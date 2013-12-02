Equine Dermatology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice, Volume 29-3
1st Edition
Authors: Rodney Rosychuk Anthony Yu
eBook ISBN: 9780323261357
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323261340
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2013
Description
An important review on dermatology for the equine practitioner! Chapters include allergies and allergy therapy, pastern dermatitis, chronic progressive lymphedema, immune-mediated dermatoses, infectious folliculitis, viral papillomatosis, alopecias, melanoma, sarcoids and sarcoidosis, hereditary equine regional dermal asthenia, donkey dermatology, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 2nd December 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323261357
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323261340
About the Authors
Rodney Rosychuk Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO
Anthony Yu Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Guelph, Guelph, Ontario, Canada
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.