Epidemiology of Leukaemia and Lymphoma
1st Edition
Report of the Leukaemia Research Fund International Workshop, Oxford, UK, September 1984
Description
Epidemiology of Leukaemia and Lymphoma contains the proceedings of the Leukaemia Research Fund International Workshop held in Oxford, UK, on September 25-27, 1984. Contributors explore the epidemiology of leukemia and lymphoma based on the results of a pilot study that investigated whether careful subdivision of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) using a standardized panel of monoclonal antibodies would reveal interesting associations between subtypes and particular geographic regions or ethnic groups within regions. This book is comprised of 31 chapters divided into four sections and begins with a discussion on epidemiological approaches to hematological malignancy, paying particular attention to international data collection and interpretation; clusters and associations in cancer epidemiology; and childhood leukemia in Great Britain and the Netherlands. The next section explores the causes of human leukemia and lymphoma as well as the epidemiology of leukemia and lymphoma subtypes in various regions of the world such as Africa, Asia, United States, and Mediterranean region. The final section focuses on practical problems in standardized immunophenotyping of leukemias and lymphomas; immuno-alkaline phosphatase labeling of hematological samples; and detection of surface membrane antigens by a rosette assay using antibody coupled red cells. This monograph will be of value to clinicians and medical practitioners interested in the epidemiology of leukemia and lymphoma.
Table of Contents
Part 1. Epidemiological Approaches to Hematological Malignancy
International Data Collection and Interpretation: A Review
Searching for Clusters and Associations in Cancer Epidemiology
Descriptive Epidemiology of Childhood Leukemia and Lymphoma in Great Britain
Recent Epidemiological Studies of Leukemia in the United Kingdom
Epidemiological and Immunological Characteristics of Childhood Leukemia in the Netherlands: Population-based Data from a Nationwide Co-operative Group of Pediatricians
Part 2. Identifying Causes of Leukemia/Lymphoma
Viruses as Risk Factors or Causes of Human Leukemias and Lymphomas
Epidemiology of Human Retroviruses
The value of Sub-typing in Studies of Irradiation and Human Leukemia
Inherited Factors in Leukemia and Lymphoma
Animal Models: Lessons from Feline and Bovine Leukemia Virus Infections
Part 3. The Geography of Leukemia and Lymphoma Subtypes
Collaborative Group Study of the Epidemiology of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Subtypes: Background and First Report
Africa:
The Epidemiology of Lymphomas and Leukemias in Africa — An Overview
Influence of Life-style on the Pattern of Leukemia and Lymphoma Subtypes among Nigerians
Leukemia and Lymphoma in Kenya
Preliminary Communication on Leukemia Cell Markers in Kenya
Immunophenotypic Classification of Lymphoblastic Leukemia and Lymphocytic Lymphoma — An Experience in the South-western Area of the Cape Province of South Africa
Acute Childhood Leukemia in Johannesburg
Mediterranean Region:
Observations on the Epidemiology and Subtypes of Lymphatic Malignancies in Israel
Childhood T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in the Campania Region of Italy
Epidemiology and Immunological Phenotype of Childhood All in Greece
Asia:
Epidemiology of Leukemias in the People's Republic of China
Epidemiologic and Immunologic Characteristics of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and Adult T-Cell Leukemia in Japan
Leukemia and Lymphoma in Malaysia
Surface Marker Analysis of Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia in Taiwan, Republic of China
Leukemias and Lymphomas at Lucknow, India
New Zealand:
Leukemia/Lymphoma Incidence in New Zealand: Acute Leukemia Subtypes in the South Island of NewZealand
Editors' Note: All Subtypes of Patients from the North Island (Auckland) New Zealand
South America:
Cell Markers and Acute Leukemia Subtypes in Chile
Immunological phenotype of Leukemias and Lymphomas in Argentina
U.S.A.:
Variation by Race in Presenting Clinical and Biologic Features of Childhood Acute
Lymphoblastic Leukemia: Implications for Treatment Outcome
Part 4. Technical Appendix
Practical Problems in Standardized Immunophenotyping of Leukemias and Lymphomas
Immuno-alkaline Phosphatase Labeling of Hematological Samples: Technique and Applications
Detection of Surface Membrane Antigens by a Rosette Assay Using Antibody Coupled Red Cells
