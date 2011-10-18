Epilepsy Surgery:The Emerging Field of Neuromodulation, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455710287, 9781455712144

Epilepsy Surgery:The Emerging Field of Neuromodulation, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Volume 22-4

1st Edition

Authors: Edward Chang Nicholas Barbaro
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710287
eBook ISBN: 9781455712144
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th October 2011
Description

In this issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Drs. Chang and  Barbaro provide a thorough look at epilepsy, with sections focusing on devices in epilepsy surgery, open loop systems, closed loop systems, and non-stimulation. Topics in this issue include history and overview of stimulation for epilepsy, trigeminal nerve stimulation, anterior thalamus DBS, hippocampal stimulation, neuropace RNS, seizure detection/prediction algorithms, cooling, seizure prediction and its applications, stimulation paradigms, and experimental stimulation.

Details

About the Authors

Edward Chang

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA

Nicholas Barbaro

Affiliations and Expertise

IU Health Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis, IN, USA

