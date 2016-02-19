Epitaxial Growth
1st Edition
Editors: J. W. Matthews
eBook ISBN: 9781483271811
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1975
Page Count: 316
Description
Epitaxial Growth Part B is the second part of a collection of review articles that describe various aspects of the growth of single-crystal films on single-crystal substrates. The topics discussed are the nucleation of thin films, the structure of the interface between film and substrate, and the generation of defects during film growth. The methods used to prepare and examine thin films are described and a list of the overgrowth-substrate combinations studied so far is given.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Part A
Chapter 4. Nucleation of Thin Films
I. Introduction: The Mechanisms of Nucleation and Growth
II. Regimes of Condensation
III. Quantitative Description of the Nucleation Process
IV. Solutions of the Rate Equations
V. Effects of Imperfections
VI. Experimental Examples
VII. Nucleation and Epitaxy
References
Chapter 5. Defects in Epitaxial Deposits
I. Introduction
II. Nucleation and Growth of Epitaxial Films
III. Dislocations
IV. Stacking Faults
V. Twinning
VI. Multiply Twinned Particles
VII. Defects in Alloys and Compounds
VIII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 6. Energy of Interfaces between Crystals
I. Introduction
II. Thin Films
III. Semi-infinite Overgrowths
IV. Misfit Dislocation Energy in Overgrowths of Finite Thickness
V. Stability of Growing Epitaxial Crystals
VI. Small Epitaxial Islands
References
Chapter 7. Energy of Interfaces between Crystals: An AB Initio Approach
I. Introduction
II. The Interface Problem from First Principles
III. Symmetry Considerations and Coincidence Lattices
IV. Interface Energy as a Variational Problem
V. The Coincidence Boundary in Reciprocal Space
VI. The Interface Problem in Reciprocal Space
VII. The Elastic Problem
VIII. The Variational Problem in Reciprocal Space
IX. The Interaction Potential
X. Calculations with a Model Potential
XI. An Ab Initio Potential for Aluminum
XII. Surface Entropy and Free Energy
XIII. Relation to Epitaxial Growth
References
Chapter 8. Coherent Interfaces and Misfit Dislocations
I. Introduction
II. Predictions
III. Observations of Coherency Strains
IV. Observations of Misfit Dislocations
V. The Generation of Misfit Dislocations
VI. Misfit Dislocations and the Alignment of Deposits
VII. Behavior of Misfit Dislocations during Diffusion
VIII. Role of Misfit Dislocations in Diffusion
References
Chapter 9. List of Epitaxial Systems
I. Introduction
II. Classification and Nomenclature
III. Index of Overgrowth (Deposit of Film) Materials
IV. List of Epitaxial Systems
Index
About the Editor
J. W. Matthews
