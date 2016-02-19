Enzyme Immunodiagnosis
1st Edition
Description
Enzyme Immunodiagnosis focuses on the applications of enzyme immunodiagnosis procedures to the detection of drugs, infectious disease pathogens, and antigens in cancer pathology.
This book discusses the use of immunoassays in vaccine assessment and standardization, including the application of commercial enzyme immunoassays (EIA) kits, automation of assays, and interpretation of results obtained with both serological and immunohistochemical methods. The developments in immunoblotting applications to diagnosis and research and use of polyclonal or monoclonal antibodies in enzyme immunodiagnosis are also reviewed.
This book is beneficial to students and specialists conducting work on immunoenzymatic technology, as well as those involved in research, development, teaching, and diagnosis in fields in immunoassays.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
2 Preparation of Immunoglobulins, Antibodies, or Fab Fragments
A. Immunization
B. Isolation of Immunoglobulins
C. Preparation of Fab Fragments
3 Conjugation of Enzymes
A. Purification of Enzymes
B. Selected Procedures of Conjugation
4 Principles of the Design of Enzyme Immunoassays
A. Formulation of Methodology
B. Solid Phases Used in Enzyme Immunoassays
C. Operational Details of Enzyme Immunoassay Procedures
D. Interpretation of Results Obtained with Enzyme Immunoassays
5 Enzyme Immunohistochemical Methods
A. Introduction
B. Fixation of Tissue
C. Detection of Antigens at the Light Microscopic Level
D. Double Immunoenzymatic Labeling
E. Nonspecific Staining
F. Ultrastructural Localization of Antigens
6 Enzyme Immunoassays After Immunoblotting
A. Technical Approaches
B. Immunoblotting Applications in Diagnosis and Research
C. Conclusion
7 The Use of Polyclonal or Monoclonal Antibodies in Enzyme Immunoassays
A. Variation in Immune Response
B. The Concepts of Affinity, Avidity, Cross-Reactivity, and Specificity
C. The Consequences of the Production of Monoclonal Antibodies for Affinity and Specificity
D. Unusual Properties of Monoclonal Antibodies
E. Conclusion
8 Homogeneous Enzyme Immunoassays for the Detection of Drugs
A. Introduction
B. Assay Design and Protocol
C. Qualitative and Semiquantitative Detection of Drugs
9 The Value of Enzyme Immunohistochemistry in Pathology, Oncology, and Histology
A. Enzyme Immunoassays in Diagnostic Pathology
B. Enzyme Immunohistochemical Detection of Antigens in Oncology
C. Immunoperoxidase Application in Histology
10 Enzyme Immunoassays for Infectious Diseases
A. Introduction
B. Enzyme Immunohistochemistry of Infected Cells and Tissue from Cultures
C. The Use of Polyclonal Antisera or Monoclonal Antibodies in Enzyme Immunoassays for Infectious Pathogens
D. Applications of Enzyme Immunoassays in Parasitology
E. Applications of EIA in Bacteriology, Chlamydiology, and Rickettsiology
F. Enzyme Immunoassays in Virology and for the Diagnosis of Viral Diseases
11 Automation in Enzyme Immunoassays and Commercial Kits
A. Total Automation
B. Semiautomation
C. Commercial Kits for Enzyme Immunoassays
12 Screening of Recombinant DNA Expression Libraries
A. Construction of Recombinant Transformants
B. Immunological Screening of Large cDNA Expression Libraries
13 Vaccine Assessment and Standardization
A. Safety and Efficacy of Prospective Vaccines
B. Vaccines: Quality Assessment and Standardization
14 Future Prospects of Enzyme Immunodiagnosis
Acknowledgments
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 15th July 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323159173