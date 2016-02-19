Epitaxial Microstructures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127521404, 9780080864372

Epitaxial Microstructures, Volume 40

1st Edition

Serial Editors: R. K. Willardson Eicke Weber Albert Beer
Serial Volume Editors: Arthur Gossard
eBook ISBN: 9780080864372
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd August 1994
Page Count: 426
Table of Contents

E. Schubert, Delta-Doping of Semiconductors: Electronic, Optical, and Structural Properties of Materials and Devices. A. Gossard, M. Sundaram, and P Hopkins, Wide Graded Potential Wells. P. Petroff, Direct Growth of Nanometer Size Quantum Wire Superlattices. E. Kapon, Lateral Patterning of Quantum Well Heterostructures by Growth of Nonplanar Substrates. H. Temkin, D. Gershoni, and M. Panish, Optical Properties of Ga1-xInxAs/InP Quantum Wells.

Description

Newly developed semiconductor microstructures can now guide light and electrons resulting in important consequences for state-of-the-art electronic and photonic devices. This volume introduces a new generation of epitaxial microstructures. Special emphasis has been given to atomic control during growth and the interrelationship between the atomic arrangements and the properties of the structures.

Key Features

  • Atomic-level control of semiconductor microstructures
  • Molecular beam epitaxy, metal-organic chemical vapor deposition
  • Quantum wells and quantum wires
  • Lasers, photon(IR)detectors, heterostructure transistors

Readership

Electrical engineers, semiconductor device engineers, condensed matter physicists, and materials scientists, as well as students, academics, researchers and libraries.

No. of pages:
426
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080864372

About the Serial Editors

R. K. Willardson Serial Editor

WILLARDSON CONSULTING SPOKANE, WASHINGTON

Eicke Weber Serial Editor

Fraunhofer-Institut für Solare Energiesysteme ISE, Freiburg, Germany

Albert Beer Serial Editor

CONSULTING PHYSICIST COLUMBUS, OHIO

Arthur Gossard Serial Volume Editor

University of California

