About the Author

Donna Dean

Donna Dean

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive Consultant, Leadership and Talent Development, WV, USA

Janet Koster

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive Director & CEO, Association for Women in Science, Alexandria, VA, USA

Reviews

"’Equitable Solutions for Retaining a Robust STEM Workforce offers strategies and proven recommendations to accommodate work/life satisfaction for those in the STEM fields. Using real-life case studies, this book discusses universal issues such as dual careers and strategic decision making, childcare/dependent care in professional contexts.." --Goodreads.com, February 24, 2014

"Although work/life satisfaction is typically regarded as a women’s issue, ‘Equitable Solutions’…finds that it is an issue that crosses gender lines… the book was developed to provide both academic and private sector STEM work environments with the tools they need to retain their workforce, especially women." --Westcoast Women in Engineering Science, & Technology blog, February 14, 2014

Ratings and Reviews

