Equine Neonatal Medicine and Surgery E-Book

An ideal companion to Knottenbelt's Equine Stud Farm Medicine and Surgery, this comprehensive text covers all aspects of veterinary care of the foal — from birth through weaning. Describing appropriate procedures for clinical assessment of the new-born foal, it addresses emergency interventions, resuscitation, and critical care. Disorders of growth and nutrition are reviewed, as well as congenital or inherited abnormalities of each of the major body systems. Plus, a unique section on special syndromes provides more than 200 color photographs carefully selected from the authors' extensive collection.