Environmental Monitoring and Characterization
1st Edition
Description
Environmental Monitoring and Characterization is an integrated, hands-on resource for monitoring all aspects of the environment. Sample collection methods and relevant physical, chemical and biological processes necessary to characterize the environment are brought together in twenty chapters which cover: sample collection methods, monitoring terrestrial, aquatic and air environments, and relevant chemical, physical and biological processes and contaminants.
This book will serve as an authoritative reference for advanced students and environmental professionals.
Key Features
- Examines the integration of physical, chemical, and biological processes
- Emphasizes field methods and real-time data acquisition, made more accessible with case studies, problems, calculations, and questions
- Includes four color illustrations throughout the text
- Brings together the concepts of environmental monitoring and site characterization
Readership
Environmental consultants, regulators, and industry environmental scientists. Also advanced undergraduate students majoring in Environmental Sciences, and first- and second-year graduate students.
Table of Contents
MONITORING AND CHARACTERIZATION OF THE ENVIRONMENT J. F. Artiola, I. L. Pepper, M. L. Brusseau
SAMPLING AND DATA QUALITY OBJECTIVES IN ENVIRONMENTAL MONITORING J. F. Artiola, A. W. Warrick
STATISTICS IN ENVIRONMENTAL MONITORING J. A. Vargas-Guzmán, A. W. Warrick, D. E. Myers, S. A. Musil, J. F. Artiola
AUTOMATED DATA ACQUISITION AND PROCESSING P. W. Brown, S. A. Musil
MAPS IN ENVIRONMENTAL MONITORING D. M. Hendricks
GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND THEIR USE FOR ENVIRONMENTAL MONITORING R. MacArthur
SOIL AND VADOSE ZONE SAMPLING I. L. Wilson, J. F. Artiola
GROUNDWATER SAMPLING M. Barackman, M. L. Brusseau
MONITORING SURFACE WATERS J. F. Artiola
MONITORING NEAR-SURFACE AIR QUALITY A. D. Matthias
ENVIRONMENTAL MONITORING WITH REMOTE SENSING A. R. Huete
ENVIRONMENTAL PHYSICAL PROPERTIES AND PROCESSES I. Yolcubal, M. Brusseau, J. Artiola, P. Wierenga, G. Wilson
CHEMICAL PROPERTIES AND PROCESSES J. F. Artiola
MICROBIAL PROPERTIES AND PROCESSES I. L. Pepper, C. Rensing, C. P. Gerba
PHYSICAL CONTAMINANTS J. L. Walworth
CHEMICAL CONTAMINANTS M. L. Brusseau, G. B. Famisan, J. F. Artiola
MICROBIAL CONTAMINANTS C. P. Gerba, I. L. Pepper
SOIL AND GROUNDWATER REMEDIATION M. L. Brusseau, R. M. Maier
ECOLOGICAL RESTORATION V. J. Gerhart, W. J. Waugh, E. P. Glenn, and I. L. Pepper
RISK ASSESSMENT AND ENVIRONMENTAL REGULATIONS C. P. Gerba
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 10th June 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080491271
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120644773
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781483299792
About the Author
Janick Artiola
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Arizona at Tucson, U.S.A.
Ian Pepper
Dr. Ian Pepper is currently a Professor at the University of Arizona. He is also Director of the University of Arizona, Environmental Research Laboratory (ERL) and the NSF Water and Environmental Technology (WET) Center. Dr. Pepper is an environmental microbiologist specializing in the molecular ecology of the environment. His research has focused on the fate and transport of pathogens in air, water, soils and wastes. His expertise has been recognized by membership on six National Academy of Science Committees and former memberships on an EPA FIFRA Science and Advisory Panel. Dr. Pepper is a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, American Academy of Microbiology, the Soil Science Society of America, and the American Society of Agronomy. He is also a Board Certified Environmental Scientist within the American Academy of Environmental Engineers and Scientists. He is the author or co-author of six textbooks; 40 book chapters; and over 180 peer-review journal articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Arizona, Tucson, USA
Mark Brusseau
Dr Mark Brusseau’s work is focused on developing a fundamental understanding of the physical, chemical, and biological factors and processes influencing the transport and fate of contaminants in the subsurface environment. At the university he also teaches courses on Contaminant Transport in Porous Media as well as Soil and Groundwater Remediation. He has published over 250 works, and is a fellow of the American Geophysical Union and the Soil Science Society of America.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Arizona at Tucson, USA
Reviews
"The book advances the sate-of-the-art by not only documenting how to monitor the environment, but also referring the reader to other more detailed comprehensive books. This nicely illustrated book should be useful at the senior undergraduate level, as well as to students initiating graduate studies in environmental sciences." --INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF ENVIRONMENTAL AND ANALYTICAL CHEMISTRY, MARCH 2005
"This would be a valuable addition to any library that had an audience concerned with the environment." --Robert F. Skinder, Science Reference Librarian, University of South Carolina-Columbia Thomas Cooper Library for E-STREAMS, Jan 2005