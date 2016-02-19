Epidemiology of Leukaemia and Lymphoma contains the proceedings of the Leukaemia Research Fund International Workshop held in Oxford, UK, on September 25-27, 1984. Contributors explore the epidemiology of leukemia and lymphoma based on the results of a pilot study that investigated whether careful subdivision of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) using a standardized panel of monoclonal antibodies would reveal interesting associations between subtypes and particular geographic regions or ethnic groups within regions. This book is comprised of 31 chapters divided into four sections and begins with a discussion on epidemiological approaches to hematological malignancy, paying particular attention to international data collection and interpretation; clusters and associations in cancer epidemiology; and childhood leukemia in Great Britain and the Netherlands. The next section explores the causes of human leukemia and lymphoma as well as the epidemiology of leukemia and lymphoma subtypes in various regions of the world such as Africa, Asia, United States, and Mediterranean region. The final section focuses on practical problems in standardized immunophenotyping of leukemias and lymphomas; immuno-alkaline phosphatase labeling of hematological samples; and detection of surface membrane antigens by a rosette assay using antibody coupled red cells. This monograph will be of value to clinicians and medical practitioners interested in the epidemiology of leukemia and lymphoma.

Table of Contents



Preface

Photograph and List of Participants

Part 1. Epidemiological Approaches to Hematological Malignancy

International Data Collection and Interpretation: A Review

Searching for Clusters and Associations in Cancer Epidemiology

Descriptive Epidemiology of Childhood Leukemia and Lymphoma in Great Britain

Recent Epidemiological Studies of Leukemia in the United Kingdom

Epidemiological and Immunological Characteristics of Childhood Leukemia in the Netherlands: Population-based Data from a Nationwide Co-operative Group of Pediatricians

Part 2. Identifying Causes of Leukemia/Lymphoma

Viruses as Risk Factors or Causes of Human Leukemias and Lymphomas

Epidemiology of Human Retroviruses

The value of Sub-typing in Studies of Irradiation and Human Leukemia

Inherited Factors in Leukemia and Lymphoma

Animal Models: Lessons from Feline and Bovine Leukemia Virus Infections

Part 3. The Geography of Leukemia and Lymphoma Subtypes

Collaborative Group Study of the Epidemiology of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Subtypes: Background and First Report

Africa:

The Epidemiology of Lymphomas and Leukemias in Africa — An Overview

Influence of Life-style on the Pattern of Leukemia and Lymphoma Subtypes among Nigerians

Leukemia and Lymphoma in Kenya

Preliminary Communication on Leukemia Cell Markers in Kenya

Immunophenotypic Classification of Lymphoblastic Leukemia and Lymphocytic Lymphoma — An Experience in the South-western Area of the Cape Province of South Africa

Acute Childhood Leukemia in Johannesburg

Mediterranean Region:

Observations on the Epidemiology and Subtypes of Lymphatic Malignancies in Israel

Childhood T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in the Campania Region of Italy

Epidemiology and Immunological Phenotype of Childhood All in Greece

Asia:

Epidemiology of Leukemias in the People's Republic of China

Epidemiologic and Immunologic Characteristics of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and Adult T-Cell Leukemia in Japan

Leukemia and Lymphoma in Malaysia

Surface Marker Analysis of Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia in Taiwan, Republic of China

Leukemias and Lymphomas at Lucknow, India

New Zealand:

Leukemia/Lymphoma Incidence in New Zealand: Acute Leukemia Subtypes in the South Island of NewZealand

Editors' Note: All Subtypes of Patients from the North Island (Auckland) New Zealand

South America:

Cell Markers and Acute Leukemia Subtypes in Chile

Immunological phenotype of Leukemias and Lymphomas in Argentina

U.S.A.:

Variation by Race in Presenting Clinical and Biologic Features of Childhood Acute

Lymphoblastic Leukemia: Implications for Treatment Outcome

Part 4. Technical Appendix

Practical Problems in Standardized Immunophenotyping of Leukemias and Lymphomas

Immuno-alkaline Phosphatase Labeling of Hematological Samples: Technique and Applications

Detection of Surface Membrane Antigens by a Rosette Assay Using Antibody Coupled Red Cells