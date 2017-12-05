Eosinophilic Esophagitis, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 28-1
Table of Contents
Foreword: Eosinophilic Esophagitis: New Insights and Management Preface: Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis: Pathophysiology and Definition
Eosinophilic Esophagitis: Incidence and Prevalence
Demographic Features of Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Latest Insights on the Relationship Between Symptoms and Biologic Findings in Adults with Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Endoscopic and Radiologic Findings in Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis in Children and Adults
Pharmacologic Treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis: An Update
Dietary Therapy in Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Endoscopic Treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Future Directions in Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Description
Eosinophilic esophagitis is an important disease that causes considerable morbidity in those afflicted. It is a major cause of esophageal symptoms, particularly dysphagia. Eosinophilic esophagitis seems to be increasing in frequency like bronchial asthma, to which it has been compared. It is complex and may have more than one pathogenesis in its varying presentations in children and adults.Dr. Katzka has invited expert authors to write clinical reviews on this complicated disease. Articles are devoted to the following topics: Pathophysiology and Definition; Incidence and Prevalence; Demographic Features; Symptoms; Endoscopic and Radiologic Findings; Children vs. Adults; Pharmacologic Treatment; Dietary Treatment; Endoscopic Treatment; and Future Directions. Readers will have the current knowledge of the endoscopic approach to diagnosis and treatment of this disease.
About the Authors
David Katzka Author
Mayo Clinic, Rochester MN