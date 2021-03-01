Epigenetics in Cardiovascular Disease, Volume 24
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Preface
Section I: introductory information
1. The ever-growing burden of cardiovascular disease
2. Epigenetics concepts – an overview
3. From classical signalling pathway to the nucleus
Section II: epigenetics mechanisms in cardiovascular disease
4. DNA methylation in cardiovascular disease development
5. Histone modifications in cardiovascular disease initiation and progression
6. Post transcriptional RNA modifications in cardiovascular disease
7. Regulatory RNAs in cardiovascular disease
8. Regulation of splicing in cardiovascular disease
9. Cardiac Transcriptomic Remodelling in Metabolic Syndrome
10. Sex differences in epigenetics mechanisms of cardiovascular disease
11. Epigenetics of cardiac development and iPS cells
Section III: biomarker value
12. Peripheral Blood DNA and RNA Biomarkers of Cardiovascular Disease in Clinical Practice
13. Epigenetics and physical exercise
14. Long non-coding RNAs and circular RNAs as heart failure biomarkers
15. Artificial intelligence in clinical decision-making for diagnosis of cardiovascular disease
Section IV: therapeutic potential
16. Therapeutic strategies for modulating epigenetic mechanisms in cardiovascular disease
Section V: methodological issues
17. RNA-sequencing and single cell RNA-seq in cardiovascular medicine
18. Good laboratory and experimental practices for microRNA analysis in cardiovascular research
19. Analytical challenges in microRNA biomarker development - Best practices for analyzing microRNAs in cell-free biofluids
20. Concept of biological reference materials for RNA analysis in cardiovascular disease
21. Unbiased bioinformatics analysis of microRNA transcriptomics datasets and network theoretic target prediction
Conclusions and perspectives
Description
Epigenetics in Cardiovascular Disease, a new volume in the Translational Epigenetics series, offers a comprehensive overview of the epigenetics mechanisms governing cardiovascular disease development, as well as instructions in research methods and guidance in pursing new studies. More than thirty international experts provide an (i) overview of the epigenetics mechanisms and their contribution to cardiovascular disease development, (i) high-throughput methods for RNA profiling including single-cell RNA-seq, (iii) the role of nucleic acid methylation in cardiovascular disease development, (iv) epigenetic actors as biomarkers and drug targets, (v) and the potential of epigenetics to advance personalized medicine. Here, readers will discover strategies to combat research challenges, improve quality of their epigenetic research and reproducibility of their findings. Additionally, discussion of assay and drug development for personalized healthcare pave the way for a new era of understanding in cardiovascular disease.
Key Features
- Offers a thorough overview of role of epigenetics mechanisms in cardiovascular disease
- Includes guidance to improve research plans, experimental protocols design, quality and reproducibility of results in new epigenetics research
- Explores biomarkers and drug targets of therapeutic potential to advance personalized healthcare
- Features chapter contributions from a wide range of international researchers in the field
Readership
Human geneticists; human genomicists; translational researchers in genomic medicine, epigenetics, cardiovascular disease, biochemistry, and molecular biology; life science researchers; developmental biologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128222584
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Yvan Devaux
Dr Devaux is Chairing the EU-CardioRNA COST Action, an international network of 30 European countries focusing on Transcriptomics in Cardiovascular Disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, EU-CardioRNA COST
Emma Robinson
Dr Robinson is leading a Working Group on Dissemination activities in the Action. The network, with 100+ individual experts in the field of Epigenetics in cardiovascular disease, constitutes an invaluable reservoir of co-authors for the Volume.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Cardiology, Cardiovascular Research Institute Maastricht, Maastricht University, The Netherlands
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.