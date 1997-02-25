Environmental Radioactivity from Natural, Industrial and Military Sources
4th Edition
From Natural, Industrial and Military Sources
Description
Environmental Radioactivity from Natural, Industrial, and Military Sources is the comprehensive source of information on radiation in the environment and human exposure to radioactivity. This Fourth Edition isa complete revision and extension of the classic work, reflecting major new developments and concerns as the Cold War ended, nuclear weapons began to be dismantled, and cleanup of the nuclear weapons facilities assumed center stage. Contamination from accidents involving weapons, reactors, and radionuclide sources are discussed in an updated chapter, including the latest information about the effects of the Chernobyl accident. Important revisions are also made to the chapters on natural radioactivity, nuclear fuels and power reactors, radioactive waste management, and various other sources of exposure. Several chapters provide primers for readers who may not be familiar with the fundamentals of radiation biology, protection standards, and pathways for the environmental transport of radionuclides. An Appendix lists the properties of the more important radionuclides found in the environment. The book concludes with a commentary on contemporary social aspects of radiation exposure and risks that offers analternative view to current, often excessive concerns over radiation, nuclear technology, and waste.
Key Features
- Describes every important source of environmental radioactivity
- Reviews the vexing problems of radioactive waste management and clean-up of contaminated sites
- Contains measured or projected radiation dose estimates for the major sources
- Features 126 figures, 80 tables, and more than 1200 references
- Discusses current problems in historical context
- The two authors bring more than 75 years of combined experience with environmental radioactivity
- Provides an understanding of the sources of environmental radioactivity and human exposure from the mining of ores to final disposal of wastes
- Thoroughly reviews important contamination accidents
Readership
Researchers and industry scientists in radiation biology, environmental sciences, ecology, radiation engineering; radiation safety officers; public health and government agencies; advanced students in environmental health physics, environmental radioactivity, radiological environmental surveillance, or nuclear waste management
Table of Contents
Preface. Introduction. The Biological Basis of Radiation Protection. Radiation Protection Standards. Atmospheric Pathways. Terrestrial and Aquatic Pathways. Natural Radioactivity. Production and Reprocessing of Nuclear Fuels. Power Reactors. Nuclear Weapons. Various Other Sources of Exposure. Radioactive Waste Management. Experience with Radioactive Contamination Due to Accidents. Methods of Environmental Surveillance. Radiological Assessment and its Application to Dose Reconstruction. Remediation of Contaminated Sites. Radiation Exposure and Risks: Some Contemporary Social Aspects. Appendix: The Properties of Certain Radionuclides. List of Acronyms. References. Subject Index. Table Captions and New Tables. Figure Captions.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 25th February 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080505800
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122351549
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493300419
About the Author
Merrill Eisenbud
Merrill Eisenbud is the author of more than 200 contributions to scientific journals and books. He is currently Professor Emeritus at the Nelson Institute of Environmental Medicine, New York University Medical Center, where he spent 25 years as professor and director of the Laboratory of Environmental Studies. Dr. Eisenbud has served with the U.S. Atomic Energy commission (where he was the founding director of the Health and Safety Laboratory), the National Academy of Engineering, New York Academy of Sciences, the Brazilian Academy of Sciences, the New York Academy of Medicine, and as Environmental Protection Administrator for the City of New York. He has been a member of many national and international committees concerned with radiation research and is currently an Honorary Member of the National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements, and a member of the National Research Council Boardon Radiation Effects. Dr. Eisenbud is currently Scholar in Residence at the Duke University Medical center, and is adjunct professor of Environmental Sciences and Engineering at the University of North Carolina School of Public Health.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, New York University Medical Center
Thomas Gesell
Tom Gesell is a member of the Health Physics Society and the National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements, and serves on federal advisory committees and is a consultant to the International Atomic Energy Agency. He has made close to 100 contributions to the scientific literature and has edited compendia on natural radiation and on contamination from nuclear weapons testing. Dr. Gesell has directed the Department of Energy's Radiological and Environmental Sciences Laboratory located on the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory site where he managed numerous programs related to protection health and environment. Since 1991 Gesell has been a professor of health physics at Idaho State University where he also directs the ISU Environmental Monitoring Program and serves as University Radiation Safety Officer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Idaho State University, Dept. of Physics