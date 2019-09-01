Epidermal Stem Cell Niche, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Biophysical regulation of epidermal fate and function
- Epidermal stem cell lineages
- Molecular aspects governing epidermal stem cell niches
- Dermal papilla regulation of hair growth and pigmentation
- Krox20 in epithelial and glial stem cells and their niches
- Dermal niche signaling and epidermal stem cells
- Immune cells and the epidermal stem cell niche
John T. Connelly
Lalhaba Oinam, Gopakumar Changarathil, Yen Xuan Ngo, Hiromi Yanagisawa and Aiko Sada
Paola Kuri, Gabriella Rice and Panteleimon Rompolas
Jamien Lim, Krystle Joy Ng and Carlos Clavel
Chung-Ping Liao, Edem Tchegnon and Lu Q. Le
Sophie Frech, Agnes Forsthuber, Ana Korosec and Beate M. Lichtenberger
Etienne CE Wang
Description
Advances in Stem Cells and Their Niches, Volume Three, comprises a compilation of the latest findings on our understanding of skin biology. It extends the current knowledge on skin stem cells and provides in-depth discussions on their unique settings, niches and properties. Chapters in this new release include The biophysical regulation of epidermal fate and function, Epidermal stem cell lineages, Hair shaft progenitors that create a niche for hair pigmentation, Dermal papilla cells control of hair follicle growth and pigmentation, Molecular mechanisms regulating the hair follicle niche, Dermal fibroblasts and their niches and interactions with epidermal stem cells.
Key Features
- Contains chapters written by international leaders in skin biology
- Provides a unique compilation of the latest findings and technologies in basic and translational skin biology
- Expands current knowledge on the regulation of skin stem cells as isolated entities, focusing on how skin stem cells and lineages of stem cells function in a coordinated manner
- Provides illustrations and comprehensive analyses of each subject
Readership
Students, early-career researchers, and academics focusing on basic research, translational research, and clinical aspects, and several other cross-disciplinary areas in skin physiology, pathophysiology and beyond.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128184462
About the Editors
Perez-Moreno Mirna Editor
Mirna Perez-Moreno obtained her Ph.D. from the Center for Research and Advanced Studies in Mexico City and completed her full post-doctoral training with Elaine Fuchs at The Rockefeller University in NY. From 2008-2017, she was a Principal investigator at the Spanish National Research Center in Madrid. Since October 2017, Mirna Perez-Moreno is Associate Professor at the Department of Biology at the University of Copenhagen. Her laboratory research interests are directed to understand how the intercellular connections between skin progenitor cells, as well as those with their surrounding microenvironment regulate their regenerative properties to sustain skin homeostasis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Biology, University of Copenhagen, Denmark