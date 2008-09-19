WHY ADOPT THIS EDITION? New chapters on: • Urban Environmental Microbiology • Bacterial Communities in Natural Ecosystems • Global Change and Microbial Infectious Disease • Microorganisms and Bioterrorism • Extreme Environments (emphasizing the ecology of these environments) • Aquatic Environments (now devoted to its own chapter- was combined with Extreme Environments)

Updates to Methodologies: • Nucleic Acid -Based Methods: microarrays, phyloarrays, real-time PCR, metagomics, and comparative genomics • Physiological Methods: stable isotope fingerprinting and functional genomics and proteomics-based approaches • Microscopic Techniques: FISH (fluorescent in situ hybridization) and atomic force microscopy • Cultural Methods: new approaches to enhanced cultivation of environmental bacteria • Environmental Sample Collection and Processing: added section on air sampling