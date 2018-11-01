Epigenetics of Chronic Pain, Volume 7
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Epigenetic tools in chronic pain studies
2. Epigenetic regulation of peripheral macrophages in neuropathic pain
3. Emphasizing histone-related chromatin remodeling in the central nervous system of animal models of chronic pain
4. Role of histone modifications in chronic pain development
5. Role of DNA Methylation in Chronic Pain
6. Pain-induced chromatin modifications
7. DNA Methylation/Demethylation Homeostasis and Various Pain Conditions
8. Epigenetic Modulation of Visceral Pain
9. Non-coding RNAs are new players in chronic pain
10. Epigenetics of Chronic Visceral Nociception
11. An overview of epigenetic correlates of human chronic pain conditions
Description
Epigenetics of Chronic Pain, Volume Nine, presents comprehensive information on the role of epigenetics in chronic pain sensitivity, providing a detailed, but accessible, view of the field from basic principles, to clinical application. Leading international researchers discuss essential mechanisms of chronic pain epigenetics, including the molecular processes of chromatin remodeling, histone modifications, and the microRNAs and noncoding RNAs involved in regulating genes tied to pain sensitivity. The influence of epigenetics in inflammatory, neuropathic, visceral and other pain models is examined, with data derived from epigenetic studies on peripheral and central mechanisms of pain sensitivity in animal models and clinical cases studies.
The studies and case examples cited highlight therapeutic pathways of significance and next steps for researchers to develop epigenetic-based treatments for chronic pain. In recent years, epigenetic regulation of gene expression has been shown to play a central role in managing human pain sensitivity. Findings show that expression of many genes critical to increases or decreases in pain sensitivity are indeed regulated by DNA methylation and its enzymes, histone-involved chromatin remodeling, and noncoding RNAs, mainly microRNAs.
Key Features
- Compiles all known information on epigenetic regulation of chronic pain in one volume
- Covers the basic functionality of epigenetic mechanisms involved in pain management, applications of recent research in understanding different types of chronic pain, and pathways for developing therapeutics
- Leading international researchers from across academia, clinical settings, and the pharmaceutical industry discuss epigenetics in inflammatory, neuropathic, visceral, and other pain models in-depth
- Enables clinicians, researchers, and pharmacologists to better understand and treat chronic pain
Readership
Translational researchers, clinicians and graduate students in genomic medicine, epigenetics, neurology, neuroscience, and pain science; life science researchers; developmental biologists; MDs/clinicians; pharmacologists in industry and academia; primary care doctors, neurologists, dentists, medical chemists, molecular biologists, genetic counselors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st November 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128140710
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128140703
About the Series Volume Editors
Guang Bai Series Volume Editor
Dr. Guang Bai is interested in the genetic regulation of NMDA receptor genes during the brain development. His previous and ongoing work includes isolation and analysis of the NR1 and NR2A promoters, and growth factor regulation and developmental activation of these promoters. He is also searching for key cis-elements and trans-factors important for developmental expression of the NMDA receptor genes. Dr. Guang Bai has published more than 30 papers in peer reviewed journals, including Biological Chemistry, Nature Neuroscience, Neurochemistry, Cell Physiology, Pain, and Molecular Pain.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Assistant Professor, Basic Research Faculty, Neural and Pain Sciences, University of Maryland Dental School, Baltimore, MD, USA
Ke Ren Series Volume Editor
Dr. Ke Ren studies the mechanisms that underlie the development and maintenance of persistent pain and hyperalgesia. He employs a wide range of techniques including behavioral pharmacology, focal brain microinjection and stimulation, electrophysiology, immunocytochemistry, in situ hybridization histochemistry, RNA and protein analysis using Western and Northern blots, and RT-PCR. Ongoing projects include research into CNS modulation of persistent pain and spinal plasticity, mechanisms of persistent temporomandibular, and excitatory amino acid receptors and persistent pain. Dr. Ren has published more 160 peer reviewed publication in such peer reviewed journals as Experimental Medicine, European Journal of Pain, Molecular Pain, Molecular Neurobiology, and the European Journal of Pharmacology
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Basic Research Faculty, Neural and Pain Sciences, University of Maryland Dental School, Baltimore, MD, USA