Environmental Policy in an International Context - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340652602, 9780080531168

Environmental Policy in an International Context, Volume 2

1st Edition

Conflicts of Interest

Editors: Peter Sloep Andrew Blowers
eBook ISBN: 9780080531168
Paperback ISBN: 9780340652602
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 19th October 1995
Page Count: 272
Table of Contents

Agricultural intensification: Livestock farming in the Netherlands
Analysing amenity and scientific problems: the Broadland, England
Environmental conflicts in transforming economies: central and eastern Europe
Population, poverty and land in the Transboundary transfers of hazardous and radioactive wastes
The distribution of environmental costs and benefits: acid rain
Climate change: from science to global politics
Conflicts over biodiversity

Description

Volume two considers major environmental issues using individual case studies from around the world as illustrations. These case studies explore the causes of international environmental issues and investigate the conflicts that hamper these solutions. The case studies address such problems as intensive farming, overpopulation, deforestation, climate change and waste disposal. Each case study also looks at policy and management of these international environmental issues. The case studies span the globe, encompassing the Western world as well as the former Eastern Bloc and developing countries in Africa and South East Asia.

Key Features

  • A critical and analytical look at contemporary environmental issues
  • Aimed to provide a body of knowledge to social and natural scientists
  • A multi-disciplinary approach

Readership

First year undergraduates on the Open University course 'Environmental Policy in an International Context'. Also suitable for those on environment-related courses as wide ranging as Environment Management, Environment Science and Environmental Geography

"There is much useful material here for illustrative and comparative purposes,Geography, ...the book is well written.." --Environmental Politics

About the Editors

Peter Sloep Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Programme Director, Open University, The Netherlands

Andrew Blowers Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Open University, UK

