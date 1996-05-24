Enzymology Primer for Recombinant DNA Technology
1st Edition
Authors: Hyone-Myong Eun
eBook ISBN: 9780080531137
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122437403
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th May 1996
Page Count: 702
Description
Enzymes are indispensable tools in recombinant DNA technology and genetic engineering. This book not only provides information for enzymologists, but does so in a manner that will also aid nonenymologists in making proper use of these biocatalysts in their research. The Enzymology Primer for Recombinant DNA Technology includes information not usually found in the brief descriptions given in most books on recombinant DNA methodology and gene cloning.
Key Features
- Provides essential basics as well as up-to-date information on enzymes most commonly used in recombinant DNA technology
- Presents information in an easily accessible format to serve as a quick reference source
- Leads to a better understanding of the role of biocatalysts in recombinant DNA techniques
Table of Contents
Enzymes and Nucleic Acids
General Principles
Ligases
Nucleases
Restriction Endonucleases and Modification Methylases
Phosphatases and Polynucleotide Kinase
DNA Polymerases. RNA Polymerases
Market/Reporter Enzymes
About the Author
Hyone-Myong Eun
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratoris Virbac, France
