Environmental Virology and Virus Ecology, Volume 101
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Carolyn M. Malmstrom
1. Viruses in Marine Ecosystems: From Open Waters to Coral Reefs
Karen D. Weynberg
2. Viruses in Polar Lake and Soil Ecosystems
Alberto Rastrojo and Antonio Alcamí
3. From Spatial Metagenomics to Molecular Characterization of Plant Viruses: A Geminivirus Case Study
Sohini Claverie, Pauline Bernardo, Simona Kraberger, Penelope Hartnady, Pierre Lefeuvre, Jean-Michel Lett, Serge Galzi, Denis Filloux, Gordon W. Harkins, Arvind Varsani, Darren P. Martin and Philippe Roumagnac
4. Water-Mediated Transmission of Plant, Animal, and Human Viruses
Nataša Mehle, Ion Gutiérrez-Aguirre, Denis Kutnjak and Maja Ravnikar
5. Evaluating the Importance of Environmental Persistence for Ranavirus Transmission and Epidemiology
Jesse L. Brunner and Christian M. Yarber
6. Plant and Insect Viruses in Managed and Natural Environments: Novel and Neglected Transmission Pathways
Roger A.C. Jones
7. Evolutionary Determinants of Host and Vector Manipulation by Plant Viruses
Kerry E. Mauck, Quentin Chesnais and Lori R. Shapiro
8. Emerging Viruses in Bees: From Molecules to Ecology
Dino P. McMahon, Lena Wilfert, Robert J. Paxton and Mark J.F. Brown
9. Ecological Complexity in Plant Virus Host Range Evolution
Michael J. McLeish, Aurora Fraile and Fernando García-Arenal
Description
Environmental Virology, Volume 101, the latest in the Advances in Virus Research series, contains new, informative updates on the topic. First published in 1953, this series covers a diverse range of in-depth reviews, providing a valuable overview of the current field of virology. Updates to this release include sections on the host landscape and vector behavior, key determinants of plant virus evolution and emergence, plant virome analysis using spatial metagenomics, host range evolution in generalist viruses, the influence of environment, water-mediated spread and transmission of viruses, viruses transmitted by means other than insect vectors, and more.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 19th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128144169
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128144152
About the Serial Volume Editors
Carolyn Malmstrom Serial Volume Editor
Dr.Carolyn Malmstrom works at the Michigan State University, Department of Plant Biology and Graduate Program in Ecology, Evolutionary Biology, and Behavior, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Michigan State University, Department of Plant Biology and Graduate Program in Ecology, Evolutionary Biology, and Behavior, USA