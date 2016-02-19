Environmental Quality and Safety
1st Edition
Global Aspects of Chemistry, Toxicology and Technology as Applied to the Environment
Environmental Quality and Safety: Global Aspects of Chemistry, Toxicology and Technology as Applied to the Environment, Volume 3 is a collection of papers that deals with environmental safety. The collection presents some definitions of environmental safety from different viewpoints: that of a consumer, a scientist, a producer, and a regulator. One paper then discusses pesticide residues and radioactive substances that are found in food. This paper compares pesticide and radioactivity problems such as permissible limits and the measurement methods employed. The volume also presents air quality standards discussed at an international symposium in Paris. One paper examines two ways of assessing the hazards caused by environmental chemicals through epidemiological statistical evaluation and animal experimentation. The volume cites as example the environmental problems encountered in the United States as referenced by the Environmental Protection Agency. One paper also enumerates the reasons why the role of biochemical criteria in stabling air quality guides should be considered important. Another paper also discusses the problem of applying animal toxicological (pesticide residue and radioactive substances) test results to human. The compendium is valuable for environmentalists, toxicologists, marine biologists, industrial chemists, and nuclear scientists.
How Safe is Safe? A Consumer's Viewpoint
How Safe is Safe? A Scientist's Viewpoint
How Safe is Safe? A Producer's Viewpoint
Pesticide Residues and Radioactive Substances in Food: a Comparative Study of the Problems
Opening Address at the International Symposium on the Establishment of Air Quality Standards
Les Principales methodes automatiques de dosage des polluants atmospheriques
Le monoxyde de carbone
Problems Encountered in the Toxicological Testing of Environmental Chemicals
Current Situation with Respect to Environmental Problems in the United States
The Role of Biochemical Criteria in the Establishment of Air Quality Guides
Fundamental Biochemical Aspects of Air Pollution
Residues in Animals During Chronic Exposure to Dieldrin
Comparative Aspects of the Metabolism of Pesticides
Blood Levels of DDT in Nonoccupationally Exposed Mothers and Newborn Infants in a City in Brazil
The Impact of FDA Publicity Releases on Industry, Consumers, and Taxpayers
Environmental Factors in the Etiology of Human Malformations: Perspectives and Problems of Evaluation
Delayed Neurotoxicity of Organophosphorus Compounds and Copper Concentration in the Serum of Hens
No-Effect Level and Extrapolation as Applied to Pesticide Residues and Radioactive Substances
How Safe is Safe? A Regulator's Viewpoint
The Chemistry of Environmentalism
Environmental Control Impact on Food Production
The Role of Clinical Research in Establishing Air Quality Criteria and Standards
Marine Biotoxicology
