Epigenetics in Cardiovascular Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128222584

Epigenetics in Cardiovascular Disease, Volume 24

1st Edition

Editors: Yvan Devaux Emma Robinson
Paperback ISBN: 9780128222584
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 416
Table of Contents

Preface

Section I: introductory information

1. The ever-growing burden of cardiovascular disease

2. Epigenetics concepts – an overview

3. From classical signalling pathway to the nucleus

　

Section II: epigenetics mechanisms in cardiovascular disease

4. DNA methylation in cardiovascular disease development

5. Histone modifications in cardiovascular disease initiation and progression

6. Post transcriptional RNA modifications in cardiovascular disease

7. Regulatory RNAs in cardiovascular disease

8. Regulation of splicing in cardiovascular disease

9. Cardiac Transcriptomic Remodelling in Metabolic Syndrome

10. Sex differences in epigenetics mechanisms of cardiovascular disease

11. Epigenetics of cardiac development and iPS cells

　

Section III: biomarker value

12. Peripheral Blood DNA and RNA Biomarkers of Cardiovascular Disease in Clinical Practice

13. Epigenetics and physical exercise

14. Long non-coding RNAs and circular RNAs as heart failure biomarkers

15. Artificial intelligence in clinical decision-making for diagnosis of cardiovascular disease

　

Section IV: therapeutic potential

16. Therapeutic strategies for modulating epigenetic mechanisms in cardiovascular disease

　

Section V: methodological issues

17. RNA-sequencing and single cell RNA-seq in cardiovascular medicine

18. Good laboratory and experimental practices for microRNA analysis in cardiovascular research

19. Analytical challenges in microRNA biomarker development - Best practices for analyzing microRNAs in cell-free biofluids

20. Concept of biological reference materials for RNA analysis in cardiovascular disease

21. Unbiased bioinformatics analysis of microRNA transcriptomics datasets and network theoretic target prediction

Conclusions and perspectives

Description

Epigenetics in Cardiovascular Disease, a new volume in the Translational Epigenetics series, offers a comprehensive overview of the epigenetics mechanisms governing cardiovascular disease development, as well as instructions in research methods and guidance in pursing new studies. More than thirty international experts provide an (i) overview of the epigenetics mechanisms and their contribution to cardiovascular disease development, (i) high-throughput methods for RNA profiling including single-cell RNA-seq, (iii) the role of nucleic acid methylation in cardiovascular disease development, (iv) epigenetic actors as biomarkers and drug targets, (v) and the potential of epigenetics to advance personalized medicine. Here, readers will discover strategies to combat research challenges, improve quality of their epigenetic research and reproducibility of their findings. Additionally, discussion of assay and drug development for personalized healthcare pave the way for a new era of understanding in cardiovascular disease.

Key Features

  • Offers a thorough overview of role of epigenetics mechanisms in cardiovascular disease
  • Includes guidance to improve research plans, experimental protocols design, quality and reproducibility of results in new epigenetics research
  • Explores biomarkers and drug targets of therapeutic potential to advance personalized healthcare
  • Features chapter contributions from a wide range of international researchers in the field

Readership

Human geneticists; human genomicists; translational researchers in genomic medicine, epigenetics, cardiovascular disease, biochemistry, and molecular biology; life science researchers; developmental biologists

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128222584

About the Editors

Yvan Devaux

Dr Devaux is Chairing the EU-CardioRNA COST Action, an international network of 30 European countries focusing on Transcriptomics in Cardiovascular Disease.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair, EU-CardioRNA COST

Emma Robinson

Dr Robinson is leading a Working Group on Dissemination activities in the Action. The network, with 100+ individual experts in the field of Epigenetics in cardiovascular disease, constitutes an invaluable reservoir of co-authors for the Volume.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Cardiology, Cardiovascular Research Institute Maastricht, Maastricht University, The Netherlands

