Equine Neonatal Medicine and Surgery E-Book - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702037153

Equine Neonatal Medicine and Surgery E-Book

1st Edition

Medicine and Surgery

Authors: Derek Knottenbelt Nicola Holdstock John Madigan
eBook ISBN: 9780702037153
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 11th November 2004
Description

An ideal companion to Knottenbelt's Equine Stud Farm Medicine and Surgery, this comprehensive text covers all aspects of veterinary care of the foal — from birth through weaning. Describing appropriate procedures for clinical assessment of the new-born foal, it addresses emergency interventions, resuscitation, and critical care. Disorders of growth and nutrition are reviewed, as well as congenital or inherited abnormalities of each of the major body systems. Plus, a unique section on special syndromes provides more than 200 color photographs carefully selected from the authors' extensive collection.

Key Features

  • Content is concise, informative, and easy to read.
  • Full-color photographs illustrate common disorders, congenital defects, and more.
  • Flowcharts summarize key diagnostic tests and findings.
  • Numerous charts and tables provide easy access to key data.
  • Appendices present key data, treatment protocols, techniques, and procedures in a quick-reference format.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780702037153

About the Author

Derek Knottenbelt

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor in Equine Medicine The Philip Leverhulme Equine Hospital University of Liverpool, UK

Nicola Holdstock

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Large Animal Reproduction, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK

John Madigan

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Associate Director, Large Animal Clinic, Department of Medicine and Epidemiology, College of Veterinary Medicine, University of California, Davis, CA

