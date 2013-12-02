Equine Dermatology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323261340, 9780323261357

Equine Dermatology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice, Volume 29-3

1st Edition

Authors: Rodney Rosychuk Anthony Yu
eBook ISBN: 9780323261357
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323261340
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2013
Description

An important review on dermatology for the equine practitioner! Chapters include allergies and allergy therapy, pastern dermatitis, chronic progressive lymphedema, immune-mediated dermatoses, infectious folliculitis, viral papillomatosis, alopecias, melanoma, sarcoids and sarcoidosis, hereditary equine regional dermal asthenia, donkey dermatology, and more!

About the Authors

Rodney Rosychuk Author

Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO

Anthony Yu Author

University of Guelph, Guelph, Ontario, Canada

