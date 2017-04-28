Equine Pharmacology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice, Volume 33-1
1st Edition
Authors: K. Gary Magdesian
eBook ISBN: 9780323524384
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323524377
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2017
Description
This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice focuses on Equine Pharmacology. Guest editor Dr. Gary Magdesian has assembled an expert team of authors on topics such as: Update on Anti-Inflammatories: NSAIDS; Update on Corticosteroids and Immune Suppressive Therapies;Antiherpetic Drugs; Update on R Equi Therapeutics; Update on Equine Protozoal Myloencephalitis Therapeutics; Update on Pain Management in Horses; Inhalational Therapies; Update on Therapeutics for Endocrine Disorders; Cardiovascular Therapies; Therapeutics for Equine Gastric Ulcer Syndrome; Neonatal Pharmacology; and Update on Compounding for the Equine Practitioner.
Details
About the Authors
K. Gary Magdesian Author
Affiliations and Expertise
UC Davis
