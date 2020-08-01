Epigenetics and Reproductive Health
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I: Spermatogenesis, Oogenesis and fertility
1. Epigenetic reprograming and maintenance in the male and female germline
Kimmins S: Department of Animal Science, McGill University, Montreal
2. Genomic Imprinting
Robert Feil: Institute of Molecular Genetics, CNRS UMR5535 and University of Montpellier I & II, 1919 route de Mende, 34293 Montpellier, France
3. Chromatin remodelling of the male genome during spermiogenesis and embryo development
Sassone-Corsi P: Center for Epigenetics and Metabolism, Unite 904 INSERM, Department of Biological Chemistry, University of California, Irvine, Irvine, CA
4. Stem cells and epigenetics
Victoria V. Lunyak: Buck Institute for Research on Aging; Novato, CA USA.
5. Aberrant epigenetics and reproductive disorders (PCOS, Endometriosis, male infertility etc)
Srabani Mukherjee: Molecular Endocrinology Lab., ICMR- National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health, Parel, Mumbai 400012, India
Section II: Pregnancy/developmental/placental epigenetics
6. Epigenetic reprogramming of the embryo
David Page: Whitehead Institute, Cambridge, MA
7. Epigenetic modulation during placentation
Ewka C.M.Nelissen: Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Research Institute Growth & Development (GROW), Center for Reproductive Medicine, Maastricht University Medical Centre, MUMC, PO Box 5800, 6202 AZ Maastricht, The Netherlands
8. Epigenetic modulation during pregnancy and pregnancy related disorders
Jonathan D Best: CellCentric, Chesterford Research Park, Little Chesterford CB10 1XL, UK.
9. Fetal origin of adult onset diseases
Richard Saffery: Cancer and Disease Epigenetics, Murdoch Childrens Research Institute, Royal Children's Hospital, Parkville, Australia
Section III: Epigenetic – Lifestyle, Aging and Environmental Influence
10. Environmental chemicals and Endocrine disruptors
Massimo De Felici: Dipartimento di Biomedicinae Prevenzione, Università di Roma "Tor Vergata", Via Montpellier, 1,00133 Roma, Italy
11. Nutrition
Sadhana R. Joshi: Department of Nutritional Medicine, Interactive Research School for Health Affairs (IRSHA), Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University, Pune Satara Road, Pune 411043, India
12. Stress and Lifestyle
Valentina Bollati: Center of Molecular and Genetic Epidemiology, Department of Environmental and Occupational Health, Università degli Studi di Milano and Fondazione IRCCS Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Mangiagalli e Regina Elena, Via San Barnaba 8, 20122 Milan, Italy; Subit Barua: Structural Neurobiology Laboratory, Department of Developmental Biochemistry, New York State Institute for Basic Research in Developmental Disabilities, 1050 Forest Hill Road, Staten Island, NY
13. Aging of male and female gametes/Reproductive senescence
Timothy G. Jenkins: Andrology and IVF Laboratories, University of Utah, 675 Arapeen Dr. Suite 201, Salt Lake City, UT
Section IV: Reproductive cancer and epigenetics
14. Testicular and Prostrate cancers
Srinivasan Yegnasubramanian: Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland
15. Breast cancers
Pasculli B: Laboratory of Oncology, IRCCS "Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza", 71013, San Giovanni Rotondo, FG, Italy
16. Ovarian and Endometrial cancers
Cunningham JM: Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA
17. Cervical cancers
Attila Lorincz: Wolfson Institute of Preventive Medicine, Queen Mary University of London, Charterhouse Square, London EC1M 6BQ, United Kingdom
Section V: Epigenetics in diagnosis, prognosis and therapy
18. Natural products / synthetic molecule as an epigenetic modifier
Trygve Tollefsbol: Department of Biology, University of Alabama Birmingham, 1300 University Boulevard, Birmingham, Alabama
19. Epigenetic markers in prognosis/ early diagnosis
Tim Crook: Dundee Cancer Center, University of Dundee, Ninewells Hospital and Medical School, Dundee DD1 9SY, UK
20. Therapies targeting the epigenome
Sibaji Sarkar: Cancer Center, Department of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, MA, USA
Description
In sexually reproducing organisms, unique epigenetic mechanisms operate during gametogenesis and embryogenesis to ensure transfer of a healthy genome to the offspring. These epigenetic mechanisms may act through differential DNA methylation in the parental gametes, chromatin remodeling, and gene expression regulation by noncoding RNA. In recent times, evidence suggests that adverse environmental influences may alter these epigenetic mechanisms, influencing the health of parents, gametes and embryos, offspring, and even future generations. Recent developments in therapeutics are directed towards correcting these epigenetic mechanisms and cure or prevention of disease states.
Epigenetics and Reproductive Health, a new volume in the Translational Epigenetics series, provides a thorough overview and discussion of epigenetics in reproduction and implications for reproductive medicine. Twenty international researchers discuss epigenetic mechanisms operating during the formation of male and female gametes, fertilization and subsequent embryo and placental development, particularly in mammals and transgenerational epigenetic inheritance. This volume also addresses aberrant epigenetic changes influencing male and female infertility, pregnancy related disorders, and those potentially linked to therapeutic manipulations and assisted reproductive technologies. Emphasis is placed on identifying biomarkers for early detection of aberrant epigenetic mechanisms, while later chapters examine the possibility of correcting these epigenetic dysfunctions, as well as current challenges and next steps in research, enabling new translational discoveries and efforts towards developing therapeutics.
Key Features
- Thoroughly examines the influence of aberrant epigenetics during gametogenesis and embryogenesis, affecting parents, gametes and embryos, offspring, and future generations
- Explores health outcomes for reproductive senescence, endocrine disruption, testicular cancer, prostrate cancer, breast cancer, ovarian, cancer, endometrial cancer, and cervical cancer among other disorders and developmental processes, as well as pathways for new drug discovery
- Features chapter contributions from international researchers in the field
Readership
Human geneticists; human genomicists; translational researchers in genomic medicine, epigenetics, reproductive biology, endocrinology, molecular biology; life science researchers; oncologists; Obstetricians; pediatricians; immunologists; bioengineers; developmental biologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128197530
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Nafisa Balasinor Series Volume Editor
Dr. Nafisa Balisinor received her B.Sc. and M.Sc. at the Sophia College University of Mumbai, and her Ph.D. at the Institute for Research in Reproduction, University of Bombay (Biochemistry, 1989). She has published widely on topics in reproductive neuroendocrinology and epigenetics, in such peer reviewed journals as the International Journal of Biological Macromolecules, Epigenetics, Endocrinology, Andrologia, and the Journal of Steroid Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. Currently Dr. Nafisa Balasinor is a Scientist and Head of the Department of Neuroendocrinology, at the National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health India, Mumbai, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientist –F, Head of Neuroendocrinology lab
Priyanka Parte Series Volume Editor
Dr. Priyanka Parte received her first M.Sc. at the University of Mumbai (Applied Biology, 1992), and her second M.Sc at the University of Edinburgh , Scotland , U.K. (Reproductive Biology; 1996). She received her Ph.D. at the University of Mumbai, (Biochemistry, 2000), followed by a Post-Doctoral fellowship at the University of Massachusetts, Worcester (Biochemistry & Mol. Pharmacology.; 2003-2004). Currently, she is a Scientist and Head of the Department of Gamete Immunobiology at the National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health India, Mumbai, India. She has published articles in such peer reviewed journals as Fertility and Sterility, Cell and Tissue Research, Molecular Reproduction and Development, and the Journal of Proteomics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientist –E, Head, of Gamete Immunobiology lab
Dipty Singh Series Volume Editor
Dr. Dipty Singh received her Ph.D at the University of Mumbai (Life Sciences, 2010), and her M.Sc at the University of Allahabad (Biotechnology, 2004). Her research interests include reproductive biology, endocrine disruptors, and bacterial cell division proteins and their small molecule inhibitors. In her previous role she was a Research Associate at the Department of Biosciences & Bioengineering, IIT Mumbai, and is now a Scientist at the National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health India, Mumbai, India. She has published a range of peer journals, including Biochemistry, Chemosphere, the Journal of Pharmacopuncture, and the Journal of Nanobiotechnology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientist –C, Neuroendocrinology lab
About the Series Editors
Trygve Tollefsbol Series Editor
Trygve Tollefsbol is a Professor of Biology and a Senior Scientist in the Comprehensive Center for Healthy Aging, the Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Nutrition Obesity Research Center, and the Comprehensive Diabetes Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). He is Director of the UAB Cell Senescence Culture Facility which he established in 1999. Dr. Tollefsbol has doctorate degrees in molecular biology and osteopathic medicine and has edited and co-authored numerous books on the topics of epigenetics, cancer and aging and is Series Editor of Translational Epigenetics. Dr. Tollefsbol is a Professor of Biology and a Senior Scientist in the Center for Aging, Comprehensive Cancer Center, Nutrition Obesity Research Center, and the Comprehensive Diabetes Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). He is Director of the UAB Cell Senescence Culture Facility which he established in 1999 and a Steering Committee Member of the UAB Center for Aging. Dr. Tollefsbol trained as a Postdoctoral Fellow and Assistant Research Professor with members of the National Academy of Science at Duke University and the University of North Carolina. He earned doctorates in molecular biology and osteopathic medicine from the University of North Texas Health Sciences Center and his bachelor’s degree in Biology from the University of Houston. He has received prior funding from the NIA, NCI, NHLBI, NIMH and other federal institutes as well as the Glenn Foundation for Medical Research, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, the American Federation for Aging Research (AFAR), and the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) among many other sources. The Glenn Foundation for Medical Research funding was unsolicited and was awarded to Dr. Tollefsbol for lifetime contributions to the field of aging. In 2006 Dr. Tollefsbol was selected and highlighted as part of the 25th anniversary of the AFAR for significant contributions to aging research. Dr. Tollefsbol’s research interests have covered a wide range of topics such as aging, epigenetics, nutrition, cancer, telomerase, and caloric restriction. Work from his laboratory has been featured in Women’s Health magazine, Shape magazine, and the AICR Newsletter and Dr. Tollefsbol has been a Scientist in the Spotlight in ScienceNow. Currently he serves as an Associate Editor for Frontiers in Epigenomics and is on the Editorial Boards of the international journals Open Longevity Science, Epigenetics of Diabetes and Obesity, Molecular Biotechnology and Clinical Epigenetics. He is also a contributing Editor of Lewin’s GENES X classic textbook. Over 25 of the publications from Dr. Tollefsbol’s laboratory have received national or international accolades such as best paper award, selection for press release by the journal editors and featured on the journal homepage. Dr. Tollefsbol has been invited to give presentations on his research in many countries including Germany, China, Italy, Switzerland, France and The Netherlands as well as at various leading institutions in the US such as Harvard Medical School, Tufts University and the University of California at San Francisco. His research has received considerable media attention both nationally and internationally through television, newspaper and radio venues and has been highlighted in eScience News and ScienceDaily. He has ten books which have been published or are in progress and a recent book on “Epigenetics of Aging” that Dr. Tollefsbol co-authored and edited was highlighted in Nature.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Biology, Director of the Cell Senescence Culture Facility, University of Alabama at Birmingham, AL, USA