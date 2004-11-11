Equine Neonatal Medicine and Surgery E-Book
1st Edition
Medicine and Surgery
Description
An ideal companion to Knottenbelt's Equine Stud Farm Medicine and Surgery, this comprehensive text covers all aspects of veterinary care of the foal — from birth through weaning. Describing appropriate procedures for clinical assessment of the new-born foal, it addresses emergency interventions, resuscitation, and critical care. Disorders of growth and nutrition are reviewed, as well as congenital or inherited abnormalities of each of the major body systems. Plus, a unique section on special syndromes provides more than 200 color photographs carefully selected from the authors' extensive collection.
Key Features
- Content is concise, informative, and easy to read.
- Full-color photographs illustrate common disorders, congenital defects, and more.
- Flowcharts summarize key diagnostic tests and findings.
- Numerous charts and tables provide easy access to key data.
- Appendices present key data, treatment protocols, techniques, and procedures in a quick-reference format.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2004
- Published:
- 11th November 2004
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037153
About the Author
Derek Knottenbelt
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in Equine Medicine The Philip Leverhulme Equine Hospital University of Liverpool, UK
Nicola Holdstock
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Large Animal Reproduction, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK
John Madigan
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Associate Director, Large Animal Clinic, Department of Medicine and Epidemiology, College of Veterinary Medicine, University of California, Davis, CA