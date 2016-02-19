Environmental Quality and Safety - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122270031, 9781483264189

Environmental Quality and Safety

1st Edition

Global Aspects of Chemistry, Toxicology and Technology as Applied to the Environment

Editors: Frederick Coulston Friedhelm Korte
eBook ISBN: 9781483264189
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 254
Description

Environmental Quality and Safety: Global Aspects of Chemistry, Toxicology and Technology as Applied to the Environment, Volume 3 is a collection of papers that deals with environmental safety. The collection presents some definitions of environmental safety from different viewpoints: that of a consumer, a scientist, a producer, and a regulator. One paper then discusses pesticide residues and radioactive substances that are found in food. This paper compares pesticide and radioactivity problems such as permissible limits and the measurement methods employed. The volume also presents air quality standards discussed at an international symposium in Paris. One paper examines two ways of assessing the hazards caused by environmental chemicals through epidemiological statistical evaluation and animal experimentation. The volume cites as example the environmental problems encountered in the United States as referenced by the Environmental Protection Agency. One paper also enumerates the reasons why the role of biochemical criteria in stabling air quality guides should be considered important. Another paper also discusses the problem of applying animal toxicological (pesticide residue and radioactive substances) test results to human. The compendium is valuable for environmentalists, toxicologists, marine biologists, industrial chemists, and nuclear scientists.

Table of Contents


How Safe is Safe? A Consumer's Viewpoint

How Safe is Safe? A Scientist's Viewpoint

How Safe is Safe? A Producer's Viewpoint

Pesticide Residues and Radioactive Substances in Food: a Comparative Study of the Problems

Opening Address at the International Symposium on the Establishment of Air Quality Standards

Les Principales methodes automatiques de dosage des polluants atmospheriques

Le monoxyde de carbone

Problems Encountered in the Toxicological Testing of Environmental Chemicals

Current Situation with Respect to Environmental Problems in the United States

The Role of Biochemical Criteria in the Establishment of Air Quality Guides

Fundamental Biochemical Aspects of Air Pollution

Residues in Animals During Chronic Exposure to Dieldrin

Comparative Aspects of the Metabolism of Pesticides

Blood Levels of DDT in Nonoccupationally Exposed Mothers and Newborn Infants in a City in Brazil

The Impact of FDA Publicity Releases on Industry, Consumers, and Taxpayers

Environmental Factors in the Etiology of Human Malformations: Perspectives and Problems of Evaluation

Delayed Neurotoxicity of Organophosphorus Compounds and Copper Concentration in the Serum of Hens

No-Effect Level and Extrapolation as Applied to Pesticide Residues and Radioactive Substances

How Safe is Safe? A Regulator's Viewpoint

The Chemistry of Environmentalism

Environmental Control Impact on Food Production

The Role of Clinical Research in Establishing Air Quality Criteria and Standards

Marine Biotoxicology

Index

Information for Authors


