Epitaxial Microstructures, Volume 40
1st Edition
Table of Contents
E. Schubert, Delta-Doping of Semiconductors: Electronic, Optical, and Structural Properties of Materials and Devices. A. Gossard, M. Sundaram, and P Hopkins, Wide Graded Potential Wells. P. Petroff, Direct Growth of Nanometer Size Quantum Wire Superlattices. E. Kapon, Lateral Patterning of Quantum Well Heterostructures by Growth of Nonplanar Substrates. H. Temkin, D. Gershoni, and M. Panish, Optical Properties of Ga1-xInxAs/InP Quantum Wells.
Description
Newly developed semiconductor microstructures can now guide light and electrons resulting in important consequences for state-of-the-art electronic and photonic devices. This volume introduces a new generation of epitaxial microstructures. Special emphasis has been given to atomic control during growth and the interrelationship between the atomic arrangements and the properties of the structures.
Key Features
- Atomic-level control of semiconductor microstructures
- Molecular beam epitaxy, metal-organic chemical vapor deposition
- Quantum wells and quantum wires
- Lasers, photon(IR)detectors, heterostructure transistors
Readership
Electrical engineers, semiconductor device engineers, condensed matter physicists, and materials scientists, as well as students, academics, researchers and libraries.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 426
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 2nd August 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080864372
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
R. K. Willardson Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
WILLARDSON CONSULTING SPOKANE, WASHINGTON
Eicke Weber Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Fraunhofer-Institut für Solare Energiesysteme ISE, Freiburg, Germany
Albert Beer Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
CONSULTING PHYSICIST COLUMBUS, OHIO
About the Serial Volume Editors
Arthur Gossard Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California