Environmental Quality and Safety: Global Aspects of Chemistry, Toxicology and Technology as Applied to the Environment, Volume 3 is a collection of papers that deals with environmental safety. The collection presents some definitions of environmental safety from different viewpoints: that of a consumer, a scientist, a producer, and a regulator. One paper then discusses pesticide residues and radioactive substances that are found in food. This paper compares pesticide and radioactivity problems such as permissible limits and the measurement methods employed. The volume also presents air quality standards discussed at an international symposium in Paris. One paper examines two ways of assessing the hazards caused by environmental chemicals through epidemiological statistical evaluation and animal experimentation. The volume cites as example the environmental problems encountered in the United States as referenced by the Environmental Protection Agency. One paper also enumerates the reasons why the role of biochemical criteria in stabling air quality guides should be considered important. Another paper also discusses the problem of applying animal toxicological (pesticide residue and radioactive substances) test results to human. The compendium is valuable for environmentalists, toxicologists, marine biologists, industrial chemists, and nuclear scientists.