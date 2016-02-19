Equilibrium Constants of Liquid-Liquid Distribution Reactions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408705707, 9781483280493

Equilibrium Constants of Liquid-Liquid Distribution Reactions

1st Edition

Organophosphorus Extractants

Authors: Y. Marcus A. S. Kertes E. Yanir
eBook ISBN: 9781483280493
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 184
Description

Equilibrium Constants of Liquid-liquid Distribution Reactions Introduction, and Part 1: Organophosphorus Extractants focuses on the numerical representations, formulas, reactions, and characteristics of equilibrium constants of organophosphorus extractants.
The text underscores that only a number of papers focusing on equilibrium constants for distribution reactions involving metal complexes are published before 1947. The book also states that no equilibrium constants have been reported on several organophosphorus extractants although they are used in practical extraction work.
The publication provides a list of extractants, ligands, and metal ions. These include distribution and dissociation of extractants; dimerization and aggregation of extractants; homogeneous equilibria of extractants with metal ions; extraction of metal ions with extractants as ligands; and reactions of extractants with diluents and other solvents. The manuscript also highlights reactions, temperature, and equilibrium constants.
The book is a valuable source of data for readers interested in the equilibrium constants of organophosphorus extractants.

Table of Contents


Contents

Introduction

1. General Introduction

2. Scope

3. General Arrangement

4. Order of Extractants, Ligands and Metal Ions

5. Reactions

6. Equilibrium Constants

7. Temperature

8. Conditions

9. References

Appendix 1 (List of Extractants)

Appendix 2 (Abbreviations)

Tables

Phosphates

1. Tri-N-Butyl Phosphate (TBP)

2. Triisobutyl Phosphate (TiBP)

3. Trioctyl Phosphate (TOP)

Phosphoric and Pyrophosphoric Acids

1. Dibutylphosphoric Acid ((H)DBP)

2. Diethylhexylphosphoric Acid ((H)DE-HP)

3. Diisopentylphosphoric Acid ((H)DiAp)

4. Dioctylphosphoric Acid ((H)DOP)

5. Mono-Butylphosphoric Acid ((H2)MBP)

6. Mono-(2-Ethylhexyl)Phosphoric Acid ((H2)ME-HP)

7. Di-P-Chlorophenylphosphoric Acid ((H)Dpcl-Php)

Phosphonates and Phosphinates

1. Dibutyl Butylphosphonate (DBB'P)

2. Diisopentyl Methylphosphonate (DAM'P)

3. Octyl Dioctylphosphinate (ODO'P)

Phosphine Oxides

1. Tributylphosphine Oxide (TB'PO)

2. Trioctylphosphine Oxide (TO'PO)

3. Triphenylphosphine Oxide (TPh'po)

4. Methylene Bis(Dihexylphosphine Oxide) B(DHx'PO)M'


About the Author

Y. Marcus

A. S. Kertes

E. Yanir

