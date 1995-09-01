Environmental Microbiology
Description
Environmental Microbiology: A Laboratory Manual is designed to meet the diverse requirements of upper division and graduate-level laboratory sessions in environmental microbiology. The experiments introduce students to the activities of various organisms and the analyses used to study them. The book is organized into three thematic sections: Soil Microbiology, Water Microbiology, and Environmental Biotechnology. The first section includes experiments on soil as a habitat for microorganisms, and introduces the main types of soil microorganisms, how they interact with the soil, and the techniques used in their analysis. Experiments in the second section cover assays of microbial pathogens -- bacteria, viruses, and protozoan parasites -- used in food and water quality control as well as an exercise in applied bioremediation of contaminants in water. The final section on biotechnology includes applications of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for the detection of bacteria and the use of enrichment cultures and a computer-based, physiological test bank to isolate and identify a bacterium useful in bioremediation. Designed for maximum versatility and ease of use for both the student and instructor, each experiment is self-contained and includes theoretical, practical, and pedagogical material.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Each chapter contains a single laboratory experiment, many of which include illustrations and illustrated procedure schematics
- Experiments are extensively cross-referenced to provide ready access to related information and illustrations found in other experiments
- All of the experiments include lists of materials and equipment as well as media recipes
- Supplementary mathematical, statistical, and chemical analysis information and a comprehensive glossary cross-referenced to the text are found in the appendix
- The entire book has been designed to be versatile and contains perforated pages suitable for use in loose-leaf binders. Wide margins give students ample room for note taking during pre-lab discussions
Readership
Upper-division and graduate students in departments of microbiology, agronomy, soil and water science, environmental science, and Schools of Public Health.
Table of Contents
Preface.
Soil Microbiology: Moisture Content Determination. Contact Slide Assay. Filamentous Fungi. Bacteria and Actinomycetes. Algae: Enumerated by MPN. Oxidation of Sulfur in Soil. Dehydrogenase Activity of Soils. Nitrification and Denitrification.
Water Microbiology: Bacteriological Examination of Water: The Coliform MPN Test. Membrane Filter Technique. Detection of Bacteriophages. Assimilable Organic Carbon. New Methods for the Detection of Coliforms and Fecal Coliforms. Dry Medium for the Detection of Coliforms in Water, Food, and on Surfaces. Detection of Enteric Viruses in Water. Detection of Waterborne Parasites. Biodegradation of Phenol Compounds.
Environmental Biotechnology: Molecular Detection of Microbial Pathogens Using Polymerase Chain Reaction. Arbitrarily Primed PCR. Enrichment Culture and BIOLOG.
Appendices: Significant Figures. Soil pH Determination. Instrumental Molecular Absorbtion Spectrophotometry and Turbidimetry. Glossary.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 175
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 1st September 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080505794
About the Author
Ian Pepper
Dr. Ian Pepper is currently a Professor at the University of Arizona. He is also Director of the University of Arizona, Environmental Research Laboratory (ERL) and the NSF Water and Environmental Technology (WET) Center. Dr. Pepper is an environmental microbiologist specializing in the molecular ecology of the environment. His research has focused on the fate and transport of pathogens in air, water, soils and wastes. His expertise has been recognized by membership on six National Academy of Science Committees and former memberships on an EPA FIFRA Science and Advisory Panel. Dr. Pepper is a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, American Academy of Microbiology, the Soil Science Society of America, and the American Society of Agronomy. He is also a Board Certified Environmental Scientist within the American Academy of Environmental Engineers and Scientists. He is the author or co-author of six textbooks; 40 book chapters; and over 180 peer-review journal articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Arizona, Tucson, USA
Charles Gerba
Dr. Charles P. Gerba is a Professor at the University of Arizona. He conducts research the transmission of pathogens through the environment. His recent research encompasses the transmission of pathogens by water, food and fomites; fate of pathogens in land applied wastes; development of new disinfectants; domestic microbiology and microbial risk assessment. He has been an author on more than 500 articles including several books in environmental microbiology and pollution science. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. In 1998 he received the A. P. Black Award from the American Water Works Association for outstanding contributions to water science and in 1996 he received the McKee medal from the Water Environment Federation for outstanding contributions to groundwater protection. He received the 1999 Award of Excellence in Environmental Health from National Association of County and City Health Officials.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Arizona, Tucson, USA
Jeffrey Brendecke
Affiliations and Expertise
Anagennesis Custom Graphic Solutions, Tucson, Arizona, U.S.A.
Reviews
@qu:"This is a good, thorough textbook for environmental microbiologists and students. ...the scope covered by this book is very impressive...the case studies are recent and relevent to each chapter...its contents cover a wide range of topics that can be understood easily by someone who is not an expert on the subject." @source:—J.J. Germida for SOIL SCIENCE (June 2002) @qu:"...the preface itself is a model of clarity explaining what the manual contains and how it should be used." @source:--H. Humphreys in JOURNAL OF MEDICAL MICROBIOLOGY