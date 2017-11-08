Equine Ophthalmology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323553049, 9780323553056

Equine Ophthalmology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice, Volume 33-3

1st Edition

Authors: Mary Lassaline
eBook ISBN: 9780323553056
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323553049
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th November 2017
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice

Equine Ophthalmology

Preface: The Science and Practice of Equine Ophthalmology: A Quarter Century Later

Corneal Response to Injury and Infection in the Horse

Medical and Surgical Management of Equine Recurrent Uveitis

Disease and Surgery of the Equine Lens

The Equine Fundus

Equine Glaucoma

Neuro-ophthalmology in the Horse

Periocular Neoplasia in the Horse

Ocular Manifestations of Systemic Disease in the Horse

Antifungal Therapy in Equine Ocular Mycotic Infections

Advanced Imaging of the Equine Eye

Genetic Testing as a Tool to Identify Horses with or at Risk for Ocular Disorders

Description

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice is edited by Dr. Mary Lassaline and focuses on Equine Ophthalmology. Article topics include: Anatomy and Examination; Imaging; Eyelid; Cornea; Uveitis; Lens; Retina with emphasis on electrodiagnostics; Medications Update; Neuro-oph; Ocular neoplasia; Genetic ocular disease, and OMSD with emphasis on borreliosis.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323553056
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323553049

About the Authors

Mary Lassaline Author

Affiliations and Expertise

UC Davis

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.