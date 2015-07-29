Equine Pathology and Laboratory Diagnostics, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice, Volume 31-2
1st Edition
Authors: Colleen Duncan
eBook ISBN: 9780323393638
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323393621
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th July 2015
Description
Guest Edited by Drs. Colleen Duncan and Bruce Wobeser, this issue focuses on Equine Pathology and Laboratory Diagnostics. Articles include: Field Necropsy of the horse, Skin disease, Enteric diseases, Neurologic diseases, Musculoskeletal diseases, Reproductive disorders, Toxicology, Diseases of the urinary system, and more!
Details
About the Authors
Colleen Duncan Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Colorado State
