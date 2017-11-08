Equine Ophthalmology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice, Volume 33-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice
Equine Ophthalmology
Preface: The Science and Practice of Equine Ophthalmology: A Quarter Century Later
Corneal Response to Injury and Infection in the Horse
Medical and Surgical Management of Equine Recurrent Uveitis
Disease and Surgery of the Equine Lens
The Equine Fundus
Equine Glaucoma
Neuro-ophthalmology in the Horse
Periocular Neoplasia in the Horse
Ocular Manifestations of Systemic Disease in the Horse
Antifungal Therapy in Equine Ocular Mycotic Infections
Advanced Imaging of the Equine Eye
Genetic Testing as a Tool to Identify Horses with or at Risk for Ocular Disorders
Description
This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice is edited by Dr. Mary Lassaline and focuses on Equine Ophthalmology. Article topics include: Anatomy and Examination; Imaging; Eyelid; Cornea; Uveitis; Lens; Retina with emphasis on electrodiagnostics; Medications Update; Neuro-oph; Ocular neoplasia; Genetic ocular disease, and OMSD with emphasis on borreliosis.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 8th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323553056
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323553049
About the Authors
Mary Lassaline Author
Affiliations and Expertise
UC Davis