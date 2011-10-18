Epilepsy Surgery:The Emerging Field of Neuromodulation, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Volume 22-4
1st Edition
Authors: Edward Chang Nicholas Barbaro
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710287
eBook ISBN: 9781455712144
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th October 2011
Description
In this issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Drs. Chang and Barbaro provide a thorough look at epilepsy, with sections focusing on devices in epilepsy surgery, open loop systems, closed loop systems, and non-stimulation. Topics in this issue include history and overview of stimulation for epilepsy, trigeminal nerve stimulation, anterior thalamus DBS, hippocampal stimulation, neuropace RNS, seizure detection/prediction algorithms, cooling, seizure prediction and its applications, stimulation paradigms, and experimental stimulation.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 18th October 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455710287
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455712144
About the Authors
Edward Chang Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA
Nicholas Barbaro Author
Affiliations and Expertise
IU Health Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.