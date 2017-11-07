Epigenetic Mechanisms in Cancer, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Epigenetic Regulation in Pediatric Leukemia
P. Pallavi Madhusoodhan, William L. Carroll and Teena Bhatla
2. Role of Epigenetics in testicular cancer
Emmanuelle Martinot, Marine Baptissart, Lauriane Sédes, and David H. Volle
3. Changes in the epigenetic landscape of prostate cancer
Brenda C. Salumbides and Shabana Shabbeer Meyering
4. Epigenetic health disparities and colon cancer
Sabita Saldanha
5. Genetic and epigenetic modifications in pancreatic cancer
Sanjay Kumar, Rajesh Singh, Manoj Mishra
6. Epigenetics of Breast Cancer
Jovana Klajic, Vessela Kristensen
7. Epigenetic Modulations in Ovarian Cancer
Shriti Singh, Manoj Kumar Mishra and Rajesh Singh
8. Epigenetic Epidemiology for Cancer Risk
Timothy M. Barrow
9. Epigenetic biomarkers in cancer epidemiology
Tomi Akinyemiju
10. Epigenetic biomarkers and racial differences in cancer
Bernard Kwabi-Addo
11. Epigenetic predictive biomarkers
Barbara Pasculli, Raffaela Barbano, Paola Parrella
12. Epigenetic signatures in the diagnosis and prognosis of cancer
Angela Lopomo, Fabio Coppede
13. Future Challenges and Prospects for the role of epigenetic mechanism in cancer management
Sabita Saldanha
Description
Epigenetic Mechanisms in Cancer provides a comprehensive analysis of epigenetic signatures that govern disease development, progression and metastasis. Epigenetic signatures dictating tumor etiologies present an opportunity for biomarker identification which has broad potential for improving diagnosis, prognosis, prediction, and risk assessment. This volumes offers a unique evaluation of signature differences in childhood, sex-specific and race-specific cancers, and in doing so broadly illuminates the scope of epigenetic biomarkers in clinical environments. Chapters detail the major epigenetic process in humans consisting of DNA methylation, histone modifications and microRNAs (miRNAs) involved in the initiation, progression and metastasis of tumors. Also delineated are recent technologies such as next generation sequencing that are used to identify epigenetic profiles (primarily methylation analysis) in samples (normal, benign and cancerous) and which are highly important to the analysis of epigenetic outcomes.
Key Features
- Offers broad coverage that is applicable to audiences in various area of cancer research - population studies, diagnostics, prognosis, prediction, therapy, risk, etc.
- Provides critical review analysis of the topics that will clarify and delineate the potential roles of epigenetic signatures in cancer management
- Covers basic, as well as, clinical areas of epigenetic mechanisms in tumorigenesis
- Features contributions by leading experts in the field
- Provides comprehensive coverage of current epigenetic signatures involved in the etiology of various cancers and miRNAs
Readership
Researchers, early clinicians and advanced students investigating cancer at the genetic level
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 7th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128134603
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128095522
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Sabita Saldanha Editor
Dr. Saldanha is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Alabama State University. Her current research project includes the therapeutic role of histone deacetylase inhibitors in colon and prostate cancers, and her areas of epigenetic interest include epigenetic markers as effective tools in cancer diagnosis. She has more than fifteen years of research experience in cancer epigenetics, protein biochemistry, molecular biology and cloning. She has twelve years of teaching experience and has been a STEM faculty mentor, MARC mentor, and Honor’s program project director at ASU. Recently, Dr. Saldanha was named the 2015 National Academies Education Fellow in Life Sciences. She is also currently a Health Disparities Research and Training Program Scholar at UAB and a member of the Cancer Biology Research and Training program at ASU, which was established in 2015. She serves as senior personnel for the ASU-UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center partnership and has been instrumental in developing a cancer biology course at ASU.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Alabama State University, Montgomery, AL, USA