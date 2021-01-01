Epigenetics of Exercise and Sports, Volume 24
1st Edition
Concepts, Methods, and Current Research
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Section I:
1. What is exercise and sports and how do they improve population health (S. Clemes)
2. Epigenetic processes- a resume
3. Methods used to study exercise and sports epigenetics (S. Raleigh)
Section 2:
4. Nutrients, metabolism and epigenetic change
5. Obesity epigenetics and exercise
6. Epigenetic change and different types of exercise
7. Epigenetic change, exercise and ageing
8. Epigenetics, exercise and the immune system
9. Epigenetics, Alzheimer’s disease and exercise (S. Raleigh)
Section 3:
10. Sports genomics current status and limitations
11. Musculoskeletal injuries and epigenetics
12. Sports concussion and epigenetics (A. September)
13. Sports doping and epigenetics
Section 4.
14. Future perspectives and concluding remarks (S. Raleigh)
Description
Exercise and Sports Epigenetics: Concepts, Methods, and Current Research explains fundamental epigenetic processes and how these are altered by exercise and sports. After a brief review of fundamental epigenetic biology, this all-new volume in the Translational Epigenetics series offers step-by-step instruction in how epigenetic factors are investigated for their influence over exercise related traits of human physiology, disease, and injury. The current state of knowledge in the field and recent findings are discussed in-depth, illuminating how exercise and sports performance may epigenetically modify our physiology, disease and injury risks, and how this knowledge can be applied in personalized exercise approaches, diagnostics, and treatment. This book also explores the shortcomings of explaining exercise related phenomena using only genomics and traditional biochemical techniques, setting the scene for a paradigm shift in exercise biology. In addition, over a dozen international specialists contribute chapters on exercise and sports epigenetics, and their influence over metabolism, obesity, aging, immunity, and neurological disease, as well as the epigenetic impacts of concussions and sports doping. A concluding chapter discusses ongoing themes in the field and outlooks for future research.
Key Features
- Thoroughly examines fundamental concepts in exercise and sports epigenetics, methods for new research, and known impacts for human physiology, disease, and clinical outcomes
- Discusses exercise and sports epigenetics in relation to metabolism, obesity, aging, immunity, and neurological disease, concussion, and sports doping, among other topics
- Features chapter contributions from international experts in the field
Readership
Human geneticists; human genomicists; translational researchers in genomic medicine, epigenetics, physiology, aging, biochemistry, sports medicine and exercise sciences, molecular biology; life science researchers; immunologists, oncologists; bioengineers; developmental biologists, physiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128206829
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor
Stuart Raleigh
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.