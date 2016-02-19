Enzyme Catalysis and Control, Volume 24
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Introduction
Acknowledgment
Paul Boyer
Conference Photographs
1. NMR Studies of Phosphoryl Transfer Reactions
2. Role of Water on the Free Energy of Hydrolysis of Pyrophosphate
3. Control of Oxygen Delivery from the Erythrocyte by Modification of Pyruvate Kinase
4. Hormonal Actions of Vitamin D
5. Interaction of Galactosyltransferase with α-Lactalbumin and Substrates
6. Regulation of Lipid Metabolism by a Lipid-Carrying Protein
7. Selenium-Glutathione Peroxidase: Properties and Synthesis
8. Regulation of Metabolism in Penicillium charlesii by Organic Acids: Role of L-Tartaric Acid
9. Kinetic Analysis of the Specificity of Multisubstrate Carnitine Palmitoyltransferase
10. GABA and Taurine Enzymes in Mammalian Brain
11. Biochemistry and Regulation of Signal Transduction by Neuronal Acetylcholine Receptors
12. Enzymes of Glutamate and Glutamine Biosynthesis in Bacillus licheniformis
13. Glutamine Synthetase: The Major Mn(II) Enzyme in Mammalian Brain
14. Regulation of Gluconeogenesis at Phosphoenolpyruvate Carboxykinase
15. Involvement of Guanidino Groups in Anion-Binding Sites and in Enzyme-Catalyzed Covalent Modification Reactions
16. Use of Coimmobilized Multienzyme Systems as Models for in Vivo Processes
17. Mechanism and Regulation of Bovine Liver Fructose-1,6-bisphosphatase
18. Equilibrium Kinetic Studies of Enzyme Mechanism and Control
19. Kinetics of Tryptophanase Inactivation/Activation by Sudden Removal/Addition of Potassium Ions with the Aid of a Crown Ether or Cryptand
20. Mechanism and Regulation of Protein Turnover: Effect of the α-Mannosidase Inhibitor, Swainsonine, on Glycoprotein Degradation
21. Inhibition of Protein Synthesis Initiation Factors by Naturally Occurring Sulfhydryl Reactive Reagents
22. Structure and Multistep Activation of the Precursors of Peptides from Honeybee Venom Glands and Frog Skin
23. Age-Related Effects on Subunit Interactions in Rat Muscle Glyceraldehyde-3-Phosphate Dehydrogenase
24. Catalysis of Methemoglobin Reduction
25. Colicin Channels and Cellular Immunity
26. Mechanism and Regulation of Mitochondrial ATP Synthesis
27. Binding Change Mechanism for ATP Synthesis by Oxidative Phosphorylation and Photophosphorylation
28. Contribution of Subunit Interactions to the Effectiveness of Catalysis by Succinyl Coenzyme A Synthetase
29. Laser-Induced Photogeneration of ATP: A New Approach to the Study of Chemical Kinetics of Muscle Contraction
30. Inhibition of Mitochondrial F1-ATPase by Adenylyl Imidodiphosphate
31. Mechanistic Implications of 18O Exchange During ATP Synthesis in Oxidative Phosphorylation
32. Control of Forward and Reverse Electron Flow in Mitochondria: Thermodynamic Versus Kinetic Considerations
33. Role of Mg2+ Ions in Several Steps of the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum-ATPase Cycle
34. Sarcoplasmic Reticulum Ca2+-ATPase: Alterations in Catalysis through Interaction with ATP and ADP
35. Ca2+-Ca2+ Exchange Catalyzed by the Membrane-Bound Ca2+,Mg2+-ATPase of Sarcoplasmic Reticulum Vesicles
36. A New Approach to the Mechanism of Photophosphorylation: Modulation of ATP Synthetase Activity by Limited Diffusibility of Nucleotides Near the Enzyme
37. Specific Interactions of Xanthene Dyes with Nucleotide-Binding Sites of Membrane Energy-Transducing Enzymes and Carriers
38. Contribution of 18O Technology to the Mechanism of the H+-ATPase from Yeast Plasma Membrane
Index
Cumulative Contributors Index
Contents of Previous Volumes
Description
Current Topics in Cellular Regulation: Volume 24, Enzyme Catalysis and Control is a compendium of papers that discusses phosphoryl transfer reactions, the role of water on the free energy of hydrolysis of pyrophosphate, and the hormonal actions of vitamin D. Other papers describe the regulation lipid metabolism by a lipid-carrying protein, the GABA, and taurine enzymes in mammalian brain. One paper examines the role of vitamin D in the metabolism of cells, as well as in the whole animal. Upon absorption in the body, the vitamin undergoes various metabolic transformations before interacting with specific receptors, and then inducting the genome in the target tissues to generate biological and hormonal responses. Another paper notes the possibility of a genetic defect in cancer cells that results in the abnormal accumulation of sterol carrier protein (SCP) and cholesterol in vivo; and also in the inability to maintain levels of SCP or cholesterol in vitro. One paper shows that tartrate, or other organic acids, secreted into the medium by the penicillia keeps the pH in an optimal range for acid protease degradation of proteins and glycoproteins. This mechanism helps the fungus to survive in a nutrient environment (which is unbalanced with respect to an optimum C/N ratio and at a pH unfavorable to many bacteria and other life forms). Another paper proposes a model for the modulation of ATP synthetase activities and medium exchange reactions by energy input, substrate concentration, or others that affect the microenvironment of the enzyme under certain conditions. The compendium will prove beneficial to molecular biologists, general biologists, microbiologists, and biochemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 534
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 13th August 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483217239