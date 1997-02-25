Environmental Radioactivity from Natural, Industrial and Military Sources

Merrill Eisenbud is the author of more than 200 contributions to scientific journals and books. He is currently Professor Emeritus at the Nelson Institute of Environmental Medicine, New York University Medical Center, where he spent 25 years as professor and director of the Laboratory of Environmental Studies. Dr. Eisenbud has served with the U.S. Atomic Energy commission (where he was the founding director of the Health and Safety Laboratory), the National Academy of Engineering, New York Academy of Sciences, the Brazilian Academy of Sciences, the New York Academy of Medicine, and as Environmental Protection Administrator for the City of New York. He has been a member of many national and international committees concerned with radiation research and is currently an Honorary Member of the National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements, and a member of the National Research Council Boardon Radiation Effects. Dr. Eisenbud is currently Scholar in Residence at the Duke University Medical center, and is adjunct professor of Environmental Sciences and Engineering at the University of North Carolina School of Public Health.