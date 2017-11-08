Equine Ophthalmology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice, Volume 33-3

Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice

Equine Ophthalmology

Preface: The Science and Practice of Equine Ophthalmology: A Quarter Century Later

Corneal Response to Injury and Infection in the Horse

Medical and Surgical Management of Equine Recurrent Uveitis

Disease and Surgery of the Equine Lens

The Equine Fundus

Equine Glaucoma

Neuro-ophthalmology in the Horse

Periocular Neoplasia in the Horse

Ocular Manifestations of Systemic Disease in the Horse

Antifungal Therapy in Equine Ocular Mycotic Infections

Advanced Imaging of the Equine Eye

Genetic Testing as a Tool to Identify Horses with or at Risk for Ocular Disorders