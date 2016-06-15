Environmental Stresses in Soybean Production
1st Edition
Soybean Production Volume 2
Environmental Stress Conditions in Soybean Production: Soybean Production, Volume Two, examines the impact of conditions on final crop yield and identifies core issues and methods to address concerns. As climate and soil quality changes and issues continue to manifest around the world, methods of ensuring sustainable crop production is imperative. The care and treatment of the soil nutrients, how water availability and temperature interact with both soil and plant, and what new means of crop protection are being developed make this an important resource for those focusing on this versatile crop. The book is a complement to volume one, Abiotic and Biotic Stresses in Soybean Production, providing further insights into crop protection.
- Presents insights for addressing specific environmental stress conditions in soybean production, including soil, atmospheric, and other contributing factors
- Facilitates translational methods based on stress factors from around the world
- Examines the future of soybean production challenges, including those posed by climate change
- Complements volume one, Abiotic and Biotic Stresses in Soybean Production, providing further insights into crop protection
Researchers, academicians and scientists in plant biology, plant physiology, plant molecular biology, crop production, plant-microbe interactions, microbiology, biotechnology, environment, etc. It is also of special significance to the industry sector, as the production and processing of soybean grains for food and oil production is an important process. Advanced level students in these areas.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- Foreword
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- 1. Use of Biotechnology in Soybean Production Under Environmental Stresses
- Introduction
- Soybean, Bradyrhizobium japonicum, Stress, and Biotechnology
- Conclusion and Future Perspectives
- 2. Soybean Production Under Flooding Stress and Its Mitigation Using Plant Growth-Promoting Microbes
- Introduction
- Impact of Flooding Injuries on Soybean Growth
- Impact of Flooding Stress on Soybean Proteome
- Mitigation of Flooding Stress in Soybeans Utilizing Plant Growth-Promoting Rhizobacteria
- Conclusion
- 3. Soybean Tillage Stress
- Introduction
- Tillage and Soybean Yield Production
- Soybean, Stress, and Tillage
- Soybeans, Tillage, and Microbial Activities
- Conclusion and Future Perspectives
- 4. Soybean Production and Environmental Stresses
- Introduction
- Soybean: A Crop With Multifarious Uses
- Environmental Stress and Plant Responses
- Environmental Stress-Induced Oxidative Stress
- Soybean Responses to Environmental Stresses
- Toxic Metals/Metalloids
- Extreme Temperature
- Waterlogging
- Ultraviolet Radiation
- Possible Strategies for Environmental Stress Tolerance
- Conclusion and Outlook
- 5. Soybean (Glycine max [L.] Merr.) Production Under Organic and Traditional Farming
- Introduction
- Soybean Nutrient Management
- Controlling Pests and Disease
- Controlling Weeds
- Conclusions
- 6. Soybeans and Plant Hormones
- Introduction
- Auxins and Stress
- Abscisic Acid and Stress
- Ethylene and Stress
- Jasmonate and Stress
- Gibberellins and Stress
- Cytokinins and Stress
- Salicylic Acid and Stress
- Strigolactones and Stress
- Brassinosteroids and Stress
- Nitrous Oxide and Stress
- Conclusion and Future Perspectives
- 7. Soybean, Protein, and Oil Production Under Stress
- Introduction
- Soybean Seeds and Environmental Parameters
- Soybean Seed Protein and Oil
- Soybean Seed Protein and Oil Under Stress
- Soybean Protein Signaling and Stress
- Conclusion and Future Perspectives
- 8. Soybeans, Stress, and Plant Growth-Promoting Rhizobacteria
- Introduction
- Plant Growth-Promoting Rhizobacteria
- Interactions of Plant Growth-Promoting Rhizobacteria and Other Soil Microbes
- Plant Growth-Promoting Rhizobacteria and Biological N Fixation
- Soybeans, Plant Growth-Promoting Rhizobacteria, and Nutrient Deficiency
- Soybeans, Plant Growth-Promoting Rhizobacteria, and Suboptimal Root Zone Temperature
- Soybeans, Plant Growth-Promoting Rhizobacteria, and Heavy Metals
- Soybeans, Plant Growth-Promoting Rhizobacteria, and Pathogens
- Conclusion and Future Perspectives
- 9. Role of Genetics and Genomics in Mitigating Abiotic Stresses in Soybeans
- Introduction
- Challenges to the Sustainability of Soybean Production
- Response of the Soybean Plant to Abiotic Stress
- Application of Genomic Approaches for Improving Tolerance to Abiotic Stresses
- Future Prospective
- 10. Soybean and Acidity Stress
- Introduction
- Soybeans and Acidity
- Rhizobium and Acidity
- Nutrients, Acidity, and Biological N Fixation
- Methods of Acidity Alleviation
- Conclusion and Future Perspectives
- 11. Soybean Production and Compaction Stress
- Introduction
- Soybean and Compaction Stress
- Rhizobium and Compaction Stress
- Methods of Alleviating Compaction Stress
- Conclusion and Future Perspectives
- 12. Soybeans, Stress, and Nutrients
- Introduction
- Plant Biotechnology and Nutrient Uptake
- Soil Salinity and Plant Nutrient Uptake
- Soil Acidity and Plant Nutrient Uptake
- Soybeans, Macronutrients, and Stress
- Soybeans, Micronutrients, and Stress
- Soybeans, Iron, Zinc, Manganese, Copper, and Stress
- Conclusion and Future Perspectives
- Index
No. of pages: 322
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 15th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128017289
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128015353
Mohammad Miransari
Prof. Dr. Mohammad Miransari, with 60 ISI article, 18 authored and edited book, and 38 book chapters, have been the reviewer for more than 20 international journals. I have spent a long time studying and doing research in some of the most prestigious universities in the world including Isfahan University of Technology, Isfahan, Iran, McGill University, Quebec, Canada, and Tarbiat Modares University, Tehran, Iran. At present I am the CEO of Abtinberkeh Ltd. Company, co.Abtinberkeh1.com, located in Isfahan, Iran, with the specialty of producing book and other scientific products. The presented book is a collection of research and experience by some of the best in the field of soybean.
AbtinBerkeh Ltd. Co., Tehran, Iran