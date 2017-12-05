Eosinophilic Esophagitis, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323566391, 9780323566407

Eosinophilic Esophagitis, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 28-1

1st Edition

Authors: David Katzka
eBook ISBN: 9780323566407
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323566391
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th December 2017
Table of Contents

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics

Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Foreword: Eosinophilic Esophagitis: New Insights and Management Preface: Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Eosinophilic Esophagitis: Pathophysiology and Definition

Eosinophilic Esophagitis: Incidence and Prevalence

Demographic Features of Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Latest Insights on the Relationship Between Symptoms and Biologic Findings in Adults with Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Endoscopic and Radiologic Findings in Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Eosinophilic Esophagitis in Children and Adults

Pharmacologic Treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis: An Update

Dietary Therapy in Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Endoscopic Treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Future Directions in Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Description

Eosinophilic esophagitis is an important disease that causes considerable morbidity in those afflicted. It is a major cause of esophageal symptoms, particularly dysphagia. Eosinophilic esophagitis seems to be increasing in frequency like bronchial asthma, to which it has been compared. It is complex and may have more than one pathogenesis in its varying presentations in children and adults.Dr. Katzka has invited expert authors to write clinical reviews on this complicated disease. Articles are devoted to the following topics: Pathophysiology and Definition; Incidence and Prevalence; Demographic Features; Symptoms; Endoscopic and Radiologic Findings; Children vs. Adults; Pharmacologic Treatment; Dietary Treatment; Endoscopic Treatment; and Future Directions. Readers will have the current knowledge of the endoscopic approach to diagnosis and treatment of this disease.

About the Authors

David Katzka Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mayo Clinic, Rochester MN

