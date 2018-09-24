Enzyme Nanoarchitectures: Enzymes Armored with Graphene, Volume 609
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Interlocking Enzymes in Graphene-Coated Cellulose Paper for Increased Enzymatic Efficiency
Melissa R. Limbacher, Megan K. Puglia, Caterina M. Riccardi and Challa V. Kumar
2. Enzyme Multilayers on Graphene-Based FETs for Biosensing Applications
Christina Bliem, Esteban Piccinini, Wolfgang Knoll and Omar Azzaroni
3. Stabilization of Laccase Through Immobilization on Functionalized GO-Derivatives
Alexandra V. Chatzikonstantinou, Elena Gkantzou, Dimitrios Gournis, Michaela Patila and Haralambos Stamatis
4. Synthesis, Characterization, and Applications of Nanographene-Armored Enzymes
Maryam Khan, Qayyum Husain and Shamoon Asmat
5. PAMAM Dendrimer Modified Reduced Graphene Oxide Postfunctionalized by Horseradish Peroxidase for Biosensing H2O2
Sheela Berchmans, Manju Venkatesan, Chirnajeevi Srinivasa Rao Vusa and Palaniappan Arumugam
6. Preparation, Characterization, and Application of Enzyme Nanoparticles
Neelam Yadav, Jagriti Narang, Anil Kumar Chhillar and Chandra S. Pundir
7. Encapsulation of Microorganisms, Enzymes, and Redox Mediators in Graphene Oxide and Reduced Graphene Oxide
Orr Schlesinger and Lital Alfonta
8. Chemical and Biochemical Approach to Make a Perfect Biocatalytic System on Carbonaceous Matrices
Paulina Bolibok, Katarzyna Roszek and Marek Wiśniewski
9. Immobilization of a Mesophilic Lipase on Graphene Oxide: Stability, Activity, and Reusability Insights
Nalok Dutta and Malay K. Saha
10. A Simple Flow Reactor for Continuous Synthesis of Biographene for Enzymology Studies
Megan K. Puglia, Murali Anuganti, Yao Lin and Challa V. Kumar
11. Enzymes–Graphene Platforms for Electrochemical Biosensors Design With Biomedical Applications
Luminita Fritea, Mihaela Tertis, Robert Sandulescu and Cecilia Cristea
12. Graphene Quantum Dots: Synthesis and Applications
Ankarao Kalluri, Debika Debnath, Bhushan Dharmadhikari and Prabir Patra
13. Shielding of Enzyme on the Surface of Graphene-Based Composite Cellular Foams Through Bioinspired Mineralization
Yiying Sun, Jingjing Zhao, Jiafu Shi, Shaohua Zhang and Zhongyi Jiang
14. Enzyme Immobilization on Functionalized Graphene Oxide Nanosheets: Efficient and Robust Biocatalysts
Asieh Soozanipour and Asghar Taheri-Kafrani
Description
Enzymes Conjugated to Graphene, Volume 609 in the Methods in Enzymology series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on Enzyme immobilization, Detection of Urea, Enzyme immobilization Enzyme immobilization, PAMAM dendrimer modified reduced graphene oxide post functionalized by horseradish peroxidase for biosensing H2O2, HRP immobilized for LEV detection, Enzyme immobilization, Graphene biocatalysts, Enzyme immobilization, Interactions, Enzyme immobilization, GQD, Enzyme Immobilization, and Enzyme immobilization on functionalized graphene oxide nanosheets.
Challa Vijaya Kumar Serial Volume Editor
Challa Vijaya Kumar, PhD is a senior professor at the University of Connecticut and has more than 40 years of research experience in interdisciplinary research areas including biological chemistry, physical chemistry, organic chemistry, photochemistry, biochemistry and material chemistry. He has more than 158 peer-reviewed publications and several book chapters in internationally reputed journals. He has been actively working in the area of bio-related two-dimensional materials for nearly 25 years and has published 10 papers on graphene related topics in the last 3 years. More importantly, his research lab pioneered the synthesis of graphene in aqueous conditions using proteins as exfoliating agents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Departments of Chemistry and of Molecular and Cell Biology, University of Connecticut, Connecticut, USA