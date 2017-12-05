Eosinophilic Esophagitis, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 28-1

Eosinophilic esophagitis is an important disease that causes considerable morbidity in those afflicted. It is a major cause of esophageal symptoms, particularly dysphagia. Eosinophilic esophagitis seems to be increasing in frequency like bronchial asthma, to which it has been compared. It is complex and may have more than one pathogenesis in its varying presentations in children and adults.Dr. Katzka has invited expert authors to write clinical reviews on this complicated disease. Articles are devoted to the following topics: Pathophysiology and Definition; Incidence and Prevalence; Demographic Features; Symptoms; Endoscopic and Radiologic Findings; Children vs. Adults; Pharmacologic Treatment; Dietary Treatment; Endoscopic Treatment; and Future Directions. Readers will have the current knowledge of the endoscopic approach to diagnosis and treatment of this disease.