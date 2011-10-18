Epilepsy Surgery:The Emerging Field of Neuromodulation, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Volume 22-4

In this issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Drs. Chang and Barbaro provide a thorough look at epilepsy, with sections focusing on devices in epilepsy surgery, open loop systems, closed loop systems, and non-stimulation. Topics in this issue include history and overview of stimulation for epilepsy, trigeminal nerve stimulation, anterior thalamus DBS, hippocampal stimulation, neuropace RNS, seizure detection/prediction algorithms, cooling, seizure prediction and its applications, stimulation paradigms, and experimental stimulation.