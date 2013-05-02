Epigenetics and Development, Volume 104
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Series Page
Contributors
Preface
Chapter One. Mechanisms and Dynamics of Heterochromatin Formation During Mammalian Development
1 Introduction
2 Heterochromatin in the Early Embryo: A Rather Particular Environment
3 Mechanisms of Heterochromatin Establishment and Inheritance
4 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter Two. Functions of DNA Methylation and Hydroxymethylation in Mammalian Development
1 Introduction
2 Enzymatic Players
3 Patterns of DNA Methylation and Hydroxymethylation During Development
4 Role of Cytosine Methylation in Genome Regulation
5 Emerging Functions of Cytosine Hydroxymethylation
6 Conclusions
References
Chapter Three. Epigenetic Marking of the Zebrafish Developmental Program
1 Introduction: Setting the Stage for the Zebrafish Developmental Gene Expression Program
2 Turning on Gene Expression at the MZT
3 DNA Methylation Changes During the MZT
4 Developmental Gene Expression Prepatterning by DNA Hypomethylation
5 Prepatterning Developmental Gene Expression by Modified Histones Before ZGA
6 Developmental Epigenetic Fate Map Through the MBT: A Path to Multivalency?
7 Transgenerational Inheritance or De Novo Deposition of Embryonic Epigenetic Marks? Two Models
8 Conclusions and Perspectives
References
Chapter Four. Chromatin Architectures and Hox Gene Collinearity
1 Introduction
2 Hox Gene Function and Genomic Organization
3 The Many Faces of Collinearity
4 Are Polycomb and Trithorax Mediators of Collinearity?
5 Downstream of Polycomb and Trithorax: A Compacted Chromatin Architecture
6 3D Chromatin Organization and Collinearity in Drosophila
7 A 3D Chromatin Timer for Vertebrate Collinearity?
8 A Regulatory Archipelago and Collinearity in Developing Digits
9 Clustering, Coating, Compaction, Compartmentalization, and Contacts: The Five C’s of Collinearity?
References
Chapter Five. Primordial Germ-Cell Development and Epigenetic Reprogramming in Mammals
1 Embryology
2 PGC Specification
3 Regulation of Germ-Cell Survival and Migration
4 Epigenetic Reprogramming
5 PGC Culture and Embryonic Germ-Cell Derivation
6 Conclusion
References
Chapter Six. Epigenetics and Development in Plants
1 Introduction
2 Plant Epigenomes: Components and Organization
3 Chromatin-Based Processes During Vegetative Development
4 The Central Role of Epigenetics in Plant Reproductive Development
5 Transgenerational Inheritance of Epigenetic Variation
6 Concluding Remarks and Future Outlook
References
Chapter Seven. Reprogramming and the Pluripotent Stem Cell Cycle
1 Introduction
2 The Embryonic Stem Cell Cycle
3 Methods for Restoring Pluripotency
4 Critical Stages and Events in Epigenetic Reprogramming
5 DNA Synthesis and Chromatin Remodeling in Reprogramming
6 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter Eight. H3K9/HP1 and Polycomb
1 Introduction and Evolutionary Perspective
2 The H3K9/HP1 Pathway and Its Role in Development
3 Polycomb Repressive Pathways
4 Conclusion
References
Chapter Nine. Parental Epigenetic Asymmetry in Mammals
1 Introduction
2 Generating Asymmetric Nuclear-Based Information in Parental Gametes
3 Immediate Inheritance and Reinforcement of Parental Asymmetry in the One-Cell Zygote
4 Global Loss and Specific Retention of Parental Asymmetries During Preimplantation Development
5 Scarce Maintenance of Parental Epigenetic Asymmetry After Embryo Implantation and Throughout Adulthood
6 Conclusions
References
Index
