Equine Behavioral Medicine
1st Edition
Description
Equine Behavioral Medicine provides an essential resource for those who work with, study, and provide care to horses. It provides critical knowledge to help users understand the complex aspects of their behavior in order to benefit the animal, observe safe practices, and advance research in this area. The book includes current information on normal horse behavior and problem behaviors, particularly those associated with medical conditions, changes in the nervous system, and the use of drug therapy. Readers will gain a comprehensive understanding of the differences of the sensory systems and the concepts of learning that are helpful for successful treatments and safety.
With the use of psychopharmacology becoming increasingly common by veterinarians, including for abnormal behaviors, is important to understand the rationale for the use of these medications. Understanding the intimate relationship between behavior, physiology, and health is key to practitioners, students, professionals, and others who work with, or care for, horses.
Key Features
- Pulls together the current published science on equine behavior into chapters covering a variety of specific behavioral topics
- Features discussion based on an extensive review of the literature
- Includes a thorough reference list in each chapter for those who might be interested in further research
Readership
Equine practitioners, veterinarians, advanced students, professors, and academics involved in certificate, diploma or degree programs in equine studies and horse management, agricultural and equine extension specialists and consultants; researchers in these areas and horse behavior and physiology
Table of Contents
1. The History of Horses and Their Relationship to Humans
2. Equine Behavior of Sensory and Neural Origin
3. Learning
4. Equine Communicative Behavior
5. Equine Social Behavior
6. Equine Reproductive Behavior
7. Equine Maintenance Behaviors
8. Equine Locomotive Behavior
9. Equine Behavioral Medicine
10. Equine behavior problems
11. Equine Welfare
Details
- No. of pages:
- 397
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 8th January 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128122457
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128121061
About the Author
Bonnie Beaver
Professor, Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine
Texas A&M University, College Station, TX, USA
Recognized internationally, Dr. Beaver has given more than 250 presentations, authored more than 175 articles and 9 books on animal welfare and behavior. She has been president of the American Veterinary Society for Animal Behavior, American College of Veterinary Behaviorists, American College of Animal Welfare, and American Veterinary Medical Association and served on special advisory committees for USDHEW, National Research Council, PEW National Veterinary Education Program, and ILAR. Honors include Distinguished Practitioner-National Academies of Practice, AVMA Animal Welfare Award, Friskies PetCare Award, Bustad Companion Animal Veterinarian of the Year Award, Legend in Veterinary Medicine (1 of 12), and an honorary DSc degree.
Dr. Beaver also co-authored Efficient Livestock Handling: The Practical Application of Animal Welfare and Behavioral Science (2015) and was a section editor for the highly respected Encyclopedia of Animal Behavior (which won the PROSE Award and CHOICE Outstanding Academic Title), both published by Elsevier/Academic Press.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences, Texas A&M University, College Station, TX, USA