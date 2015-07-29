Equine Pathology and Laboratory Diagnostics, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323393621, 9780323393638

Equine Pathology and Laboratory Diagnostics, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice, Volume 31-2

1st Edition

Authors: Colleen Duncan
eBook ISBN: 9780323393638
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323393621
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th July 2015
Description

Guest Edited by Drs. Colleen Duncan and Bruce Wobeser, this issue focuses on Equine Pathology and Laboratory Diagnostics. Articles include: Field Necropsy of the horse, Skin disease, Enteric diseases, Neurologic diseases, Musculoskeletal diseases, Reproductive disorders, Toxicology, Diseases of the urinary system, and more!

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323393638
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323393621

About the Authors

Colleen Duncan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Colorado State

