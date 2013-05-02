Epigenetics and Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124160279, 9780123914552

Epigenetics and Development, Volume 104

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Edith Heard
eBook ISBN: 9780123914552
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124160279
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd May 2013
Page Count: 352
Table of Contents

Series Page

Contributors

Preface

Chapter One. Mechanisms and Dynamics of Heterochromatin Formation During Mammalian Development

1 Introduction

2 Heterochromatin in the Early Embryo: A Rather Particular Environment

3 Mechanisms of Heterochromatin Establishment and Inheritance

4 Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter Two. Functions of DNA Methylation and Hydroxymethylation in Mammalian Development

1 Introduction

2 Enzymatic Players

3 Patterns of DNA Methylation and Hydroxymethylation During Development

4 Role of Cytosine Methylation in Genome Regulation

5 Emerging Functions of Cytosine Hydroxymethylation

6 Conclusions

References

Chapter Three. Epigenetic Marking of the Zebrafish Developmental Program

1 Introduction: Setting the Stage for the Zebrafish Developmental Gene Expression Program

2 Turning on Gene Expression at the MZT

3 DNA Methylation Changes During the MZT

4 Developmental Gene Expression Prepatterning by DNA Hypomethylation

5 Prepatterning Developmental Gene Expression by Modified Histones Before ZGA

6 Developmental Epigenetic Fate Map Through the MBT: A Path to Multivalency?

7 Transgenerational Inheritance or De Novo Deposition of Embryonic Epigenetic Marks? Two Models

8 Conclusions and Perspectives

References

Chapter Four. Chromatin Architectures and Hox Gene Collinearity

1 Introduction

2 Hox Gene Function and Genomic Organization

3 The Many Faces of Collinearity

4 Are Polycomb and Trithorax Mediators of Collinearity?

5 Downstream of Polycomb and Trithorax: A Compacted Chromatin Architecture

6 3D Chromatin Organization and Collinearity in Drosophila

7 A 3D Chromatin Timer for Vertebrate Collinearity?

8 A Regulatory Archipelago and Collinearity in Developing Digits

9 Clustering, Coating, Compaction, Compartmentalization, and Contacts: The Five C’s of Collinearity?

References

Chapter Five. Primordial Germ-Cell Development and Epigenetic Reprogramming in Mammals

1 Embryology

2 PGC Specification

3 Regulation of Germ-Cell Survival and Migration

4 Epigenetic Reprogramming

5 PGC Culture and Embryonic Germ-Cell Derivation

6 Conclusion

References

Chapter Six. Epigenetics and Development in Plants

1 Introduction

2 Plant Epigenomes: Components and Organization

3 Chromatin-Based Processes During Vegetative Development

4 The Central Role of Epigenetics in Plant Reproductive Development

5 Transgenerational Inheritance of Epigenetic Variation

6 Concluding Remarks and Future Outlook

References

Chapter Seven. Reprogramming and the Pluripotent Stem Cell Cycle

1 Introduction

2 The Embryonic Stem Cell Cycle

3 Methods for Restoring Pluripotency

4 Critical Stages and Events in Epigenetic Reprogramming

5 DNA Synthesis and Chromatin Remodeling in Reprogramming

6 Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter Eight. H3K9/HP1 and Polycomb

1 Introduction and Evolutionary Perspective

2 The H3K9/HP1 Pathway and Its Role in Development

3 Polycomb Repressive Pathways

4 Conclusion

References

Chapter Nine. Parental Epigenetic Asymmetry in Mammals

1 Introduction

2 Generating Asymmetric Nuclear-Based Information in Parental Gametes

3 Immediate Inheritance and Reinforcement of Parental Asymmetry in the One-Cell Zygote

4 Global Loss and Specific Retention of Parental Asymmetries During Preimplantation Development

5 Scarce Maintenance of Parental Epigenetic Asymmetry After Embryo Implantation and Throughout Adulthood

6 Conclusions

References

Index

Description

This new volume of Current Topics in Developmental Biology covers epigenetics and development, with contributions from an international board of authors. The chapters provide a comprehensive set of reviews covering such topics as epigenetic marking of the zebrafish developmental program, functions of DNA methylation and hydroxymethylation in mammalian development, and reprogramming and the pluripotent stem cell cycle.

Key Features

  • Covers the area of epigenetics and development
  • International board of authors
  • Provides a comprehensive set of reviews covering such topics as epigenetic marking of the zebrafish developmental program, functions of DNA methylation and hydroxymethylation in mammalian development, and reprogramming and the pluripotent stem cell cycle

Readership

Researchers in cell, developmental, and molecular biology; genetics

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123914552
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124160279

Reviews

"...the choice to limit the scope of the volume to the epigenetics of development leads to an excellent work that is characterized by both focus and quality."--The Quarterly Review of Biology, Epigenetics and Development

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Edith Heard Serial Volume Editor

