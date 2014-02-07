Equitable Solutions for Retaining a Robust STEM Workforce
1st Edition
Beyond Best Practices
Equitable Solutions for Retaining a Robust STEM Workforce offers strategies and proven recommendations to accommodate work/life satisfaction for those in the STEM fields. Using real-life case studies, this book discusses universal issues such as dual careers and strategic decision making, childcare/dependent care in professional contexts, promoting family-friendly policies, as well as mentoring and networking.
Equitable Solutions for Retaining a Robust STEM Workforce provides data and tools to drive successful programs relaying proactive solutions that STEM employers, academic institutions, policy-makers, and individuals can utilize.
- Distills and leverages best practices and internationally transportable policies to support and accommodate STEM work/life satisfaction
- Serves as an action plan to help STEM employers, policy makers and academic institutions identify and create systemic change
- Includes case studies and practical tools sections to highlight effective integration strategies
- Addresses a variety of work/life challenges, including supporting travel for dual-career couples, making strategic choices around work/life issues, and overcoming implicit bias
Those pursuing or involved in a career in the STEM fields, including students, academics, and regulatory and industry professionals. Additional markets include policymakers, academic and professional women’s organizations, and those involved in professional development training.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part 1: Surveying the Landscape
Chapter 1. Envisioning the STEM Workplace of the Future: The Need for Work/Life Programs and Family-Friendly Practices
Abstract
A Common Definition of Work/Life Balance
The Current Climate
Spurring Systemic Change
Chapter 2. Work/Life Integration Challenges Are Worldwide
Abstract
Survey Methods and Data Analysis
Global Perspectives on Careers in Science
Gender Differences in Approaches to Work/Life Issues
Gender Differences and Career/Life Decisions
Stress and Work/Life Conflicts
Career Mobility and Job Security
Part 2: Award-Winning Solutions
Chapter 3. Addressing Work/Life Issues
Abstract
Case Study 1. Leading Women to Create Their Own Definition of Work/Life Satisfaction
Case Study 2. Creation and Implementation of a Program for Personal and Professional Development of Women Scientists in an Emerging Democracy
Case Study 3. A Writing Retreat for Women in Science and Engineering
Practical Tools
Chapter 4. Dual Careers and Strategic Decision Making
Abstract
Case Study 4. Dual-Career Solutions and Other Meaningful Approaches to Recruitment and Retention Efforts
Case Study 5. A Scenario Toolkit for Advancing Careers in Science
Practical Tools
Chapter 5. Child Care and Dependent Care in Professional Contexts
Abstract
Case Study 6. Child Care at the European Molecular Biology Organization Meeting
Case Study 7. Child Care at the American Physical Society Annual Meetings
Case Study 8. Child Care at the American Society for Cell Biology Annual Meetings
Practical Tools
Chapter 6. Promoting Family-Friendly Policies
Abstract
Case Study 9. The Family Travel Initiative
Case Study 10. Enhancing the Academic Climate for Women Scholars Through Family-Friendly Policies
Case Study 11. From Graduate Student to Assistant Professor: Helping Postdoctoral Scientists and Engineers Meet the Demands of Career and Family Life
Case Study 12. Transitional Support Program
Practical Tools
Part 3: Advancing Comprehensive Solutions
Chapter 7. Mentoring and Networking
Abstract
Self-Analysis
Mentoring
Networking
Coaching
Sponsoring
Some Concluding Thoughts
Chapter 8. Implicit Bias and the Workplace
Abstract
What’s in a Scientist’s Name?
Blind Orchestral Auditions
Double-Blind Literature Reviews
Success and Likeability Do Not Go Hand in Hand (For Women)
The Selective Absence of Female Conference Speakers
The Power of Language
The AWARDS Project
Conclusion
Chapter 9. Government Policy Implications for Addressing Family-Related Issues
Abstract
The United States
Europe
Brazil, Canada, India, and South Korea
Summary
Global Highlights
Appendix A. Roster of Participants and Meeting Agenda for “Rethinking the Future of the STEM Workplace: Convening of Global Experts on Work/Life Family Issues”
Agenda
Appendix B. Overview of Elsevier Foundation New Scholar Project Awards by Year
2006 Awards
2007 Awards
2008 Awards
2009 Awards
2010 Awards
2011 Awards
2012 Awards
Appendix C. Researcher Insights Survey Questions for Data Collection
References
Index
Donna Dean
Executive Consultant, Leadership and Talent Development, WV, USA
Janet Koster
Executive Director & CEO, Association for Women in Science, Alexandria, VA, USA
