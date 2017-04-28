Equine Pharmacology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323524377, 9780323524384

Equine Pharmacology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice, Volume 33-1

1st Edition

Authors: K. Gary Magdesian
eBook ISBN: 9780323524384
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323524377
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2017
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice focuses on Equine Pharmacology. Guest editor Dr. Gary Magdesian has assembled an expert team of authors on topics such as: Update on Anti-Inflammatories: NSAIDS; Update on Corticosteroids and Immune Suppressive Therapies;Antiherpetic Drugs; Update on R Equi Therapeutics; Update on Equine Protozoal Myloencephalitis Therapeutics; Update on Pain Management in Horses; Inhalational Therapies; Update on Therapeutics for Endocrine Disorders; Cardiovascular Therapies; Therapeutics for Equine Gastric Ulcer Syndrome; Neonatal Pharmacology; and Update on Compounding for the Equine Practitioner.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323524384
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323524377

About the Authors

K. Gary Magdesian Author

Affiliations and Expertise

UC Davis

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.