Epigenetics and Dermatology explores the role of epigenetics in the pathogenesis of autoimmune-related skin diseases and skin cancer. Leading contributors cover common and uncommon skin conditions in which extensive epigenetic research has been done. They explain how environmental exposures (chemicals, drugs, sunlight, diet, stress, smoking, infection, etc.) in all stages of life (from a fetus in-utero to an elderly person) may result in epigenetic changes that lead to development of some skin diseases in life. They also discuss the possibilities of new and emergent epigenetic treatments which are gradually being adopted in management of various skin diseases. Chapters follow a conventional structure, covering fundamental biology of the disease condition, etiology and pathogenesis, diagnosis, commonly available treatments, and epigenetic therapy where applicable.
- Discusses the basic biology of skin diseases and skin cancers induced or aggravated by aberrant epigenetic changes
- Evaluates how to approach autoimmune-related skin diseases from a therapeutic perspective using the wealth of emergent epigenetic clinical trials
- Offers a coherent and structured table of contents with basic epigenetic biology followed by discussion of the spectrum of rheumatologic through neoplastic skin diseases, finally ending with a discourse on epigenetic therapy
Basic biologists working on skin-related diseases, and translational researchers interested in further exploration of epigenetic therapies. Some oncologists.
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Section 1: Biological and Historical Aspects of Epigenetics
- Chapter 1. Introduction to Epigenetics
- References
- Chapter 2. Laboratory Methods in Epigenetics
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 DNA Methylation Analysis
- 2.3 Techniques Used for 5hmC Mark Detection
- 2.4 Histone Modification Analysis
- 2.5 miRNA Analysis
- 2.6 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 3. Keratinocyte Differentiation and Epigenetics
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Gene Expression in Keratinocyte Differentiation
- 3.3 Epigenetic Modulation in Keratinocyte Differentiation
- 3.4 Epigenetics and Skin Diseases
- 3.5 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 4. Epigenetics and Fibrosis: Lessons, Challenges, and Windows of Opportunity
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Incidence and Prevalence of Fibrosis
- 4.3 Biology of Epigenetics
- 4.4 Epigenetics and Fibrosis
- 4.5 Autoimmunity and Fibrosis
- 4.6 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 5. Epigenetic Modulation of Hair Follicle Stem Cells
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Epigenetic Regulation
- 5.3 Prospects
- References
- Chapter 6. Epigenetics and the Regulation of Inflammation
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Epigenetic Mechanisms During T-Cell Differentiation
- 6.3 Epigenetic Regulation of the Immune-Modulatory Cytokine IL-10
- 6.4 DNA Contraction During Antigen Receptor Arrangement in T and B Cells
- 6.5 Posttranscriptional Regulation of Inflammation Through miRNAs
- 6.6 The X Chromosome and Immune Regulation
- 6.7 Environmentally Induced Epigenetic Disturbances Impair Immune Regulation
- 6.8 Epigenetic Modifications Function as Autoantigens in Autoimmune Disease
- 6.9 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 7. Malignant Transformation and Epigenetics
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Regulation of DNA Methylation
- 7.3 Histone Modifications
- 7.4 SNF Factors of Chromatin Remodeling
- 7.5 Epigenetic Therapy for Cancer
- 7.6 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 8. Epigenetic Mechanisms of Sirtuins in Dermatology
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Background
- 8.3 Epigenetic Mechanisms of Sirtuin Function
- 8.4 Sirtuin Modification of Chromatin Structure and Function Impacts Gene Expression
- 8.5 Sirtuin Function in Cellular Processes Common to Skin Diseases
- 8.6 Sirtuins in Skin Aging
- 8.7 Sirtuins in Skin Inflammation, Inflammatory Diseases, and Autoimmune Diseases
- 8.8 Sirtuins in Hyperproliferative Skin Disease
- 8.9 Sirtuins in Skin Repair and Scarring
- 8.10 Sirtuins in Skin Cancer
- 8.11 Modulators of Sirtuin Function
- 8.12 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 9. MicroRNAs in Skin Diseases
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 MicroRNAs
- 9.3 miRNAs in Inflammatory Skin Diseases
- 9.4 miRNAs in Malignant Skin Diseases
- 9.5 The Clinical Applications of miRNAs
- 9.6 Conclusion
- References
- Section 2: Immunologic Skin Diseases
- Chapter 10. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Background
- 10.3 DNA Methylation, Gene Expression, and T-Cell Function
- 10.4 DNA Methylation and Lupus
- 10.5 Environmental Causes of T-Cell DNA Demethylation
- 10.6 Genetic/Epigenetic Interactions in Lupus
- 10.7 Histone Modifications and Lupus
- 10.8 miRNAs and Lupus
- 10.9 Summary/Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 11. Epigenetics in Psoriasis
- 11.1 Epidemiology of Psoriasis
- 11.2 Environmental Factors of Psoriasis
- 11.3 Epigenetics and Genetics in Psoriasis
- 11.4 DNA Methylation
- 11.5 Histone Modification
- 11.6 Noncoding RNAs
- 11.7 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 12. Epigenetics and Systemic Sclerosis
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Pathogenesis of SSc
- 12.3 Genetic Factors in SSc
- 12.4 Epigenetic Aberrancies in SSc
- 12.5 What Might Trigger Epigenetic Dysregulation in SSc?
- 12.6 Clinical Relevance of Epigenetic Aberrancies in SSc
- 12.7 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 13. Epigenetics of Allergic and Inflammatory Skin Diseases
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Atopic Dermatitis
- 13.3 Psoriasis
- 13.4 Mastocytosis
- 13.5 Urticaria
- 13.6 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 14. Epigenetics and Other Autoimmune Skin Diseases
- 14.1 Epigenetics in Vitiligo
- 14.2 Epigenetics in Alopecia Areata
- 14.3 Epigenetics in Dermatomyositis
- 14.4 Epigenetics in Pemphigus
- 14.5 Conclusion
- References
- Section 3: Nonimmunologic Skin Diseases
- Chapter 15. Epigenetics and Infectious Skin Disease
- 15.1 Herpes Simplex Viruses
- 15.2 HSV1 and -2 and VZV
- 15.3 Human Papilloma Virus
- 15.4 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 16. Epigenetics of Melanoma
- 16.1 Introduction to the Disease Condition
- 16.2 Diagnosis of Melanoma
- 16.3 Etiology and Pathogenesis of Melanoma
- 16.4 Common Treatments and Epigenetic Therapy
- 16.5 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 17. Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma: Mycosis Fungoides and Sézary Syndrome
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 MF/SS Clinical Overview
- 17.3 Molecular Immunopathology of MF/SS
- 17.4 Molecular Gene Expression Differences in MF/SS
- 17.5 Potential Genetic and Epigenetic Mechanisms in MF/SS
- 17.6 Summary
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 18. Epigenetics and Aging
- 18.1 Introduction
- 18.2 Senescence and Aging
- 18.3 Changes Associated with Aging Skin
- 18.4 Epigenetic Changes in Cellular and Structural Components of Skin
- 18.5 Photoaging of Skin
- 18.6 DNA Methylation and Overall Aging in Skin
- 18.7 Chromatin and Aging Skin
- 18.8 MicroRNAs
- 18.9 Reversing Aging
- 18.10 Epigenetic Therapeutics in Prevention or Treatment of Aged Skin
- 18.11 Conclusion
- References
- Section 4: Applications of Epigenetics
- Chapter 19. Targeting Epigenetics in the Development of New Diagnostic Applications—Lessons from Autoimmune Diseases
- 19.1 Introduction
- 19.2 The Molecular Basis of Epigenetics
- 19.3 Epigenetic Perturbations in Autoimmune Diseases—Potential Targets for the Development of Diagnostic Markers and Novel Therapeutic Interventions
- 19.4 Clinical Applications
- 19.5 Future Perspectives
- 19.6 Take-Home Messages
- References
- Chapter 20. Principles of Epigenetic Treatment
- 20.1 Introduction
- 20.2 DNA Methylation
- 20.3 Epigenetic Therapy in Dermatology
- 20.4 Discussion
- 20.5 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 21. How the Environment Influences Epigenetics, DNA Methylation, and Autoimmune Diseases
- 21.1 Introduction
- 21.2 Environmental Factors
- 21.3 Epigenetics
- 21.4 Mechanism of Action
- 21.5 Conclusion
- References
- Index
520
English
© Academic Press 2015
16th February 2015
Academic Press
9780128012727
9780128009574
Qianjin Lu, Director, Institute of Dermatology at Central South University, Director of Hunan Key Laboratory of Medical Epigenomics, Changsha, China
Christopher Chang, Professor of Medicine and Associate Director, Allergy and Immunology Fellowship Program, Division of Rheumatology, Allergy and Clinical Immunology, University of California at Davis, California, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Bruce Richardson, Professor of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan, Chief Section of Rheumatology, Veterans Affairs Hospital, Ann Arbor, MI, USA