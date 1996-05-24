Enzymology Primer for Recombinant DNA Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122437403, 9780080531137

Enzymology Primer for Recombinant DNA Technology

1st Edition

Authors: Hyone-Myong Eun
eBook ISBN: 9780080531137
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122437403
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th May 1996
Page Count: 702
Description

Enzymes are indispensable tools in recombinant DNA technology and genetic engineering. This book not only provides information for enzymologists, but does so in a manner that will also aid nonenymologists in making proper use of these biocatalysts in their research. The Enzymology Primer for Recombinant DNA Technology includes information not usually found in the brief descriptions given in most books on recombinant DNA methodology and gene cloning.

Key Features

  • Provides essential basics as well as up-to-date information on enzymes most commonly used in recombinant DNA technology
  • Presents information in an easily accessible format to serve as a quick reference source
  • Leads to a better understanding of the role of biocatalysts in recombinant DNA techniques

Table of Contents

Enzymes and Nucleic Acids
General Principles
Ligases
Nucleases
Restriction Endonucleases and Modification Methylases
Phosphatases and Polynucleotide Kinase
DNA Polymerases. RNA Polymerases
Market/Reporter Enzymes

Details

No. of pages:
702
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080531137
Hardcover ISBN:
9780122437403

About the Author

Hyone-Myong Eun

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratoris Virbac, France

Ratings and Reviews

